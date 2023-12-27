New York man becomes first top prize winner of $5 million from Cash X100 scratch-off

A New York man turned his $20 into $5 million after picking the right scratch-off from a local grocery store.

William Ciringione, a lucky resident of Yorktown Heights, claimed the $5 million top prize on the New York Lottery's Cash X100 scratch-off game on Dec. 21.

Ciringione bought his winning ticket to 7-Eleven in Yorktown Heights. He becomes the first top-prize winner from the Cash X100 scratch-off game.

Many people who win over $1 million tend to keep it a secret to avoid being asked for money by their friends and neighbors.

Ciringione, on the other hand, didn't mind posing for a picture when he went to the New York Lottery's headquarters to claim his $5 million prize.

Ciringione received a lump sum payment of $3,255,000, which was subjected to required withholdings, resulting in a net payment of $2,604,000.

What is the Cash X100 scratch-off game?

Cash X100 is a scratch-off game from the New York Lottery. Each ticket costs $20, and players can win up to $5 million in prizes.

At the time, only two top prizes remained for the Cash X100 lottery ticket after Ciringione became the first winner of the $5 million.

What are the odds of winning the Cash X100 scratch-off game?

The probability of winning any prize is 1 in 3.68, while the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 4,498,390.00.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NY lottery player wins $5 million on $20 scratch-off game Cash X100