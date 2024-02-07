New York man extradited to CT on charges tied to shooting, money laundering scheme

A man wanted for failing to answer to charges tied to a shooting in Cromwell and a large-scale money laundering scheme was extradited back to Connecticut Tuesday.

Meliek Garland, 24, of Brooklyn, New York was charged with failure to appear after being turned over by a bail enforcement agent to members of the Cromwell Police Department, Chief Frederick Sifodaskalakis said in a statement Wednesday.

Garland had been held by authorities in Pennsylvania at the Butler County correctional facility for charges tied to their jurisdiction, according to Sifodaskalakis.

Garland was held on a $3 million bond upon being extradited to Connecticut, Sifodaskalakis said. He was expected to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Wednesday.

According to Cromwell police, officers responded to the area of 94 West St. on Dec. 27, 2020, on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found an uninjured person in a vehicle that had its window “blown out,” police said. Police also found what appeared to be a bullet fragment on the floor of the vehicle.

The victim and a witness told police a shot was fired from a second vehicle that fled the scene. According to police, the suspect vehicle struck an ambulance headed to an unrelated call and was later spotted in Rocky Hill, prompting a police pursuit.

Four occupants of the suspect vehicle were eventually detained in Wethersfield, including Garland, Michael Stevens and Nyasia Robinson, police said.

Garland was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree assault, accessory to first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, interfering with an officer, first-degree reckless endangerment and evading responsibility, court records show.

Stevens was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and interfering with an officer, according to court records.

Both Garland and Stevens were initially unable to post bail, according to Cromwell police. Over the next five months, a detective obtained search warrants for their phone records and letters and discovered evidence of a “large-scale” counterfeit money scheme, police said. According to police, Garland orchestrated the operation from prison with Robinson.

Cromwell police later obtained arrest warrants charging Garland, Stevens and Robinson with one count each of first-degree forgery and conspiracy to commit first-degree forgery.

Court records show that after posting bail, Garland failed to appear in Middletown court in August 2023 to answer to charges tied to the shooting and money laundering investigation. He was charged with failure to appear upon being extradited to Connecticut Tuesday, according to Sifodaskalakis.

Court records show Stevens, 30, of Brooklyn, New York failed to appear last June in connection with charges tied to the shooting and money laundering scheme. Records reviewed Wednesday indicated he has not yet been re-arrested.

Court records also show Robinson was sentenced to five years of probation in January 2023 after pleading guilty to charges of first-degree forgery and conspiracy to commit first-degree forgery.