New York man who won $10 million scratch-off last year wins another $10 million game

A New York man is making winning $10 million into an annual event.

Wayne Murray of Brooklyn won $10 million playing the New York Lottery's 200X scratch-off game on Tuesday, the lottery said. Last year on Aug. 22, Murray won $10 million playing the Black Titanium game.

He bought each ticket at the same exact store, an H&A Gas & Convenience in Brooklyn.

Murray opted to get his latest winnings in one lump sum, which turned out to be just over $6 million after taxes.

Wayne Murray of Brooklyn poses with a $10 million check he won in a New York Lottery scratch-off game.

What is New York's 200X?

200X is an instant lottery game in New York and California where players can win up to $10 million.

Now that Murray won the $10 million, the New York lottery said there is only one more top prize left.

What are the odds of winning New York 200X?

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are about one in 2.71. The odds of winning the top prize are one in 3,041,187.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York man wins $10 million from scratch-off game 2nd year in a row