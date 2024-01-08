New York’s Melting Snow Creates Flood Risk: Weather Watch

(Bloomberg) --

As Upstate New York and New England dig out from a weekend snow storm, another system is on the way to melt the drifts and drop heavy rain across the region — raising flood risks from Maine to Virginia.

The first of two more storms is spinning across the central US bringing blizzard conditions from New Mexico to Nebraska and possibly 2 to 5 inches (5 to 12 cm) of snow in Chicago through Tuesday. As that moves east it will bring warm air, high winds and heavy rain to the East Coast. The downpours will start in New York City overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

“This is going to be a whopper,’’ said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, which provides outlooks to Bloomberg Radio. “It looks like there is going to quite a bit of water around here by Wednesday afternoon.”After a month of mild and relatively calm weather, the pattern in the US has shifted: sending a series of storms across the continent that will continue at least through mid-January. While the looming storm will bring snow to the Great Plains and Midwest, in the East it will usher in warm temperatures and 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Flood watches extend from Maine to Virginia, including New York City, where temperatures will rise to 51F degrees in Central Park on Tuesday.

“There will be potential for widespread flooding, including flash flooding with nearly saturated ground going into Tuesday night, allowing for excessive runoff,’’ the National Weather Service said in its watch for New York’s five boroughs.

In addition, damaging winds will escort the storm across the US, prompting wind advisories from New Mexico to the Atlantic and then right up the East Coast to Maine. Gusts up to 60 miles (97 kilometers) per hour will be possible across New York City through late Tuesday.After this storm pulls out, another one will roar across the US, arriving in the East with more flooding rain by next weekend, Carolan said.

