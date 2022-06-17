U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.04
    -7.55 (-6.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.30
    -7.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0501
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    -0.0126 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9110
    +2.6710 (+2.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,655.36
    -63.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.56
    +5.62 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

New York Mortgage Trust Declares Second Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend of $0.10 Per Share, and Preferred Stock Dividends

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NYMT
  • NYMTL
  • NYMTM
  • NYMTN
  • NYMTO
  • NYMTZ
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The dividend will be payable on July 25, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 27, 2022.

In addition, the Board declared cash dividends on the Company’s 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”), 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”), 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”) and 7.000% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”) as stated below.

Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends
The Board declared cash dividends for the dividend period that began on April 15, 2022 and ends on July 14, 2022 as follows:

Class of Preferred Stock

 

Series D

 

Series E

 

Series F

 

Series G

Record Date

 

July 1, 2022

 

July 1, 2022

 

July 1, 2022

 

July 1, 2022

Payment Date

 

July 15, 2022

 

July 15, 2022

 

July 15, 2022

 

July 15, 2022

Cash Dividend Per Share

 

$0.50

 

$0.4921875

 

$0.4296875

 

$0.4375

About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets, including joint venture equity investments in multi-family apartment communities.

Forward-Looking Statements
When used in this press release, in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or in other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may” or similar expressions, are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Statements regarding the following subject, among others, may be forward-looking: the payment of dividends.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: changes in the Company’s business and investment strategy; changes in interest rates and the fair market value of the Company’s assets, including negative changes resulting in margin calls relating to the financing of the Company’s assets; changes in credit spreads; changes in the long-term credit ratings of the U.S., Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae; general volatility of the markets in which the Company invests; changes in prepayment rates on the loans the Company owns or that underlie the Company’s investment securities; increased rates of default, delinquency or vacancy and/or decreased recovery rates on or at the Company’s assets; the Company’s ability to identify and acquire targeted assets, including assets in its investment pipeline; changes in relationships with the Company’s financing counterparties and the Company’s ability to borrow to finance its assets and the terms thereof; changes in our relationships with and/or the performance of our operating partners; the Company’s ability to predict and control costs; changes in laws, regulations or policies affecting the Company’s business, including actions that may be taken to contain or address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to make distributions to its stockholders in the future; the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for federal tax purposes; the Company’s ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy, the availability of investment opportunities and the conditions in the market for Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS, ABS and CMBS securities, residential loans, structured multi-family investments and other mortgage-, residential housing- and credit-related assets; and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company, its operations and its personnel.

These and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including the risk factors described in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements the Company makes. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information

AT THE COMPANY
Investor Relations
Phone: 212-792-0107
Email: InvestorRelations@nymtrust.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5-star offensive tackle blown away by ‘crazy’ Florida visit

    It would be HUGE if the Gators can land this offensive lineman.

  • Bolsonaro Rages at Petrobras as Fuel Prices Threaten Re-Election

    (Bloomberg) -- A bitter dispute between Jair Bolsonaro and Petrobras intensified as the state-controlled oil giant shrugged off the president’s warnings and increased fuel prices, adding to the Brazilian leader’s difficulties as he struggles to contain inflation in an election year. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseUS Equit

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • History says the next bull market is just months away, and it could carry the S&P 500 to the 6,000 level, according to Bank of America

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Buying AMD and Nvidia in a Bear Market: What to Know Now

    AMD and Nvidia have been swallowed up in the bear market, with each stock declining at least 50%. Here's how to trade them now.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

    While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. "In stocks and crypto, you will see companies that were sustained by cheap, easy money—but didn't have valid business prospects—will disappear," Cuban said. The most popular cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $20,657.77, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Why Biden has been silent on the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's silence on the stock market.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • ‘I feel bad that I’ll be taking most of his income’: I make twice what my boyfriend does. He pays me $300 in rent, but I want him to pay $800. Is that fair?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My boyfriend and I have been together seven years, and in that time I bought a house. I used my own savings and spent about $10,000 on renovations. My house is a three-bedroom family home, and the tenants cover most of my mortgage.

  • AstraZeneca weighs bid for Mereo, Carnival Cruises partners with MGM, Devon Energy stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including the demand destruction seen in energy markets as rising gas prices have more people opting to work from home than commuting.

  • Bad News for GameStop: Video Game Sales Saw Steep Decline in May

    Let's look at why the slowdown is bad news for video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME). In its most recent quarter, which ended on April 30, GameStop reported $1.378 billion in sales. GameStop is a brick-and-mortar retailer with thousands of locations worldwide.

  • Tech stocks ‘could drop another 15% to 20% at least’: Strategist

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Portfolio Manager Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks, hiring freezes and layoffs, and recessionary risks.

  • This Overlooked Stock May Acquire Kohl's -- Is It a Buy?

    Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) has been a hot topic of conversation lately as investors ponder whether the department store chain is a buy amid the ongoing talks that it could be taken private if the right deal is struck. The Ohio-based holding company is now in an exclusive negotiation window with Kohl's after talks with several other potential acquirers fizzled out. Deal or no deal, shares of Franchise Group look like a sound long-term investment as the shrewd operator continues to build its empire of franchised businesses.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Why Upstart Stock Jumped 9% Today

    Shares of lending software outfit Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rallied 9.1% today as of 2:35 p.m. ET. It was another rough week for Upstart and fintech stocks in general after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates 0.75% in an attempt to beat back inflation. After today's rebound, the stock is down about 6% over the last five days.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI three-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 4.4% loss

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its...

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?