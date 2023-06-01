New York’s MTA Strikes Tentative Labor Deal With Transit Union

(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest mass-transit provider in the US, reached a potential labor agreement with its subway operators and bus drivers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

TWU Local 100, the MTA’s largest union, announced late Wednesday a tentative contract had been drafted, securing transit workers annual raises of 9.8% compounded over three years; a $4,000 essential worker cash bonus; paid maternity leave for 12 weeks, up from two weeks; and medical coverage for families of workers who died after contracting Covid-19.

“Thank you, brothers and sisters, for your support and solidarity as we battled the MTA during an extremely difficult series of contract negotiations,” said Richard Davis, the union’s president, in a statement to members. “With your help, I’m pleased to report that we prevailed.”

TWU Local 100 — which represents about 42,000 MTA employees — will now work to ratify the potential agreement with its members, said John McCarthy, the MTA’s chief of external relations, in a statement late Wednesday. The union’s last contract expired May 15.

“We acknowledge the hard work and dedication of both negotiating sides to reach this point,” McCarthy said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.