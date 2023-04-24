New York Now Home to 30 Israeli-Founded Unicorns

The companies have combined to create 14,717 jobs worldwide

MIAMI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 30 Israeli-founded unicorns – privately held companies valued at $1 billion or more – now have their global or U.S. headquarters in New York State, according to the United States – Israel Business Alliance. All 30 are based in New York City, which continues to be the city with the most Israeli-founded tech unicorns outside of Tel Aviv.

"New York remains a financial and international hub that offers Israeli entrepreneurs a concentration of resources to build global companies," USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said. "In recent years, the growing number of Israeli-founded unicorns in New York has further convinced many early-stage Israeli founders that the Empire State is the ideal gateway to the United States."

The presence of Israeli-founded unicorns in New York has risen steadily. In 2019, five Israeli-founded unicorns had their global or U.S. headquarters in New York. In 2020, that number increased to nine. In 2021, the unicorn count jumped to 21. The current number of Israeli-founded unicorns marks a 15 percent increase from 2022, when 26 Israeli-founded unicorns called New York their global or U.S. home.

The 30 companies have combined to create some 14,717 direct jobs around the world. The three largest direct job creators are Via (1,200), Verbit (1,000), and Wiz (833).

"The impressive valuations only tell part of the story," Kaplowitz said. "When we talk about Israeli-founded unicorns, we're talking about economic dynamos that contribute to local innovation ecosystems, create jobs, and drive revenue."

The total valuation for all 30 unicorns amounts to $67.5 billion. That puts the average current value for Israeli-founded unicorns in New York at $2.25 billion. The three companies with the highest valuations are Wiz ($10 billion), Fireblocks ($8 million), and Melio ($4 billion).

Liquidity Group, a company that offers rapid due diligence to provide funding to late-stage tech companies, is the newest addition to the club. The NOHO-based company raised at a $1.4 billion valuation in February and is the only Israeli-founded unicorn in the U.S. to cross the billion-dollar threshold so far in 2023. The other most recent additions are Vesttoo ($1 billion), Perimeter 81 ($1 billion), and Optibus ($1.3 billion).

"The global economic uncertainty has definitely impacted entrepreneurs' ability to raise money," Kaplowitz said. "We anticipate the Israeli unicorn growth to remain slow in 2023 and for companies to focus on optimizing operational efficiencies."

New York trails California as the state with the most Israeli-founded unicorn headquarters. Massachusetts, with 10 Israeli-founded unicorns, ranks third.

The companies' valuations and direct jobs created figures are estimates based on data resources, publicly available information, and conversations with executives and industry analysts. The estimates do not necessarily reflect the most current values.

Israeli-Founded Unicorns Based in New York

Augury $1,000,000,000 402 Machine health diagnostics Axonius 2,600,000,000 700 Cybersecurity asset management BigID $1,200,000,000 551 Data privacy & protection Capitolis $1,600,000,000 143 Tech for global capital markets Cheq $1,000,000,000 292 Go-to-market security Claroty $1,950,000,000 480 Industrial cybersecurity Fabric $1,000,000,000 485 Micro-fulfillment tech Fireblocks $8,000,000,000 570 Digital assets platform Forter $3,000,000,000 627 Fraud detection for retailers Hibob $2,450,000,000 738 HR tech Immunai $1,000,000,000 139 Hi-Res profiling of immune system K Health $1,500,000,000 397 Telemedicine Liquidity Group $1,400,000,000 111 Late-stage financing Melio $4,000,000,000 606 Accounts payable tool Minute Media $1,000,000,000 372 Digital platform and content Oosto $1,000,000,000 157 Facial recognition OpenWeb $1,500,000,000 330 Online community engagement Optibus $1,300,000,000 381 Mass transit operations platform OrCam $1,000,000,000 294 Device for visually impaired Papaya Global $3,700,000,000 767 Workforce management Perimeter 81 $1,000,000,000 250 Network security Sisense $1,000,000,000 732 Business analytics Unit $1,200,000,000 159 Financial services platform Vast Data $3,700,000,000 500 Storage software Veho $1,500,000,000 547 Last mile delivery Verbit $2,000,000,000 1,000 Transcription & caption platform Vesttoo $1,000,000,000 135 Insurance risk transfer platform Via $3,500,000,000 1,200 On-demand transit & software Wiz $10,000,000,000 833 Cybersecurity for cloud Yotpo $1,400,000,000 819 E-commerce marketing

About the United States – Israel Business Alliance The mission of the United States – Israel Business Alliance is to strengthen the economic relationship between individual states and Israel. Learn more about the impact Israeli companies are having on local communities at www.usisrael.co.

