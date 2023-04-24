U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

New York Now Home to 30 Israeli-Founded Unicorns

PR Newswire
·4 min read

The companies have combined to create 14,717 jobs worldwide

MIAMI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 30 Israeli-founded unicorns – privately held companies valued at $1 billion or more – now have their global or U.S. headquarters in New York State, according to the United States – Israel Business Alliance. All 30 are based in New York City, which continues to be the city with the most Israeli-founded tech unicorns outside of Tel Aviv.

USIBA Logo (PRNewsfoto/United States - Israel Business Alliance)
USIBA Logo (PRNewsfoto/United States - Israel Business Alliance)

"New York remains a financial and international hub that offers Israeli entrepreneurs a concentration of resources to build global companies," USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said. "In recent years, the growing number of Israeli-founded unicorns in New York has further convinced many early-stage Israeli founders that the Empire State is the ideal gateway to the United States."

The presence of Israeli-founded unicorns in New York has risen steadily. In 2019, five Israeli-founded unicorns had their global or U.S. headquarters in New York. In 2020, that number increased to nine. In 2021, the unicorn count jumped to 21. The current number of Israeli-founded unicorns marks a 15 percent increase from 2022, when 26 Israeli-founded unicorns called New York their global or U.S. home.

The 30 companies have combined to create some 14,717 direct jobs around the world. The three largest direct job creators are Via (1,200), Verbit (1,000), and Wiz (833).

"The impressive valuations only tell part of the story," Kaplowitz said. "When we talk about Israeli-founded unicorns, we're talking about economic dynamos that contribute to local innovation ecosystems, create jobs, and drive revenue."

The total valuation for all 30 unicorns amounts to $67.5 billion. That puts the average current value for Israeli-founded unicorns in New York at $2.25 billion. The three companies with the highest valuations are Wiz ($10 billion), Fireblocks ($8 million), and Melio ($4 billion).

Liquidity Group, a company that offers rapid due diligence to provide funding to late-stage tech companies, is the newest addition to the club. The NOHO-based company raised at a $1.4 billion valuation in February and is the only Israeli-founded unicorn in the U.S. to cross the billion-dollar threshold so far in 2023. The other most recent additions are Vesttoo ($1 billion), Perimeter 81 ($1 billion), and Optibus ($1.3 billion).

"The global economic uncertainty has definitely impacted entrepreneurs' ability to raise money," Kaplowitz said. "We anticipate the Israeli unicorn growth to remain slow in 2023 and for companies to focus on optimizing operational efficiencies."

New York trails California as the state with the most Israeli-founded unicorn headquarters. Massachusetts, with 10 Israeli-founded unicorns, ranks third.

The companies' valuations and direct jobs created figures are estimates based on data resources, publicly available information, and conversations with executives and industry analysts. The estimates do not necessarily reflect the most current values.

Israeli-Founded Unicorns Based in New York

Company

Valuation

Direct
Jobs
Created
Worldwide

Solution





Augury

$1,000,000,000

402

Machine health diagnostics

Axonius

2,600,000,000

700

Cybersecurity asset management

BigID

$1,200,000,000

551

Data privacy & protection

Capitolis

$1,600,000,000

143

Tech for global capital markets

Cheq

$1,000,000,000

292

Go-to-market security

Claroty

$1,950,000,000

480

Industrial cybersecurity

Fabric

$1,000,000,000

485

Micro-fulfillment tech

Fireblocks

$8,000,000,000

570

Digital assets platform

Forter

$3,000,000,000

627

Fraud detection for retailers

Hibob

$2,450,000,000

738

HR tech 

Immunai

$1,000,000,000

139

Hi-Res profiling of immune system

K Health

$1,500,000,000

397

Telemedicine

Liquidity Group

$1,400,000,000

111

Late-stage financing

Melio

$4,000,000,000

606

Accounts payable tool

Minute Media

$1,000,000,000

372

Digital platform and content

Oosto

$1,000,000,000

157

Facial recognition

OpenWeb

$1,500,000,000

330

Online community engagement

Optibus

$1,300,000,000

381

Mass transit operations platform

OrCam

$1,000,000,000

294

Device for visually impaired

Papaya Global

$3,700,000,000

767

Workforce management

Perimeter 81

$1,000,000,000

250

Network security

Sisense

$1,000,000,000

732

Business analytics

Unit

$1,200,000,000

159

Financial services platform

Vast Data

$3,700,000,000

500

Storage software

Veho

$1,500,000,000

547

Last mile delivery

Verbit

$2,000,000,000

1,000

Transcription & caption platform

Vesttoo

$1,000,000,000

135

Insurance risk transfer platform

Via

$3,500,000,000

1,200

On-demand transit & software

Wiz

$10,000,000,000

833

Cybersecurity for cloud

Yotpo

$1,400,000,000

819

E-commerce marketing

About the United States – Israel Business Alliance The mission of the United States – Israel Business Alliance is to strengthen the economic relationship between individual states and Israel. Learn more about the impact Israeli companies are having on local communities at www.usisrael.co.

 

 

