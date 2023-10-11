New York Powerball players claim $1 million prizes from drawings this summer

New Yorkers who won $1 million prizes from Powerball drawings earlier this year are starting to emerge.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over for 35 consecutive drawings since the last winner on July 22, pushing the prize over $1.7 billion ahead of Wednesday night's drawing. But prior to that, a handful of New York residents won $1 million prizes in July ‒ on the same day a California man won the $1.08 billion jackpot – and we're starting to learn about a few of those winners.

A couple from Cayuga County, Mark and Linda Cahill, won a $1 million second prize for matching the first five numbers in the July 19 Powerball drawing.

They bought the winning ticket from the Wegmans store at 1 Loop Road in Auburn.

The Cahills decided to split the $1,000,000 prize, each receiving a one-time lump sum payment of $325,500 after required withholdings.

And Joanne Jeske of Binghamton claimed a $1 million prize at New York Lottery headquarters on September 21 after purchasing a ticket at Sliders Food Mart located at 634 James St. in Clayton.

After required withholdings, Jeske received a lump sum payment totaling $651,000, which was a one-time payment.

Weeks before Jeske came forward, Peter Cornell of Schenectady came in to claim his $1 million prize. Cornell received a one-time lump sum payment of $651,121.

He bought his winning ticket at Cumberland Farms, which is located at 1159 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham.

During fiscal year 2022-2023, the Lottery said that New York's Powerball game generated $516,866,283 in sales. Meanwhile, Cayuga County's school districts received $19,189,147 in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

What to know about historic streak: Powerball jackpot at $1.73 billion after no big winner Monday.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $1.73 billion jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

