New York REIT Liquidating LLC Announces Filing of Annual Report for Year Ended December 31, 2022

New York REIT Liquidating LLC

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York REIT Liquidating LLC (the “Company” or the “LLC”), which was formed to complete the liquidation of the assets previously held by New York REIT, Inc., announced today it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.



Tax Information

New York REIT Liquidating LLC Schedule K-1s for 2022 are now available and can be accessed by clicking on the link on the homepage of the Company’s website, www.nyrt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this release state the Company's and management's hopes, intentions, beliefs, expectations or projections of the future and are forward-looking statements for which the Company claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that future events and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those described in or contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about potential increases in liquidating distributions if the joint venture is able to complete targeted capital improvements, critical tenant lease renewals and repositioning of this asset. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, (i) the future impact of COVID-19, (ii) general economic conditions, (iii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or general downturn in their business, (iv) local real estate conditions, (v) increases in interest rates, (vi) increases in operating costs and real estate taxes, (vii) changes in accessibility of debt and equity capital markets and (viii) the timing of asset sales. The Company refers you to the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, particularly in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, as such Risk Factors may be updated in subsequent reports. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available for download at the Company's website www.nyrt.com or at the Securities and Exchange Commission website www.sec.gov .

Contact:

John Garilli

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

New York REIT Liquidating LLC

jgarilli@nyrt.com

(617) 570-4750



