U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,422.58
    -52.43 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,523.50
    -410.77 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,918.37
    -205.73 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.48
    -29.83 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.22
    -1.44 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.60
    +26.10 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9670
    -0.0800 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9700
    -0.4820 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,044.13
    -1,533.08 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.62
    -32.55 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.24
    -76.54 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

New York Sportsbooks Close January with $1.7 Billion in Wagers

·4 min read

With nearly $125 million in gross revenue, New York's online sportsbooks generate more in revenue in first 24 days than most states did in all of 2021, according to PlayNY

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York's online and retail sportsbooks closed the highest-volume month in U.S. history with nearly $125 million in revenue on $1.7 billion in wagers. Amassed over just 24 days, the debut of mobile sports betting instantly turned New York into the flagship sports betting market in the U.S., according to analysts from PlayNY.com, which tracks developments in the New York gaming market.

"There's never been anything in U.S. sports betting like New York's first month," said Mike Mazzeo, lead analyst for PlayNY.com. "Launching ahead of the NFL playoffs was no doubt a boost for sportsbooks. But more importantly, the rollout of online sports betting unleashed a tidal wave of pent-up demand in New York."

New York's online and retail sportsbooks accepted $1.69 billion in wagers in January, including $1.67 billion through online books, according to official data released Thursday by the New York State Gaming Commission. Online sportsbooks averaged $69.6 million in bets per day over the 24 days from the Jan. 8 launch through the end of the month.

January's bets through mobile sportsbooks resulted in $124.1 million in gross gaming revenue from mobile sports betting — the most lucrative month in U.S. history — and $60.8 million in net revenue for operators. That yielded a remarkable $63.3 million in taxes. That is more tax revenue than every state with legal sports betting — except Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Illinois — generated in all of 2021. Meanwhile, New York's four retail sportsbooks lost $328,829.

To put New York's online debut into context with other states, Arizona set the record for the highest sports betting handle in a debut month for a U.S. market in September with $291.2 million. New Jersey previously held the record for the highest sports betting volume over any single month, reaching $1.3 billion in bets in October. And only New Jersey and Nevada have ever produced more than $1 billion in sports bets over a single month.

"You run out of superlatives to describe what happened in New York last month," said Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayNY.com. "There might be some moderation over the next few months as bettors get used to sports betting and the football season closes. But this market is still in its infancy, and the ceiling for New York looks to be even higher than initially thought."

Caesars was the highest-grossing online sportsbook in January, generating $627.4 million in gross revenue on $58.99 million in wagers. Caesars alone generated more revenue and wagers than the entirety of any one state's sportsbooks has ever produced over a single month, except New Jersey, Nevada, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

FanDuel was second in the state with $517.4 million in wagers, which produced $28.1 million in gross revenue.

The leaders were followed by:

  • DraftKings ($377.95 million handle; $29.6 million GGR)

  • BetMGM: ($82.2 million handle; $3.8 million GGR)

  • BetRivers: ($33.5 million handle; $1.1 million GGR)

  • PointsBet: ($31.2 million handle; $2.6 million GGR)

WynnBet has since launched its mobile app, and Resorts World is expected to come in days. Bally Bet is expected to launch in April.

"Caesars and FanDuel won the month, and it has proven difficult to dislodge operators once they are a market leader," Mazzeo said. "But it's important to remember that New York's market is still forming, even if it appears it will mature more quickly than most any other market."

For live updates on the New York sports betting market, visit www.playny.com/new-york-sports-betting-updates/.

About the PlayUSA Network:
The PlayUSA.com Network and its state-focused branches is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated online gaming in the U.S.

Contact: Zack Hall, Catena Media, 775-338-0745, 330153@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-sportsbooks-close-january-with-1-7-billion-in-wagers-301485040.html

SOURCE PlayNY.com

Recommended Stories

  • Why sports betting is a low-margin business

    As the U.S. commercial gaming industry drew record-breaking revenue in 2021, sports betting, the industry’s latest entrant, contributed impressive growth yet drastically lower margins than traditional gaming.

  • Classic Las Vegas-Area Casino Closed, Likely To Be Demolished

    The pandemic hurt the big casino players MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment , but those companies had deep pockets and the ability to raise money or take on debt. It wasn't easy seeing Las Vegas and really the entire state of Nevada shut down, but the giants of the field who dominate the iconic Las Vegas Strip had the resources to weather months of closures, over a year of pandemic-related rules, and convention cancellations, as well as a large percentage of Americans being reluctant to travel. For every Caesars Palace or MGM Grand, there are a couple of smaller, funkier properties that offer a different kind of charm, either in Las Vegas or elsewhere in the state.

  • Will crypto wallets ever replace cash stacks at the poker table?

    The renowned High Stakes Poker television show is poised to make a comeback next week, along with the infamous stacks of cash that it has become synonymous with over the past decade.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Topping Earnings Views, Amid Stock Buyback?

    MGM Resorts and IAC/InterActive will purchase 4.5 million MGM shares from Corvex Management worth $405 million. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Woman cleans glasses to make sure hefty NC lottery win is real. ‘I was in shock’

    The woman told officials she would use the big win to buy a house.

  • Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

    The jackpot was an estimated $53 million with a cash option of $35.1 million.

  • Bill to allow college sports betting through Oregon Lottery faces pushback

    A bill in the Oregon Legislature would legalize betting on college sports, but it faced pushback during a public hearing Tuesday.

  • 91-year-old Michigan man wins $1 million on instant lottery ticket

    A St. Clair County man recently won $1 million on a Michigan Lottery Red Hot Millions instant ticket.

  • Americans are betting more money as gaming industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic

    Many tribal leaders in Oklahoma have described 2021 as the best gaming year on record, said the American Gaming Association.

  • Oil rebounds as US casts doubt on Russia’s withdrawal claims

    Inflation exceeds Bank expectations to hit new 30-year high London braces for sanctions to hit its Russian cash cow FTSE 100 falls 0.1pc as inflation rises; Pound gains ground against dollar Ben Marlow: London must escape its addiction to dirty Russian money Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Higher US Rates Support USD/JPY as Geopolitical Risks Soften

    A de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe combined with rising U.S. interest rates will be bullish for the USD/JPY.

  • Heineken casts doubt on 2023 margin goal as inflation spikes

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Heineken cast doubt on its mid-term profit margin target due to the uncertain impact of spiralling inflation on beer consumption, after reporting stronger than expected earnings in 2021 from higher prices and cost savings. The world's second-largest brewer said on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic would still affect 2022 revenue, with a protracted recovery in bar trade in Europe, and said the impact of inflation and supply chain pressures would be significant. The maker of brands including Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider - as well as Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager - said it would offset input cost increases with higher prices, but this could lead to lower beer consumption.

  • Texas-based Woodforest Bank to add first Orlando branch

    Woodforest National Bank plans to open its first branch in metro Orlando as part of a further Florida expansion. The Woodlands, Texas-based bank has applied to add branches at Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) stores in 1471 E. Osceola Pkwy in Kissimmee, 11110 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon and 13227 City Square Drive in Jacksonville, according to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Kissimmee location previously was a branch for Maitland-based Axiom Bank.

  • Akamai to buy Linode for about $900 million

    Akamai Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it agreed to acquire infrastructure-as-a-service platform provider Linode in a deal valued at about $900 million.

  • Exclusive-Disney names executive to oversee metaverse strategy -memo

    (Reuters) -The Walt Disney Co has appointed an executive to oversee its metaverse strategy, according to an email Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent to staff Tuesday and seen by Reuters. Mike White, an executive in the Media and Entertainment Distribution group, has been named to the new role of senior vice president of Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences, where he will help define how consumers experience Disney's coming metaverse. "For nearly 100 years, our company has defined and re-defined entertainment by leveraging technology to bring stories to life in deeper, more impactful ways," Chapek wrote in the email to staff, adding, "Today, we have an opportunity to connect those universes and create an entirely new paradigm for how audiences experience and engage with our stories."

  • Roblox stock is crashing because kids are returning to the real world

    Roblox shares get routed after earnings. Here's why.

  • Bond Yields Close to Flashing Recession Signal: Bank of America

    The bank's strategists say that the yield curve should invert in the next year, a classic recession precursor, as the Federal Reserve raises short-term rates.

  • ConocoPhillips Selling Excess Gas to a Bitcoin Miner in North Dakota

    The oil major is aiming to reach zero routine flaring by 2025.

  • Stocks of Chinese lithium suppliers soar as lithium price rally continues

    Shares of Chinese lithium suppliers jumped on Thursday, as prices of the battery-making commodity continued to rally on supply tightness and a booming electric-car market.

  • Facebook Parent Meta To Pay $90M To Settle Decade Long Privacy Lawsuit

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to pay $90 million to settle high-profile, long-running data privacy litigation. The lawsuit pertains to its use of tracking "cookies" in 2010 and 2011 to track subscribers' internet use even after they had logged off the Facebook platform. The case filed in 2012 focuses on Facebook's use of proprietary plug-ins to track users' internet browsing on third-party sites. Related Content: Texas Attorney General Prosecutes Fac