New York State Small Business Owner Molly Bakewell Chamberlin Re-Appointed to National Small Business Association Leadership and Technology Councils

·3 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The WBE certified Embassy Global, LLC, an all-virtual worldwide strategic technical growth marketing, PR, business development, and management consulting firm, today announced that its company president, Molly Bakewell Chamberlin, has been chosen, for a third consecutive year and from among a select group of U.S. small business leaders, to represent the nation's interests as a delegate to both the Leadership Council and Small Business Technology Council (SBTC) of the National Small Business Association (NSBA).

Based in Washington, D.C., NSBA is the nation's oldest non-partisan small business advocacy organization. Each NSBA Leadership Council delegate helps to raise grassroots awareness of critical small business concerns impacting their own businesses and communities before policymakers in Washington, D.C., as well as to state and local government leaders. The NSBA Leadership Council provides valuable networking opportunities while ensuring that small business owners have a vital seat at the table, as Congress and regulators take up key small business proposals. In addition, the SBTC advocates for an improved overall economic climate for U.S. technology-based small businesses, in areas such as SBIR and STTR program funding; enhanced IP protections; cyber-security compliance; and government contracting opportunities.

Notes NSBA president and CEO, Todd McCracken, "Molly Bakewell Chamberlin has been a tremendous asset to the NSBA and our various Councils. Her hard work, dedication, and activism are commendable and I look forward to our continued work in ensuring that entrepreneurship remains a key tenet of the American dream."

Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin founded the all-virtual Embassy Global in 2008. The firm helps small-to-medium sized manufacturers all over the world to accelerate their growth within niche technical markets. To each Client engagement, Embassy Global applies its own recognized methods and strategies, all of which are derived from decades of industry and technical subject matter expertise. Over the last 14 years, the firm has helped more than 200 worldwide manufacturing brands to achieve more rapid, stable and measurable sales growth, including from their export activities.

Today, Embassy Global remains one of the first and only known 100% woman-owned and led strategic technical marketing, PR and business development firms of its kind serving the worldwide Sensors & Instrumentation, Electronic Components, Motion Control, Factory Automation, Photonics & Optoelectronics, Industrial Process Control, Machine Vision, Advanced Manufacturing, Semiconductor, and related industries. A resident of Hamburg, New York, Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin is a graduate of Canisius College. She was also recently accepted into the Harvard Business Analytics Program.

To learn more about Molly Bakewell Chamberlin, visit her LinkedIn profile here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mollychamberlin/  To learn more about Embassy Global, visit www.embassyglobalpr.com. For more information about NSBA, please visit www.nsba.biz.

About Embassy Global, LLC:

Founded in 2008, the Hamburg, New York, USA-based Embassy Global, LLC is a 100% woman owned, WBE certified, all-virtual worldwide strategic technical growth marketing, PR, business development, and management consulting firm. The firm helps global engineered component manufacturers and their respective sales and marketing teams to achieve more rapid, sustainable sales growth, including from export activities, within niche vertical markets. Since its founding, Embassy Global has contributed to the growth of more than 200 industry brands, in more than a dozen countries, and including some of the most respected global manufacturers and service providers in sensors & instrumentation, industrial process control, advanced manufacturing, electronic components, photonics, IIoT, semiconductor, photonics & optoelectronics, factory automation and motion control. Visit www.embassyglobalpr.com to learn more.

Contact:
Maureen K. (Molly) Bakewell Chamberlin
President & Principal Consultant
Embassy Global, LLC
Direct: +1.716.646.0927
345245@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-state-small-business-owner-molly-bakewell-chamberlin-re-appointed-to-national-small-business-association-leadership-and-technology-councils-301631549.html

SOURCE Embassy Global, LLC

