New York sues Hyundai and Kia because their cars are too easy to steal

New York City is suing Hyundai and Kia, alleging that their cars are too easy to steal and are causing a public nuisance.

The city blamed the South Korean carmakers’ failure to install immobilisers on certain models made between 2011 and 2021 as the reason for a “virtual explosion” of thefts in recent months.

During those years, the cars were sold with mechanical “turn to start” ignitions, rather than fobs which are harder to copy.

It is also said they were also not fitted with an immobiliser, another security feature which requires a code to be transmitted from a car’s key fob before it will start.

A surge in thefts was blamed on videos shared on TikTok, apparently showed how easy it was to break into and start the cars after breaking the covers off their ignition systems.

A wave of stolen Hyundais and Kias across the US were linked to 14 crashes and eight deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The number of car thefts in New York doubled last year, while in the first four months of this year the number of Kia and Hyundai cars reported as stolen soared to 977, up from 148 a year earlier, the city’s data shows.

Across the same period, thefts of other brands of car including Nissan, Toyota, Mercedes and Ford have all fallen.

In response to prior complaints about thefts in the US, Hyundai and Kia offered a software upgrade to eight million car owners to prevent the method shown in the videos from working.

Hyundai said immobilisers have been fitted on all models since November 2021, while Kia said the lawsuit was “without merit”.

This photo provided by Zenith Auto Care shows damage to a steering wheel column and ignition assembly after the car was stolen, on April 20, 2023, in North Las Vegas. A sharp uptick in thefts of Hyundais and Kias over the paast two years has been linked to viral videos posted to TikTok and other social media platforms that teach people how to exploit a security vulnerability to steal the cars. (Zenith Auto Care via AP) - Zenith Auto Care via AP

Last month the two companies reached a $200m settlement to compensate owners whose cars were stolen and offered them free anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks.

In the UK, Land Rovers are the most stolen brand, with almost one in 100 registered cars stolen a year, according to data from insurance website confused.com

The figures put Hyundai, whose cars are fitted with immobilisers in Britain, in joint 10th place, with just over one car stolen per 1,000 vehicles on the road.

Of the 896,948 licensed Land Rovers in the country, 8,284 had been recorded as stolen, the equivalent of 924 thefts for every 100,000 Land Rovers in the UK, according to the data.

Land Rovers also accounted for six of the top 10 most stolen car models overall, with the Range Rover Velar R-Dyn the most sought out by criminals, with two in every hundred sold ending up stolen.

A Hyundai spokesman said: “In compliance with European regulations which have been in place since 1998, all newly registered Hyundai cars sold in the UK & Europe are equipped with an immobiliser which prevents unauthorised access.”

Kia models sold in the UK have also been fitted with immobilisers since 1998, the company told The Telegraph.

