New York Taps Top Consumer Advocate to Oversee Wall Street Banks

(Bloomberg) -- A top official at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau known for levying a $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo & Co. for fraud is taking over a banking-oversight role for the attorney general of New York state.

Christopher D’Angelo, the CFPB’s associate director for supervisors, enforcement and fair lending, will become chief deputy attorney general for economic justice starting in February, according to a statement Thursday from the office of Attorney General Letitia James. D’Angelo will be responsible for oversight of the biggest banks and financial institutions, as well as investor protection, antitrust and cases stemming from the state’s powerful Martin Act.

“For years, Chris has been a leading force in Washington protecting the rights of consumers and overseeing the largest financial institutions in the country,” James said in the statement. “He will bring unmatched expertise to the office of the Attorney General, ensuring all in our state are equally protected."

James, the former New York City Public Advocate, in November became the first African-American and the first woman elected as the state’s top cop.

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Steve Stroth

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.