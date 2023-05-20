New York Times is an ‘ethical investment’, says Scottish investment giant as it buys stake

new york times

The New York Times is an “ethical investment”, according to a prominent Scottish money manager that has bought a stake in the American newspaper.

Baillie Gifford, which manages around a quarter of a trillion pounds in assets, has snapped up shares in The New York Times through its Sustainable Growth Fund.

The Edinburgh fund manager, which is best known for backing high-growth tech companies, has justified the inclusion of the US newspaper group in its ethical fund by arguing that the newspaper plays an important role holding institutions to account and shedding light on high-profile scandals.

Toby Ross, investment manager at Baillie Gifford’s Sustainable Growth fund, said that New York Times would have an even more important role to play in years to come given the rise of AI.

Mr Ross said: “In the age of generative AI, the value of fact-based reporting is higher than ever. The New York Times is a trusted source. It has brought many high-profile scandals to light and plays a vital role in holding institutions to account.”

Money managers are thought to have sought the opinion of Mark Thompson, the former BBC director general and ex-chief executive of The New York Times, before making the investment.

The New York Times claims to be the “paper of record” in the US and has won over 100 Pulitzer Prizes, the highest accolade in American journalism.

The newspaper claims to be free of bias. However, it has been wracked by infighting among staff in recent years over coverage of major moments and issues.

Editor James Bennet was forced to resign from the paper’s opinion desk in 2020 after a backlash to a piece by Senator Tom Cotton that called for the Army to quell unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

The paper’s reporting on transgender issues has been condemned by campaign groups who said it helped fuel anti-trans sentiment. Nearly 1,000 of the paper’s own contributors signed an open letter in February criticising the paper’s handling of the topic.

The New York Times has defended itself by arguing it has published a breadth of coverage on transgender issues.

Marketing documents for Baillie Gifford’s Sustainable Growth Fund say its objective is “delivering enduring growth and enduring good”.

Investments made by the fund “must make a positive difference to society, either through impactful products and services, or through influential business practices that inspire wider change,” Baillie Gifford said.

Baillie Gifford took its stake in The New York Times in April. The Sustainable Growth Fund invests in around 60 companies and typically holds stakes for around 10 years.

The fund manager rose to prominence over the last decade thanks to early-stage investments in the likes of Tesla and Amazon that delivered spectacular returns. However, it suffered a malaise last year amid a wider downturn in tech.

It manages the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, the UK’s biggest listed fund and a constituent of the FTSE 100.

