The New York Times plans to buy The Athletic for $550M

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

The New York Times Company agreed to purchase sports media outlet The Athletic in a deal valued at $550 million, The Information reports.

This deal comes after months of speculation -- at one point, The Athletic CEO Alex Mather approached Axios about a merger, which did not come to fruition. With this deal, the company seeks to bolster its subscription business -- The New York Times surpassed 8 million subscriptions last year and is on track to surpass its goal to grow to 10 million subscribers by 2025.

Founded in 2016, The Athletic had 1.2 million subscribers as of November, who pay about $72 per year. But on its own, The Athletic isn't yet profitable, and didn't plan to be until 2023 -- it employs 600 staff and spent almost $100 million between 2019 and 2020, though it only brought in around $73 in the same time period.

The New York Times' acquisition of The Athletic is consistent with recent trends in media, where many outlets are consolidation. Recently, BuzzFeed acquired Complex and HuffPost before going public, for example. But media workers are skeptical of these changing tides -- after BuzzFeed acquired HuffPost, for example, it laid off 47 of 190 HuffPost employees and closed the entire HuffPost Canada arm, impacting 23 more employees. At the onset of the pandemic, both The New York Times and The Athletic laid off employees as well, as did many media companies.

More media workers are seeking out union agreements to protect them from sudden layoffs and paycuts, which were a constant threat in the industry even before the onset of the pandemic. Some journalists have taken an even more radical approach -- in late 2019, Deadspin's entire staff quit the site due to frustrations with management and started Defector, a worker-owned media company. In its first year, Defector earned $3.2 million in revenue, which accounted for its $3 million in operating expenses.

In a much smaller deal than its acquisition of The Athletic, The New York Times purchased Wirecutter, a product reviews site, for $30 million in 2016. But there has been significant tension between Wirecutter and its parent company in recent months -- after two years of slow-paced union contract negotiations, Wirecutter staff went on strike for five consecutive days, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, after management failed to reach an agreement with them before Thanksgiving. Then, the Wirecutter Union filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board after The New York Times withheld their pay while on strike. By December 14, the union, represented by The NewsGuild of New York, reached a deal with the New York Times, ensuring increased pay and improved working conditions. But the New York Times is still facing scrutiny for anti-union behavior.

"Hey @TheAthletic, we’d love you to meet our friend @nyguild," the Wirecutter Union tweeted after the news broke.

There's no word yet on how subscriptions to The Athletic will change, or how staff at the publication will be impacted by the acquisition.

  • Guest opinion: No coronation for Trump in '24

    To set the record straight, I am not a “Never Trumper.” But I’m also not an “Only Trumper.”

  • Historic lamps are being stolen off an L.A. bridge. The city is removing the rest for safekeeping

    The city plans to remove all the remaining bronze streetlights for safekeeping after thefts from the bridge between Atwater Village and Silver Lake, an official said.

  • San Jose-based Vocera agrees to $3B sale to medical equipment maker Stryker

    Michigan-based Stryker is paying a premium to buy Vocera for about 27% more than the San Jose company was valued at when it closec trading on Thursday.

  • Trump Financier in Last-Ditch Move to Salvage Hydrogen SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Patrick Orlando, the financier helping take Donald Trump’s digital venture public, is making a last-ditch effort to stave off the liquidation of one of his other blank-check companies. Orlando’s Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. is asking investors for permission to extend the SPAC’s one-year lifespan, which is due to expire at the end of this week. A shareholder meeting will be held Friday to vote on Benessere’s request to extend the deadline for completing a deal until July 7,

  • French Grocer Auchan Weighs Fresh Bid for Rival Carrefour

    (Bloomberg) -- French grocer Auchan is exploring a fresh attempt at a takeover of domestic rival Carrefour SA, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatAuchan has revived work on a po

  • These Drug Companies Have Lots of Cash for Research and Product Buys

    We searched for the largest drug companies with money to make pipeline-filling buys. Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and AbbVie top the list.

  • Vocera Stock Rockets Higher on Acquisition by Stryker

    Shares of Vocera Communications rose sharply Thursday after medical tech specialist Stryker announced it was buying the clinical workflow provider in a deal with an enterprise value of more than $3 billion. Stryker agreed to buy Vocera for $79.25 a share in cash. Stryker’s (SYK) stock slipped 0.5% to $271.02.

  • Starwood, Morningstar form 'powerful partnership' in self-storage sector

    Starwood's SREIT has a portfolio of 334 properties that are worth $18.2 billion. Now, that includes self-storage real estate.

  • Orion Energy Systems Acquires Stay-Lite Lighting For ~$3.7M

    Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) has acquired Stay-Lite Lighting, a nationwide lighting, and electrical maintenance service provider, for a cash purchase price of $3.7 million, subject to closing adjustments. In addition, based on the relative gross profit growth of Stay-Lite Lighting's legacy business over the next two calendar years, Orion could pay up to an additional $0.70 million in earn-out. Stay-Lite Lighting has annual revenues of approximately $9 million. The acquisition accele

  • Vocera Communications shares rally on acquisition by Stryker

    Stryker Corp. said Thursday it'll pay $79.25 a share to acquire Vocera Communications Inc. in a deal that values the workflow and communication technology company at $3.09 billion. Stryker said Vocera "has emerged as a leading platform in the digital care coordination and communication category" and has expanded throughout the pandemic. The boards of directors of both Stryker and Vocera have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter. Stryker said the acquisition i

  • WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS exploring possible sale of CW Network - WSJ

    Nexstar Media Group Inc is among the suitors, according to the report. There are other interested parties as well, but the discussions with Nexstar are most advanced, it added. AT&T, ViacomCBS, CW Network, and Nexstar Media did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • BTB Announces the Conclusion of The Acquisition of 9 High-Quality Industrial Properties and 1 Office Property in Western Canada for $94 Million

    As previously announced on December 22nd, 2021 BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT"), has concluded the acquisition of 9 high-quality industrial properties and 1 office property located in Edmonton, Alberta and in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for an aggregate purchase price of $94 million excluding transaction costs (the "Acquisition"). This Acquisition further increases BTB's exposure to the industrial sector whilst also enabling the REIT to broaden its geographic pres

  • Crypto: WonderFi CEO explains $162M purchase of Bitbuy

    WonderFi CEO Ben Samaroo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the acquisition of crypto-trading platform Bitbuy, the company's future in growing within the crypto space, and the 2022 outlook for crypto.

  • Atlantia Among Final Contenders for $1.1 Billion Siemens Traffic Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlantia SpA, the infrastructure firm backed by the billionaire Benetton family, is one of the final contenders to acquire Siemens AG’s traffic management unit, people familiar with the matter said.The Italian company on Wednesday confirmed a Bloomberg News report that it had submitted a binding offer for the Yunex business. A deal could value the Siemens subsidiary at almost 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), according to one of the people.Atlantia said in a statement Wednesday that

  • MoneyGram Takes 4% Stake in Coinme, Building on Existing Partnership

    MoneyGram’s strategic investment will help the crypto cash exchange company to expand globally and in other areas.

  • Tampa's Primo Water kicks off 2022 with three acquisitions

    One of Florida's largest public companies is adding three more acquisitions to its growing list, expanding its European presence.

  • Tencent offloads stakes in allies as it continues investment spree

    Chinese internet titan Tencent is divesting its vast portfolio. The move came less than a month after Tencent decided to hand $16 million of its stock in JD.com to its shareholders. The transition would lower Tencent's position in JD.com to around 2.3%.

  • RIA M&A Volume Poised to Break Another Record in 2022

    DeVoe & Company's annual survey finds a majority of firms plan at least one acquisition in the next two years, even as the rate of growth may begin to level off.

  • Exclusive: Wall Street cancels plans to host Miami parties at key real-estate conference as COVID cases surge

    Wall Street's biggest banks are shutting down plans to host parties in Miami during a key commercial real-estate conference slated to kick off this weekend, as soaring COVID-19 cases two years into the pandemic continue to disrupt big industry events.

  • Playtech’s £2.7 billion Aristocrat sale hits snag as Eddie Jordan given more time for counter

    Playtech’s £2.7 billion sale to Australian slot machine giant Aristocrat is hanging in the balance after the London-listed gambling business moved to delay a shareholder vote on the deal. Playtech, which makes software for gambling companies, said it was pushing back shareholder approval of the Aristocrat deal. The board has pushed back the deadline to give more time for a possible counter bid from a consortium led by Formula One tycoon Eddie Jordan.