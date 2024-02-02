York Water's (NASDAQ:YORW) Dividend Will Be $0.2108

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.2108 per share on the 15th of April. This takes the annual payment to 2.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

York Water's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, York Water's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 53% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

York Water Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.553 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.843. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.3% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that York Water has been growing its earnings per share at 9.1% a year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think York Water will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for York Water you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

