New Yorkers claimed $1 million prizes from past Powerball, Mega Millions drawings

Recently, New Yorkers have visited the New York Lottery to claim their million-dollar prizes from past Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries.

Justo Hilerio from the Bronx won $1 million in Powerball by matching five white balls on July 17. The winning numbers were 05, 08, 09, 17, and 41, and Powerball was 21.

He bought his ticket at Fairfield Food, located at 2525 3rd Avenue in the Bronx. Hilerio received a one-time lump sum payment of $612,240 after taxes.

Hilerio wasn't the only person to claim a million-dollar prize from the New York lottery. Officials say 10 people from a lottery group came into the New York Lottery headquarters to claim their winnings from a Powerball drawing.

Ten players from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut split $1 million in Mega Millions by matching the first five numbers on July 28.

The ticket was bought at Millenium Smoke and News on 2345 Broadway in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the July 28th draw were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63, and the Mega Ball number was 18.

The New York Lottery announced the 10 who are splitting the $1 million prize:

Kevin Forde of Fairfield, CT

Mark Diaz of the Bronx

Joe Garcia of Manhattan

Gonzalo Paredes Carmona of Staten Island

Peter Dempsey of Yonkers

Reginald Fields of Manhattan

Johnny Cosme of Stratford, CT

Monica Dias of Jersey City, NJ

Feintje Londah of Elmhurst

Robinson Acosta of Brooklyn

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $1.73 billion jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions?

Winning a Mega Millions jackpot, regardless of its size, is highly unlikely with odds standing at about 1 in 302.6 million. Due to the extremely slim chance of winning big, experts strongly advise against spending all of your money on lottery tickets.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

