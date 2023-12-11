New York's minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1.

Dec. 11—Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the start of a statewide public awareness effort to ensure that New Yorkers earning minimum wage receive the state's minimum wage increase when it takes effect next year. On Jan. 1, per an agreement between Hochul and the state Legislature, New York's minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour in New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, and $15 per hour for the rest of the state. "Raising New York's minimum wage to keep pace with inflation will benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across the state," a media release from Hochul's office said.

"On January 1, we are lifting New York's minimum wage to help hard-working New Yorkers keep up with rising costs and continue supporting their families," Hochul said. "If you are a minimum wage worker and you don't see this increase in your paycheck next year, I urge you to file a wage complaint with the Department of Labor to make sure that you are getting the wage increase you deserve."

As part of the 2024 state budget, Hochul "secured an historic agreement to increase New York's minimum wage through 2026 and index it to inflation beginning in 2027," the release said. After the initial increase, the minimum wage will increase by 50 cents in 2025 and 2026. In 2027, the minimum wage will increase annually at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workersfor the Northeast Region, which the release called "the best regional measure of inflation."

The state Department of Labor will begin a public awareness effort to remind New Yorkers about the minimum wage increase and encourage minimum wage workers to report missing wages. The effort will include digital outreach via social media, newsletters and e-mail communications and direct outreach to distribute informational flyers with partnering organizations.

Minimum wage earners who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks can file a wage complaint on the state Department of Labor's website or by calling 833-910-4378. For more information about NYSDOL's efforts to combat wage theft, visit https://tinyurl.com/yeyjm9s9.