Southern Water to raise £500m amid scramble to shore up industry

One of Britain’s biggest water companies is preparing to unveil a £500m injection from shareholders as suppliers scramble to shore up their finances amid a crisis at Thames Water.

Southern Water is closing in on a deal with Australian owner Macquarie to supply extra funds as it grapples with soaring costs and rising interest rates.

Macquarie will also delay planned dividend payments until after 2025 under the agreement, according to City sources.

A prospective decision to pour hundreds of millions of pounds into Southern, which provides services to 4.6 million people in Sussex, Kent and Hampshire, comes after it emerged that Yorkshire Water had raised £500m from shareholders to bolster its finances.

Meanwhile, Whitehall officials are understood to have approached a number of restructuring and insolvency experts to develop contingency plans amid concerns that the Government is ill-prepared to handle a major water company insolvency.

Crisis accountants from Teneo and FTI are among those put on alert by the Government, City sources said.

Fears over the future of Thames, which supplies one in four UK households, erupted on Tuesday following the shock exit of chief executive Sarah Bentley.

The company’s shareholders have been in discussions for months over a £1bn injection needed to shore up the company’s finances.

Sources close to Thames said that some of its nine investors had become disillusioned with its turnaround plan under Ms Bentley in recent weeks.

A failure to secure the £1bn of new capital could force ministers to step in and put Thames into a special administration regime.

On Thursday the business was finalising plans formally to unveil Sir Adrian Montague, former chairman of British Energy, Anglican Water and Aviva, as its new chairman.

Thames declined to comment.

Southern, meanwhile, is thought to have warned that it needed an additional £500m after costs to upgrade the network have surged about 20pc.

Coupled with rising interest rates, it is believed that the alternative would have been to slow down Southern’s upgrade programme – a move that could have prompted a major backlash from campaigners demanding the water industry cleans up its act after years of underinvestment.

Macquarie and Southern declined to comment.

Separately, it emerged that a campaign by Jeremy Corbyn to bring water companies back into public ownership may have unwittingly left taxpayers on the hook for hundreds of millions of pounds of obscure debt issued by an entity linked to Thames.

Bosses at Thames inserted a clause for about £560m of loans that forces the company to repay the money, including accrued interest, immediately if it is taken over by the state.

The safeguard was introduced in response to Corbyn’s threat to nationalise the UK’s water companies if he won power in the 2017 election.

On Thursday night Thames Water’s executives were facing the prospect of a parliamentary grilling despite ongoing talks with shareholders aimed at putting the business on a firmer footing.

MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee intend to explore the difficulties facing the company and the water industry more generally at a hearing on July 12.

Former and current senior management from Thames Water, regulator Ofwat and water minister Rebecca Pow are expected to be hauled in front of the Defra committee.

The committee said: “The current financial regulations and legal oversight of water utilities may also be probed.

“Other questions may be asked on issues including water quality, investment and corporate dividends.”

