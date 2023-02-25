U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +1.06 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.57 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1942
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4060
    +1.7550 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,108.36
    -860.57 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Yorkville Asset Management Inc. Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of CareRx Corporation

·2 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Yorkville Asset Management Inc. ("Yorkville") announced today that it acquired, on behalf of certain funds managed by it, 2,963,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of CareRx Corporation (the "Issuer") at a price of $2.70 per Share through the Issuer's private placement of Shares completed in two tranches (the "Private Placement").

Immediately prior to the Private Placement, Yorkville, on behalf of certain funds managed by it, exercised direction and control over 10,004,973 Shares and $10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.25% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures"), which Convertible Debentures are convertible into 3,333,333 Shares at the option of the holder, or a portion of which are convertible at the option of the Issuer at annual intervals, at a conversion price of $3.00 per Share prior to November 22, 2024. These securities represented approximately 24.55% of the Issuer's then outstanding 51,006,873 Shares, as confirmed by the Issuer, calculated on a partially-diluted basis.

Immediately upon closing of the Private Placement, Yorkville, on behalf of certain funds managed by it, exercised direction and control over 12,967,973 Shares and the Convertible Debentures, which are convertible into 3,333,333 Shares at the option of the holder, or a portion of which are convertible at the option of the Issuer at annual intervals, at a conversion price of $3.00 per Share prior to November 22, 2024. These securities represent approximately 27.01% of the Issuer's 57,016,411 outstanding Shares, as confirmed by the Issuer, calculated on a partially-diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Issuer. Subject to applicable securities laws and depending on market conditions and other factors, Yorkville, on behalf of certain funds managed by it, may in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over the Shares, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters.

SOURCE Yorkville Asset Management Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/24/c9877.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Buy This Utility Stock. It Should Thrive as America Goes Electric.

    With a cheap stock, strong prospects, and a decent dividend, the Ohio-based utility looks like a good bet for long-term investors.

  • Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- Wagering on the stock market bounce was always a long shot. Now it looks like a sucker’s bet.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar PeaksWhile the reemergence of hotter-than-foreca

  • After Intel’s Dividend Cut, These Stocks Could Be Next

    We screened the 115 S&P 500 companies with expected 2023 dividend payout ratios above 50% to find potential dividend cuts.

  • Cathie Wood Just Bought a Massive Share In This Company

    Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood significantly upped her company's stake in Coinbase this week. Ark bought 213,519 shares of Coinbase worth about $13 million on Feb. 22 across her company's funds. Coinbase is the seventh biggest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Buy the Dip in Johnson & Johnson and Its Near-3% Dividend Yield

    Johnson & Johnson stock has fallen in seven straight weeks, trades at less than 15 times earnings and pays a near-3% dividend yield. Plus, support is nearby.

  • Millennials Are Trading Like Crazy — Here's What They're Buying

    Millennials are in the driver's seat when it comes to trading. And they're betting big on a handful of favorite S&P 500 stocks.

  • 3 Stocks Growing Their Dividends By 10% or More

    Companies that grow their dividends at a fast pace usually signal strong business momentum as well as bright outlook. Below, we will discuss the prospects of three companies that have recently raised their dividends by 10% or more. Founded in 1925, NextEra Energy is an electric utility with three operating segments, namely Florida Power & Light, NextEra Energy Resources and Gulf Power.

  • Barclays Says These 2 Automotive Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now

    Let’s take a look at the automotive industry, which is undergoing a dramatic transformation. We’re in the middle of a shift from traditional combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles, and at the same time the industry is also introducing new technologies – such AI, driver assistance, and improved sensors – into the cars we drive. In a recent report from UK banking giant Barclays, analyst Dan Levy notes that “Auto companies must balance two clocks – the ‘near’ (i.e. cycle) and the ‘far’ (i.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks slide after hotter-than-expected key inflation print

    U.S. stocks tumbled Friday after the Federal Reserve's most closely watched inflation measure came in stronger than expected, in another sign that price pressures have become sticky into 2023.

  • El-Erian Says Market Doubts Fed Can Hit Its 2% Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian says the financial markets are starting to doubt whether the Federal Reserve can bring inflation down to its 2% target.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar Peaks

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Considers Buying Explorer Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co., one the largest independent US oil producers, is considering an acquisition of Appalachian natural gas producer Range Resources Corp., according to people familiar with the the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Eth

  • Natural Gas ETFs Draw ‘Buy the Dip’ Investors

    Fund buyers see value in the commodity after 65% drop since mid-December.

  • What Makes CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) a New Buy Stock

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Stocks Crushed As Inflation Spike Lifts Bets On 50 Basis Point Fed Rate Hike; 10-Year Yields Test 4%

    Another hot inflation print has Wall Street re-setting their Fed rate projections, with stocks trading deeply in the red.

  • Companies Shrink Dividends as Executives Shift Gears on Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Faced with declining earnings and heavy debt loads, companies are reducing dividend payments to shareholders to improve the health of their balance sheets. Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally En

  • NVIDIA Stock Sees Composite Rating Rise To 96 After Earnings

    NVIDIA saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Friday, up from 84 the day before. Coupled with a Relative Strength of 94. The upgrade means the stock is now outperforming 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

  • Southwestern (SWN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Higher lease operating expenses hurt Southwestern's (SWN) Q4 earnings.

  • How Can I Protect My Assets From Medicaid?

    Medicaid can pay for long-term care if you meet its means-testing restrictions. The federal-state program is designed to help only people of limited financial means. However, people with more substantial assets can use three different strategies to shield those assets … Continue reading → The post 3 Ways to Protect Assets from Medicaid appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AI-Powered Growth Stock Is Key Partner For Amazon, Microsoft, Google

    Growth stock and sector leader in software stocks Dynatrace is near a buy zone after a strong breakout and impressive earnings.