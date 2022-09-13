Yoshiharu Global Co. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Yoshiharu Global Co.

Buena Park, California, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshiharu Global Co. (Nasdaq: YOSH) (“Yoshiharu”, or the “Company”), a California-based restaurant operator, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,940,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “YOSH” on September 9, 2022.



EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 8, 2022, and a registration statement on Form S-1MEF was filed with the SEC on the same date and became effective upon filing. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on September 12, 2022 and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of their 2016 debut and has continued to expand their top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating 8 restaurants with an additional 1 in development.

Story continues

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Yoshiharu Global Co.

ir@yoshiharuramen.com



