U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,851.28
    -128.46 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd
·4 min read

Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (the “Company”), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products in Japan, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price to the public of US$4.00 per ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “TKLF.” The Offering is expected to close on or about January 14, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company plans to make a separate announcement regarding commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market when the trading date is finalized.

The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$24 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for opening new directly-operated physical stores and adding franchise stores, brand marketing, improving distribution centers and logistics systems, and talent acquisition and retention.

The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole book runner and Valuable Capital Ltd. is acting as a co-manager to the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as counsel to the Company, and Sullivan & Worcester LLP is acting as counsel to the underwriters in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (File Number: 333-259129) and, as amended, was declared effective by the SEC on December 23, 2021. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained from Univest Securities, LLC by email at info@univest.us, or by standard mail to Univest Securities, LLC, 75 Rockefeller Plaza Suite 1838, New York, NY 10019. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus contained therein and the final prospectus, when available, and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products. The Company offers approximately 12,400 stock keeping units (“SKUs”) of beauty products, including cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and body care, among others, 3,600 SKUs of health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices, and 7,900 SKUs of other products, including lingerie, home goods, food, and alcoholic beverages. The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irystbek/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@ystbek.co.jp

Ascent Investors Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
President
Phone: +1-917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ray Dalio just said your cash savings, bonds are 'stupid to own' due to low interest rates — so use these 3 alternative places to stash your money

    The billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund says "cash is trash."

  • These tech stocks have fallen 20% to 51% from their 52-week highs. Should you consider buying now?

    DEEP DIVE Technology stocks have been retreating as the Federal Reserve’s change in policy has set up expectations for a significant rise in interest rates. Some investors will panic at a time like this and sell into a declining market.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Will Make Billions in 2022

    Last year we saw Emergency Use Authorizations for multiple COVID vaccines and treatments across the healthcare space. Pharmaceutical companies are set to make billions of dollars in 2022. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the $310 billion mega cap, is expected to bring in not $1 billion or $10 billion but over $50 billion in sales for its COVID vaccine and antiviral pill.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    One industry that is becoming increasingly important to our economy and will surely continue to breed some long-term investment winners is the semiconductor industry. The chip market is forecast to see sales rise by 8.8% to reach $601 billion in 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. The ongoing buildout of data centers and other high-performance applications is a big tailwind for leading component suppliers.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    After rallying more than 27% in 2021, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is near a 20-year low of 1.24%. Several high-quality energy companies are currently offering yields above 6%, including Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's why that high-yield dividend isn't the only factor that makes them look like good buys for 2022 and beyond.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Not only has the company produced an incredible 15.1% annualized return since its 1994 NYSE listing, it has also increased its dividend for 97 consecutive quarters and has made 617 consecutive monthly dividend payments (that's more than 51 years). If you aren't familiar, Realty Income is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that invests in single-tenant properties.

  • Bank of America Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    With its fingers in the pies of everything from gaming, data center and crypto to auto and the metaverse, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen outstanding success both in real-world performance and from an investing perspective over the past few years. Following conversations with Nvidia’s CFO, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya is confident the chip giant will keep on outperforming. “We continue to believe the company is best positioned to address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth op

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Pays A US$1.41 Dividend In Just Four Days

    Readers hoping to buy AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • Dow Jones Futures: 2022 Market Rally Breaks Expectations, These Leaders Sell Off; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line All Surged Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) all surged on Friday, with the stocks up 5.1%, 4.7%, and 5.3%, respectively, as of 1:07 p.m. ET. Cruise stocks surged after Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski declared 2022 was going to be the "Year of the Cruise!" No wonder the three top publicly traded cruise stocks surged on the back of that declaration. Given that cruises "massively underperformed" versus other reopening stocks last year, Wieczynski likes the setup for cruise stocks as top choices for investors playing the continued reopening in 2022.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    The market can seem like a popularity contest, and small and mid-cap growth stocks are not cool right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took 2021 by storm, growing roughly fourfold to $100 billion this past year.

  • How Does Tesla's China Growth Compare to Nio's?

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) record-high quarterly and full-year production and delivery numbers caught the market by surprise on Monday as its share price rose to within striking distance of its all-time high. Investors who follow the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market might be interested to see how Tesla's numbers compare to those of Chinese EV heavyweight Nio (NYSE: NIO). Daniel Foelber (Tesla): According to reports by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October and 52,859 in November.

  • Why we use more cash than ever

    In some instances, cash is still king. Some people can’t afford or don’t want bank accounts. Some merchants bridle at credit card fees. And bad guys prefer cash. But the trend is going the other way.

  • You don’t have to choose between growth and value with these six technology stocks — they’re a blend of both

    Honeywell, Oracle and Juniper are among better-valued companies that may weather roiling markets and return decent dividend income to shareholders.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Innovative AI players UiPath and Upstart -- and their shareholders -- are poised to benefit from this rapidly growing tech trend.

  • Bitcoin ETF Goes From Boom to Bust After a Record U.S. Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- The crypto bloodbath has transformed a famous Bitcoin ETF that launched the most successful debut ever into one of the biggest losers for an issuer in their first two months of trading.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsCiti Confronts Vaccine Holdouts in No Jab, No Job MandateDjokovic Used December Covid Case for Exemption, Lawyers SayBitcoin ETF Goes

  • Is Tilray Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings?

    Canadian pot producer Tilray has a slightly bigger market cap than rival Canopy Growth. Should you buy TLRY stock now?

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Tanked Nearly 21% This Week

    The richly valued solar and energy storage company is getting dragged down along with other growth stocks.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark ETF off to a rough start in 2022 — down 45% from its peak

    With every new year comes a clean slate. For Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The firm’s beaten-down Ark Innovation Fund fund has hit a new low in 2022 – already.