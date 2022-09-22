Yosi Health Demonstrates SOC 2 Type 1 Security Compliance

Patient Management Platform Successfully Meets SOC 2 Type I Data Security Standards

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions, announced today that it has been awarded SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. The SOC accreditation is a widely recognized and respected auditing standard.

Achieving this standard, with an unqualified opinion, serves as third-party industry validation that Yosi Health provides enterprise-level security for the customer data used in their healthcare patient management platform. This certification affirms that the Yosi's suite of services provides its customers enterprise-ready data security.

"Complying with the highest standards for information security has always been a cornerstone of the Yosi Health service offering," said Hari Prasad, Founder and CEO of Yosi Health. "By meeting all SOC 2 Type I certification requirements, our customers now have the added confidence that Yosi has been vetted for the integrity of its data security management, a clear and important marketplace differentiator when it comes to patient management services."

As part of the accreditation process, Yosi was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the U.S and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates to Yosi, Inc.'s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

"This certification reflects Yosi's commitment to compliance," said Prasad. "We are readily equipped to manage patient information for enterprise clients working at the highest levels of data security."

About Yosi Health

Yosi creates customizable, cloud-based solutions that modernize care center administration and improve the patient experience. Their premier product, Yosi Health, is a pre-arrival focused patient intake and registration system that is eliminating wait times, improving patient experience and increasing financial results for large health systems and busy care centers by engaging patients through the entire care journey.

