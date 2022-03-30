U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,619.75
    -5.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,147.00
    -43.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,219.50
    -18.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,126.80
    -4.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.72
    +0.48 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.80
    +10.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1115
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    -0.0770 (-3.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7150
    -1.1510 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,343.24
    -13.72 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.20
    +0.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,837.87
    -414.55 (-1.47%)
     

Yosi Health Joins the AWS Partner Network as an ISV Advanced Technology Partner

·2 min read

Company's innovative patient engagement platform meets AWS guidelines for quality architectural design

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions, announced today they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as an Advanced Technology Partner. The APN is a global community of partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

APN paves the way for service providers to reach a broader audience and build meaningful connections. For Yosi Health, that means its cloud-based suite of patient intake solutions is available to thousands of AWS customers.

Becoming an Advanced Technology Partner underscores Yosi Health's commitment to best practices for security, reliability, and operational excellence – a status that comes in the midst of the healthcare industry's increasingly accelerating shift to cloud-based technology.

"Raising awareness about our robust healthcare solution platform is a key component to our growth plans," said Yosi Health Founder and CEO, Hari Prasad. "We are pleased to be classified as an Advanced Technology Partner as we broaden our mission to help modernize and streamline the patient experience for our customers."

Yosi Health is a state-of-the-art, patient engagement platform that offers convenient and secure mobile access. The platform provides healthcare practices with a powerful suite of patient-management solutions designed to streamline all aspects of the patient experience before, during, and even after the office visit. In addition, Yosi has developed a number of strategic partnerships with the industry's leading Electronic Medical Records (EMR) / Electronic Health Record (EHR) providers so that patient data and billing can be managed seamlessly.

Since 2015, the Yosi Health platform has helped hundreds of healthcare practices to implement contactless patient registration, digitize patient records, improve their collection rates, and even manage their online reputations in a secure, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant, cloud-based software solution.

For more information, please visit: www.yosi.health.

About Yosi Health

Yosi creates customizable, cloud-based solutions that modernize care center administration and improve the patient experience. Their premier product, Yosi Health, is a pre-arrival focused patient intake and registration system that is eliminating wait times, improving patient experience and increasing financial results for large health systems and busy care centers by engaging patients through the entire care journey.

For more information, visit Yosi Health at www.yosi.health.

PRESS CONTACT

Lynn Munroe
8455481211
http://www.yosi.health

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yosi-health-joins-the-aws-partner-network-as-an-isv-advanced-technology-partner-301513383.html

SOURCE Yosi Health

