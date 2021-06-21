Yoto audio player for kids adds Disney and Pixar books
, an audiobook and podcast machine for kids, can now read bedtime stories based on many of your little ones' favorite and movies. The storybooks feature bite-sized tales from the likes of The Lion King, Bambi, The Jungle Book, Finding Nemo, Toy Story 3 and The Incredibles.
The My First Disney Classics Bedtime Storybook is and has a 16-minute running time. The Pixar My First Bedtime Storybook costs and its collection of six stories runs for 12 minutes in total.
The device already had some Disney content on offer. Its 5 Minute Stories with some of the company's most popular characters. However, adding more Disney storybooks could make Yoto a more enticing kid-friendly audio gadget for parents. , a similar system, has some Disney content too, including Monsters Inc., Frozen and Aladdin stories.