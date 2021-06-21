Yoto audio player for kids adds Disney and Pixar books

Yoto Player , an audiobook and podcast machine for kids, can now read bedtime stories based on many of your little ones' favorite Disney and Pixar movies. The storybooks feature bite-sized tales from the likes of The Lion King, Bambi, The Jungle Book, Finding Nemo, Toy Story 3 and The Incredibles.

The My First Disney Classics Bedtime Storybook is $5.99 and has a 16-minute running time. The Pixar My First Bedtime Storybook costs $5.99 and its collection of six stories runs for 12 minutes in total.