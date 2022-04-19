U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.25
    -16.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,822.00
    -19.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,091.50
    -125.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,029.20
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.73
    +1.17 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.00
    -10.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0510 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    21.37
    -0.80 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2720
    +0.3580 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,383.38
    +450.34 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.53
    +14.97 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,365.78
    +380.69 (+1.41%)
     

Yotta Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq

Yotta Acquisition Corporation
·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yotta Acquisition Corporation (“YOTA”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading under the ticker symbol “YOTAU” on April 20, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “YOTA,” “YOTAW” and “YOTAR,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on April 22, 2022.

Chardan is acting as sole book-running manager of the offering. YOTA has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 19, 2022.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004, or by calling (646) 465-9001. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Yotta Acquisition Corporation

YOTA is led by founder Hui Chen (CEO). YOTA is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region its target operates in, YOTA intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media and other general business industries globally. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund such business combination.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of YOTA’S initial public offering and search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. YOTA expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in YOTA’S expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

YOTA Contact:
Hui Chen
Chief Executive Officer
Yotta Acquisition Corporation
hchen@yottaac.com


Recommended Stories

  • Andreessen faces opposition on Meta's board, Blackstone bets on student housing, Blockchain.com eyes IPO

    Notable business headlines include shareholders of Facebook parent company Meta opposing the re-election of two board members ahead of its annual meeting next month, Leading global investment business Blackstone to buy American campus communities for $12.8 billion, and Blockchain.com interviewing banks for an IPO as they look to go public.

  • 3 Things About Abbott Laboratories That Smart Investors Know

    Grace Groner spent 43 years as a secretary at healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) before retiring and later passing away in 2010 at the age of 100. Now, Abbott Labs is a much different company today than it was in 1935 or even 2010 -- but it still has a lot going for it. Here are three things smart investors know about Abbott.

  • Alibaba: Near-Term Headwinds Won’t Derail Long-Term Growth, Says Analyst

    For a company with a market cap around the quarter of a trillion mark, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s one-year performance resembles that of a small-cap. Over the past 12 months, the shares have lost 60% of their value as a confluence of bearish developments have kept pushing the share price lower. According to Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang, given the latest domestic Omicron outbreak and international geopolitical uncertainties, investors should expect “more near-term pressures for BABA across its va

  • Is it a Good Time to Increase Your Meta Platforms (FB) Shares?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rebound to close higher as investors weigh flurry of earnings reports

    U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday, clawing back from a rough start to the week as investors assessed a deluge of earnings reports for clues on how corporate America has fared against a backdrop of war in Eastern Europe and rising inflationary pressures.

  • Despite shrinking by US$5.6b in the past week, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shareholders are still up 615% over 5 years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders, since the share price has...

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Netflix Q1 net subscribers unexpectedly decline, revenue misses expectations

    Netflix is set to report quarterly results Tuesday after market close, and investors are bracing for a further growth slowdown amid the company's exit from Russia and as its key North American market grows increasingly saturated.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • 10 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best SPACs to buy now according to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. If you want to see some more SPACs preferred by the hedge fund, click 5 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. Glenn Russell Dubin is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who founded […]

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Disney, Roku Drop as Netflix Stuns With Falling Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Streaming stocks were rocked late Tuesday after Netflix Inc. reported its first customer decline in more than a decade, stoking investors’ fears that a reopening economy will cripple these companies.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeRoku I

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • IBM Sales Growth Tops Estimates, Powered by Software and Consulting

    Big Blue also cheered investors by saying its full-year performance should be "at the very high end" of its previous forecast.