Yotta Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock, Warrants and Rights, Commencing June 27, 2022

Yotta Acquisition Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • YOTAU

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yotta Acquisition Corporation (“YOTA”) announced today that, commencing June 27, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering completed on April 22, 2022 may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock of YOTA, and the warrants and rights included in such units on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”).

The shares of common stock, warrants and rights that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “YOTA,” “YOTAW” and “YOTAR,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “YOTAU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, YOTA’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock, warrants and rights.

The units were initially offered by YOTA in an underwritten offering. Chardan acted as sole book-running manager of the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 19, 2022. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004, or by calling (646) 465-9001. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yotta Acquisition Corporation

YOTA is led by founder Hui Chen (CEO). YOTA is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region its target operates in, YOTA intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media and other general business industries globally. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund such business combination.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of YOTA’S initial public offering and search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. YOTA expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in YOTA’S expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

YOTA Contact:

Hui Chen
Chief Executive Officer
Yotta Acquisition Corporation
hchen@yottaac.com


