‘You cannot be an academic or a lawyer and not believe in free speech’: Dean of Yale Law

Free speech on college campuses has become an increasingly polarizing subject, and Yale University is no exception. While some argue that freedom of expression is a convenient justification for hate-speech, others say their views are being stifled in the name of "political correctness."

But for Heather Gerken, dean of Yale Law School and one of the United States’s leading experts on constitutional law and election law, free speech is critical to the American educational system.

“You cannot be an academic or a lawyer and not believe in free speech,” she recently told Yahoo Finance.

Many young Americans have shown increasingly hostile attitudes to the free exchange of ideas. For example, 66% of students reported some level of acceptance for speaker shout-downs in 2021, up 4 percentage points from 2020 according to FIRE, a free speech advocacy non-profit.

Much of the outrage on college campuses increasingly comes from conservatives who argue that right-wing perspectives face a liberal bias. One right-wing group, Turning Point USA, even keeps a database of professors they think discriminate against conservative students.

Heather Gerken became Yale Law School's first female dean in 2017.

'Every single campus'

Yale University has had a fraught relationship with free speech in recent years. In Fire's 2021 free speech rankings, the school ranked 198 out of 203 schools with a "poor" speech climate rating.

In 2015, a group of students publicly berated a Yale professor for his position on the issue of cultural appropriation and halloween costumes. Earlier this year, a group of students also shouted down a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian group.

In response, Gerken put out a public statement explicitly condemning the students’ actions. In another statement released last month, she reiterated the law school’s commitment to free speech. She also outlined several steps the university has taken to promote free speech, including updating the disciplinary code and developing an online resource to make the school’s policies and position on free speech explicitly clear.

“We are dealing with the same questions that are happening on every single campus, across the country. We get a little bit more news about it, because the law school looms pretty large in people's imagination,” Gerken said.

Gerken added that she regularly affirms the importance of free speech to the student body. She remarked that the rest of the law faculty supported her efforts.

“I weigh in repeatedly in the community about its importance, I do it at every single orientation. I do it at the beginning of the year,” she said. “And I'm really grateful that my colleagues are doing it with me because it makes a difference when I can say, 'I'm speaking on ... behalf of every member of my faculty;' that makes a difference when you're talking to students.”

'Different voices'

Gerken has made other efforts to promote diversity of thought at Yale. She pointed to the Rosenkranz Originalism Conference, an event she launched in 2019 that features conservative speakers.

“We are deeply committed to actually bringing different voices on campus,” Gerken said. “So, with the help of one of our alums, we started an originalism Conference, which is immensely important that all our students get exposed to that kind of question."

She also hosted Bob Bauer, an NYU Law School professor who served as White House Counsel to President Obama from 2009 to 2011, and Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard Law School professor who works at the Hoover Institution, a conservative public policy think-tank.

“So, Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith could not be more different in terms of their politics,” Gerken stated. “They're also really close friends, and I invited them I said, 'I just want you to do one thing. I want you to disagree with one another and show the students that friends can do that, and you know, show the students our model of that for them.'”

Heather Gerken became the Dean of Yale Law School in 2017. She received her bachelor’s degree from Princeton University in 1991 and her J.D. from University of Michigan Law School, 1994.

