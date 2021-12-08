YouTube TV is finally coming back to Roku after a prolonged dispute

YouTube TV is finally back on Roku streaming devices following a dispute between the two parties that has dragged on since April of this year. Both parties agreed to a deal for YouTube TV and the main YouTube app, which could have also disappeared if the feud wasn't settled.

"Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV," a Roku spokesperson said in a statement. "This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform."

Roku originally pulled YouTube TV because it said that Google made anti-competitive demands, like more prominent placements for the apps and requiring Roku to use certain chips. Google retorted that Roku's claims were "baseless" and that it was focused on "ensuring a high quality and consistent experience for viewers."

Both Roku and Google said recently that the main YouTube app could also disappear from Roku devices if a deal wasn't reached by December 9th — a loss that would have been felt far more acutely by Roku owners. That generated some negative press that may have brought extra clarity to the negotiations. There are no details on how the contract was resolved, but the YouTube app is now safe and you should see the YouTube TV app back on your Roku device soon.