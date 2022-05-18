U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,067.25
    -17.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,501.00
    -80.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,475.50
    -84.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.80
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.89
    +1.49 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.39
    -1.08 (-3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2406
    -0.0087 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1580
    -0.2000 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,931.59
    -581.25 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.10
    +429.42 (+176.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.46
    -4.89 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

YouTube will let creators co-host shopping livestreams

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Last year, YouTube debuted a feature that let viewers shop products directly from a livestream. It'll take that feature a step further later this year by allowing creators to co-host live shopping streams across two channels, it announced at its annual Brandcast event. It also unveiled a new "redirects" feature that will let YouTubers work more closely with brands.

YouTube said the features will be a way to help creators and advertisers make more "meaningful connections" with their audiences. The first allows two channels to go live and cohost together, "uniting their communities in a single live shopping stream," YouTube said. The other is called live redirects, letting creators start a shopping livestream on their own channel, then redirect to a brand's channel for fans to keep watching.

With the new features, YouTube is taking live shopping to a new level in order to take on terrestrial shopping channels. It's not a coincidence that it hosted Brandcast at the so-called "Upfronts" sessions used by TV channels broadcasters to promote new content to advertisers, rather than the digital equivalent, NewFronts.

While most broadcasters flaunt original programming at Upfronts (the first live version in three years), YouTube focused on live shopping, short-form video and high-profile creators like Mr.Beast, Patrick Starr and Marques Brownlee. It also noted that the Media Rating Council accredited YouTube again for content-level brand safety, making it the only platform with the rating. As mentioned, the co-hosting feature will arrive sometime in 2022, but there's no word yet on when we'll see the brand redirects feature.

