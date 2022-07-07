U.S. markets closed

YouCopia Introduces Kitchen Organizers That Make Back to School Easier than Ever

·3 min read

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting kids ready for back to school is one of the most exciting – but hectic – times of the year. It doesn't just mean buying school supplies and the latest fashions. YouCopia's new kitchen organizers help save time and make it easier than ever to pack nutritious school lunches and after-school snacks, and prepare healthy, quick breakfasts and dinners.

Dry+Store™ Bag Drying Rack and Bin Set provides a simple solution for drying and storing reusable food bags. Wide prongs keep bags open to quickly air-dry inside and out. A vented bottom promotes air flow and water drainage. When bags are dry, simply toss them in the bin and store away in the cabinet for an easy win. Available as Drying Rack only and Drying Rack and Bin Set.
Dry+Store™ Bag Drying Rack and Bin Set provides a simple solution for drying and storing reusable food bags. Wide prongs keep bags open to quickly air-dry inside and out. A vented bottom promotes air flow and water drainage. When bags are dry, simply toss them in the bin and store away in the cabinet for an easy win. Available as Drying Rack only and Drying Rack and Bin Set.

"YouCopia helps you feel the 'woo hoo' of a more organized, livable home," says President Lauren Greenwood.

YouCopia builds on its innovative brand of adjustable, expandable and customizable organizers with new space-saving solutions that organize food in the refrigerator and store reusable food bags.

"YouCopia helps you feel the 'woo hoo' of a more organized, livable home," says YouCopia President Lauren Greenwood. "We create practical and customizable products to fit your space and needs with (almost) effortless set-up, so everyone can reap the rewards of an organized home.

Just introduced are the following products:

Dry+Store™ Bag Drying Rack and Bin Set provides a simple solution for drying and storing reusable food bags. Wide prongs keep bags open to quickly air-dry inside and out. A vented bottom promotes air flow and water drainage. When bags are dry, simply toss them in the bin and store away in the cabinet for an easy win. Available as Drying Rack only and Drying Rack and Bin Set; SRP $19.99-29.99.

StoraBag Food Bag Dispenser keeps plastic food storage bags in one tidy spot. Individual compartments organize standard gallon, quart, sandwich and snack-size bags in any drawer or cabinet. Bright labels and wide slots help you easily find and pull the bag you need. When it's time to reload, a removable lid gets the job done quick. Available in 3-, 4- or 5-slot sizes; SRP $19.99-$39.99.

FreezeUp™ Food Block Maker forms soups, stews and sauces into tidy frozen food cubes. A standing container makes it easy to insert a food storage bag, fill and freeze. Silicone bands are then removed to reveal a perfectly frozen block of food. The unit saves freezer space by creating 2" thin blocks that can be stored vertically. With an organized freezer, meal prep is just an easy thaw away. Available in Gallon and Quart 2-Pack sizes; SRP $19.99.

FridgeView™ Rolling Egg Holder puts eggs on clear display so you never have to remove the carton or guess how many are left. Simply remove an egg and the rest gently roll to the front. The inner tray can be removed for easy loading. Holds 12 to 14 standard, large or jumbo eggs. It was nominated as a 2022 IHA Global Innovation Award (gia) finalist. SRP $29.99.

RollDown™ Egg Dispenser provides a space-friendly solution for storing and using eggs every day. Simply remove an egg from the front opening and the rest roll forward on a gentle, gravity-fed track. A slim, two-tier design fits any fridge. Holds 12 to 14 standard, large or jumbo eggs. SRP $19.99.

All items are currently available at youcopia.com and amazon.com.

Media are invited to fill out this form to receive samples.

Since its founding in 2009, YouCopia has helped millions of people discover the "woo hoo" feeling of being organized. The company creates useful, customizable products to fit different items throughout the home. With almost effortless set-up (no tools or installation required), anyone can transform their space into a happy place. YouCopia is a WBNEC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise based in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood.

For More Information, 
Cynthia Greenwood 
cynthia@youcopia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youcopia-introduces-kitchen-organizers-that-make-back-to-school-easier-than-ever-301582711.html

SOURCE YouCopia Products Inc.

