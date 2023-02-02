U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.75
    +21.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,118.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,589.25
    +175.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.32
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.10
    +29.30 (+1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.79 (+3.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.56
    -1.84 (-9.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2338
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9320
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,828.25
    +823.74 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.80
    +301.12 (+124.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,799.80
    +38.69 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Youdao to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23

·2 min read

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 23, 2023 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):     

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

8917789

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 2, 2023:

United States:               

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

8917789

About Youdao, Inc. 

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: IR@rd.netease.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youdao-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-february-23-301737117.html

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • AMD tops Q4 earnings expectations despite slowing PC sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for AMD, the drop in PC sales and shipments, and the outlook for AMD.

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Carvana, Peloton Soar as Treasury Yields Fall

    Speculative stocks rallied Wednesday as traders ramped up [dovish rate bets](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/federal-reserve-meeting-interest-rate-hike-february-2023/card/rate-bets-turn-dovish-as-powell-speaks-zPT33NiWlqdHaw9a40Kx). Carvana shares rallied 39% in late Wednesday trading, bringing the online used-car seller's year-to-date gains to nearly 200%. Peloton shares rose 26%. Both stocks are pandemic-era favorites that crashed hard in 2022. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the

  • Deutsche Bank Profit Rises on Booming Lending Business

    The German bank’s net profit rose on the back of higher interest rates, driving the lender to its strongest year since 2007.

  • Infineon profit nearly doubles as revenue climbs on strong demand for chips

    Infineon's segment result, a key profitability metric, surged to EUR1.11 billion from EUR717 million, generating a margin of 28%.

  • Apple Stock Typically Gains After Earnings. That Could Change This Time.

    On average since 2007, Apple stock has increased 1.1% in the regular trading session following the company's earnings release, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Credit Suisse Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 30% From Current Levels

    It’s become mainstream to predict a recession this year. The Federal Reserve is on a steady path of interest rate increases – the latest was a 25-basis point hike announced today – to fight inflation, and the central bank has already indicated it will stay this course until inflation is well and truly down. By definition, that will involve increasing the cost of capital to choke off the money supply, and likely spark a recession in the bargain. But not everyone is jumping onto that train. Watchi

  • Top 25 Smartest Companies To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 25 smartest companies to buy according to hedge funds. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 Smartest Companies To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Surviving in the modern day corporate world is not for the faint of heart. Business is a ruthless […]

  • Apple’s Earnings Are Just Ahead. The Focus Will Be on iPhone Sales.

    The Street expects Apple to report its first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019. Profits are expected to fall too.

  • Lannett (LCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lannett (LCI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.07% and 10.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why MicroVision Stock Soared Today

    Next-generation assisted-driving tech company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) had a macro Wednesday as far as its stock performance was concerned. The deal will allow MicroVision to integrate the privately held, Germany-based company's perception software features into its MicroVision ASIC assisted-driving system. At the time, the buyer wrote in a press release that "Together, MicroVision's MAVIN lidar hardware and Ibeo's mature software will position MicroVision as a leading hardware and perception software partner to [original equipment makers]."

  • Why Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Might Have Nowhere to Go But Down in February

    "This too shall pass" is an ancient saying that supports an investment in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today. The problem for investors right now is that the time it takes the company to work through what has become a very deep business downturn may end up being measured in years, not months. As an industrial stock, Stanley Black & Decker's business is inherently cyclical, with financial results rising and falling along with economic activity.