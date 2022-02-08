U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Youdao to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24

·2 min read
In this article:
  • DAO

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading AI and high-tech company in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 24, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

8171296

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 3, 2022:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

8171296

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading AI and high-tech company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: IR@rd.netease.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youdao-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-february-24-301477294.html

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

