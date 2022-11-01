U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Youdao to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17

·2 min read

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 17, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 17, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):     

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

7502413

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 24, 2022:

United States:               

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

7502413

About Youdao, Inc. 

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: IR@rd.netease.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youdao-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-17-301664219.html

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

