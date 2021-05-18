U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,171.50
    +13.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,336.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,402.00
    +98.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.70
    +8.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.62
    +0.35 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    28.68
    +0.42 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2219
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    +0.56 (+2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4216
    +0.0079 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8780
    -0.3220 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,940.89
    -128.54 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,249.71
    +51.79 (+4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.62
    +23.77 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Youdao Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·20 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$204.5 million), representing a 147.5% increase from the same period in 2020.
    - Net revenues from learning services were RMB998.9 million (US$152.5 million), representing a 156.8% increase from the same period in 2020.
    - Net revenues from learning products were RMB201.9 million (US$30.8 million), representing a 279.8% increase from the same period in 2020.
    - Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB139.1 million (US$21.2 million), representing a 40.1% increase from the same period in 2020.

  • Gross billings of online courses[1] increased by 55.9% year-over-year to RMB808.7 million (US$123.4 million) and gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses[2] increased by 66.2% year-over-year to RMB741.5 million (US$113.2 million).

  • Gross margin was 57.3%, compared with 43.5% for the same period in 2020.

  • Deferred revenue from online courses was RMB1.2 billion (US$176.4 million), compared with RMB1.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.

[1] Gross billings is a non-GAAP financial measure. Gross billings for a specific period refers to the total amount of consideration for Youdao's online courses sold mainly on Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom and China University MOOC, net of the total amount of refunds, in such period. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] Youdao Premium Courses are Youdao's flagship online learning offerings primarily focused on K-12 students, covering a wide spectrum of subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest.

First Quarter 2021 Key Operating and Financial Data



For the three months





ended March 31



(in millions, RMB)


2020


2021


% of Change

Gross billings of online courses


518.6


808.7


55.9%

Gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses


446.2


741.5


66.2%








Paid student enrollments of Youdao Premium Courses (in thousands)


275.6


484.0


75.6%

K-12 paid student enrollments


152.8


306.0


100.3%

Adult paid student enrollments


122.8


178.0


44.9%








Gross billings per paid student enrollment of Youdao Premium Courses (in RMB)


1,619


1,532


-5.4%

"We achieved sound and sustainable growth in the first quarter this year with a record net revenues of RMB1.3 billion. Our margins are also greatly improving with our gross profit margin and operating loss margin reaching the best levels since our public listing. Overall gross profit margin reached 57.3% in the first quarter, up from 43.5% in the first quarter of 2020. Simultaneously, we narrowed our operating loss margin to 23.9% in the first quarter this year, compared with 32.5% in the first quarter of 2020," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.

"Looking ahead, we are confident we can build on our position as a top-quality course provider and producer of industry-leading intelligent learning services and products to meet our customers' needs. Our diversified business model, along with products and technologies that improve learning efficiency, will help us navigate the evolving AST and EdTech market," Dr. Zhou concluded.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1.3 billion (US$204.5 million), representing a 147.5% increase from RMB541.4 million for the same period of 2020.

Net revenues from learning services were RMB998.9 million (US$152.5 million) for the first quarter of 2021, representing a 156.8% increase from RMB389.0 million for the same period of 2020. The year-over-year growth from learning services was primarily attributable to the increased revenues generated from online courses, which were further driven by a substantial increase in the paid student enrollments for K-12 courses of Youdao Premium Courses. The paid student enrollments for K-12 courses of Youdao Premium Courses increased by 100.3% year-over-year to 306,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

Net revenues from learning products were RMB201.9 million (US$30.8 million) for the first quarter of 2021, a 279.8% increase from RMB53.2 million for the same period in 2020, which was primarily driven by the substantially increased sales volume of Youdao Dictionary Pen.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB139.1 million (US$21.2 million) for the first quarter of 2021, representing a 40.1% increase from RMB99.3 million for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year increase in revenues from online marketing services was attributable to the increase in the sales of performance-based advertisement through third parties' internet properties.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB767.5 million (US$117.1 million), representing a 225.6% increase from RMB235.7 million for the same period of 2020. Gross margin increased to 57.3% for the first quarter of 2021 from 43.5% for the same period of 2020.

Gross margin for learning services increased to 65.6% for the first quarter of 2021 from 51.9% for the same period of 2020. The increase was due to improved economies of scale and the continuous optimization of Youdao's faculty compensation structure.

Gross margin for learning products increased to 44.1% for the first quarter of 2021 from 25.6% for the same period of 2020. The improvement was mainly attributable to the substantially increased sales volume of Youdao Dictionary Pen 3.0, which carried a higher gross margin profile than other learning products.

Gross margin for online marketing services was 16.4% for the first quarter of 2021, compared with 20.5% for the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the increase in the sales of performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties, which typically had a lower gross margin profile.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1.1 billion (US$166.1 million), representing an increase of 164.3%, compared with RMB411.7 million for the same period of last year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB883.9 million (US$134.9 million), representing an increase of 195.5% from RMB299.2 million for the same period of 2020. This increase was mainly driven by intensified sales and marketing efforts associated with student acquisition and branding enhancement, as well as increased compensation expenses incurred due to the expansion of the sales and marketing team for Youdao's online courses.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB155.1 million (US$23.7 million), representing an increase of 84.4% from RMB84.1 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased payroll-related expenses including share-based compensation expenses associated with an increased number of course development and technology professionals, as well as increased server and technical expenses due to the increased scale of online courses.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB49.4 million (US$7.5 million), representing an increase of 73.4% from RMB28.5 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in employee headcount and related expenses in the first quarter of 2021.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB320.9 million (US$49.0 million), compared with RMB176.0 million for the same period in 2020. The margin of loss from operations was 23.9%, compared with 32.5% for the same period of last year.

Net Loss Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB325.8 million (US$49.7 million), compared with RMB169.4 million for the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB307.8 million (US$47.0 million), compared with RMB161.9 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB2.75 (US$0.42), compared with RMB1.52 for the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB2.60 (US$0.40), compared with RMB1.45 for the same period of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2021, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments totaled RMB2.2 billion (US$333.7 million), compared with RMB1.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, net cash used in operating activities was RMB517.8 million (US$79.0 million), capital expenditures totaled RMB11.4 million (US$1.7 million), and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to RMB5.4 million (US$0.8 million).

As of March 31, 2021, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consisted of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's online courses, were RMB1.2 billion (US$186.5 million), compared with RMB1.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Revolving Loan Facilities

In April 2021, the Company entered into a three-year US$300 million revolving loan facility agreement with its parent company, NetEase, Inc. ("NetEase"). In addition, a group of banks provided a commitment letter to the Company with a three-year US$150 million revolving loan facility under the guarantee of NetEase. The Company plans to use the proceeds from these credit facilities for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Conference Call

Youdao's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

10155911

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until May 25, 2021:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10155911

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Cloudnote and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross billings and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Youdao defines gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of consideration for online courses sold mainly on Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom and China University MOOC, net of the total amount of refunds, in such period. The management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because the Company generally bills students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of the courses and recognizes revenue proportionally over an average of the learning periods of different online courses. Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly does not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between our GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: IR@rd.netease.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(RMB and USD in thousands)

















As of December 31,


As of March 31,


As of March 31,



2020


2021


2021



RMB


RMB


USD(1)








Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


609,199


1,848,765


282,177

Time deposits


263


268


41

Short-term investments


584,999


337,452


51,505

Accounts receivable, net


268,830


247,929


37,841

Inventories, net


148,662


268,541


40,987

Amounts due from NetEase Group


4,081


4,009


612

Prepayment and other current assets


235,532


198,032


30,226

Total current assets


1,851,566


2,904,996


443,389








Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net


45,636


49,772


7,597

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


105,865


100,932


15,405

Other assets, net


67,181


78,996


12,057

Total non-current assets


218,682


229,700


35,059








Total assets


2,070,248


3,134,696


478,448








Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit







Current liabilities:







Accounts payables


141,304


125,360


19,134

Payroll payable


209,603


176,861


26,994

Amounts due to NetEase Group


67,230


95,997


14,652

Contract liabilities


1,440,489


1,221,793


186,482

Taxes payable


54,895


30,183


4,607

Accrued liabilities and other payables


602,044


720,316


109,941

Short-term loans from NetEase Group


878,000


878,000


134,009

Total current liabilities


3,393,565


3,248,510


495,819








Non-current liabilities:







Long-term lease liabilities


79,748


74,470


11,366

Other non-current liabilities


4,043


3,689


563

Total non-current liabilities


83,791


78,159


11,929








Total liabilities


3,477,356


3,326,669


507,748








Shareholders' deficit:







Youdao's shareholders' deficit


(1,408,105)


(192,103)


(29,320)

Noncontrolling interests


997


130


20

Total shareholders' deficit


(1,407,108)


(191,973)


(29,300)








Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit


2,070,248


3,134,696


478,448















Note 1:
The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB6.5518
on the last trading day of March (March 31, 2021) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)












Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31,



2020


2020


2021


2021



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD(1)

Net revenues:









Learning services


388,978


731,644


998,854


152,454

Learning products


53,160


237,315


201,919


30,819

Online marketing services


99,250


137,837


139,094


21,230

Total net revenues


541,388


1,106,796


1,339,867


204,503










Cost of revenues (2)


(305,663)


(581,327)


(572,415)


(87,367)

Gross profit


235,725


525,469


767,452


117,136










Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing expenses (2)


(299,159)


(804,781)


(883,872)


(134,905)

Research and development expenses (2)


(84,099)


(128,080)


(155,080)


(23,670)

General and administrative expenses (2)


(28,463)


(45,379)


(49,354)


(7,533)

Total operating expenses


(411,721)


(978,240)


(1,088,306)


(166,108)

Loss from operations


(175,996)


(452,771)


(320,854)


(48,972)










Interest income


7,885


3,673


3,074


470

Interest expense


(7,762)


(7,846)


(7,617)


(1,163)

Others, net


8,576


9,505


354


54

Loss before tax


(167,297)


(447,439)


(325,043)


(49,611)










Income tax expense


(2,185)


(495)


(1,615)


(246)

Net loss


(169,482)


(447,934)


(326,658)


(49,857)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


58


180


867


132

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company


(169,424)


(447,754)


(325,791)


(49,725)










Basic net loss per ADS


(1.52)


(3.93)


(2.75)


(0.42)

Diluted net loss per ADS


(1.52)


(3.93)


(2.75)


(0.42)










Shares used in computing basic net loss per ADS


111,767,756


113,898,308


118,297,304


118,297,304

Shares used in computing diluted net loss per ADS


111,767,756


113,898,308


118,297,304


118,297,304





































Note 1:
The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB6.5518
on the last trading day of March (March 31, 2021) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.




























Note 2:









Share-based compensation in each category:









Cost of revenues


1,168


2,016


1,881


287

Sales and marketing expenses


911


2,078


2,559


391

Research and development expenses


3,143


9,321


8,435


1,287

General and administrative expenses


2,347


1,262


5,156


787

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(RMB and USD in thousands)












Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31,



2020


2020


2021


2021



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD










Net revenues









Learning services


388,978


731,644


998,854


152,454

Learning products


53,160


237,315


201,919


30,819

Online marketing services


99,250


137,837


139,094


21,230

Total net revenues


541,388


1,106,796


1,339,867


204,503










Cost of revenues









Learning services


187,233


337,033


343,179


52,379

Learning products


39,544


143,545


112,914


17,234

Online marketing services


78,886


100,749


116,322


17,754

Total cost of revenues


305,663


581,327


572,415


87,367










Gross margin









Learning services


51.9%


53.9%


65.6%


65.6%

Learning products


25.6%


39.5%


44.1%


44.1%

Online marketing services


20.5%


26.9%


16.4%


16.4%

Total gross margin


43.5%


47.5%


57.3%


57.3%










YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(RMB and USD in thousands, except per ADS data)












Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31,



2020


2020


2021


2021



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD










Net revenues of online courses


355,800


692,279


963,046


146,990

Add: value-added tax


21,348


63,356


45,775


6,987

Add: ending deferred revenue


549,317


1,356,041


1,155,891


176,423

Less: beginning deferred revenue


(407,861)


(992,393)


(1,356,041)


(206,972)

Non-GAAP gross billings of online courses


518,604


1,119,283


808,671


123,428










Net revenues of Youdao Premium Courses


301,525


617,706


898,920


137,202

Add: value-added tax


18,092


58,663


41,971


6,406

Add: ending deferred revenue


470,668


1,253,527


1,054,107


160,888

Less: beginning deferred revenue


(344,111)


(893,517)


(1,253,527)


(191,326)

Non-GAAP gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses


446,174


1,036,379


741,471


113,170










Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company


(169,424)


(447,754)


(325,791)


(49,725)

Add: share-based compensation


7,569


14,677


18,031


2,752

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the
Company


(161,855)


(433,077)


(307,760)


(46,973)



















Non-GAAP basic net loss per ADS


(1.45)


(3.80)


(2.60)


(0.40)

Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS


(1.45)


(3.80)


(2.60)


(0.40)

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youdao-reports-first-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301293296.html

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Imperial Brands' turnaround plan gets off the ground with solid U.S. performance

    Shares of the company rose 2.5% after the maker of Gauloises Blondes and Winston cigarettes also reiterated its full-year outlook and lifted its dividend, as Chief Executive Stefan Bomhard said his five-year plan to turn around the group, laid out in January, was working. The company said organic adjusted revenue for the six months ended March 31 totalled 3.57 billion pounds ($5.06 billion), up 3.5% year-on-year in constant currencies, even as it faced "lower U.S. trade inventories" compared to the same period a year earlier, when global lockdowns spurred tobacco retailers to stock up on cigarettes. Cigarette sales, however, were hit by a drop in sales at airport duty-free stores as well as a weaker tourist season in parts of southern Europe, compared to a year ago, CEO Bomhard told journalists on a call.

  • Vodafone swings to profit despite travel ban hit to roaming

    Vodafone has swung to profit despite revenues continuing to suffer from sluggish smartphone sales and pandemic-induced travel bans. The mobile operator recorded a €536m (£460m) profit for the year, compared to a €455m loss in 2020 when it wrote off the value of its Indian joint venture Vodafone Idea. Revenues fell 2.6pc to €43.8bn. A boost from its €18bn takeover of Liberty Global's German and eastern European cable companies was offset by weaker handset sales and lower income from roaming charges. Those charges - the fees some customers pay when using their mobile phone abroad - were hit particularly hard as fewer customers travelled overseas at the height of the pandemic. Chief executive Nick Read is pursuing growth by offloading fringe operations to focus on Europe and Africa while overhauling digital operations. He said the results were in line with its guidance and it ended the year with "accelerating service revenue growth" and a "good performance in Germany". The company's digital transformation saved €500m, he added, with Vodafone recording a "fast rollout" of "next generation mobile and fixed networks" and "share gain in broadband subscriptions". Mobile customers in Europe rose by 2pc to 65.4m over the period, with contract churn - the rate at which it is losing customers - easing from 14.6pc to 13.7pc. Vodafone's unwieldy debt pile also fell from €42bn to €40.5bn for the year to March. It comes after Vodafone carved out its mobile masts business - Vantage Towers - and listed it on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange earlier this year. The move is part of a growing trend for telecoms operators to milk their infrastructure assets as investors seek their stable long-term returns. Vodafone, which owns a majority shareholding in Vantage and made €2.3bn from the listing, has been using the proceeds of the sale to pay down debt.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Big Bet Against Musk, Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame for making billions off bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis, has placed a sizable wager against Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish puts against 800,100 shares of the electric-car maker as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The puts give Scion the right to sell Tesla shares on or before an unidentified date in the future.Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $883.09 on Jan. 26, after a yearlong rally jolted the stock higher by almost 700%. It had lost a quarter of its value by the end of March, and is down 35% from its peak as of the close Monday.The bet against Tesla isn’t Burry’s first. He said in a since-deleted tweet in early December that his firm was short shares of the EV maker. The hedge fund manager also advised Musk to sell shares to raise capital while his stock, then on a torrid run from the pandemic lows, was at what Burry called “ridiculous” levels.Tesla earned record profit in the first quarter, sidestepped an industry chip shortage, improved its manufacturing and even made money off Bitcoin, its earnings results showed in late April. Yet shares fell in a sign of the lofty expectations the company now contends with. Among the quibbles from analysts: Tesla didn’t offer a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.It’s impossible to know when Burry’s Scion made the bets against Tesla, at what price the puts are in the money and how much the firm paid for them. The filing, a quarterly rundown of holdings required of hedge funds of a certain size, said the position was worth $534 million -- an amount likely derived by multiplying Tesla’s share price on March 31 by the number of shares Scion bet against.“Tesla is down 14% since the end of the first quarter, so on balance, these puts have been profitable, though it’s impossible to know for sure,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “He’s expressing the type of skepticism that many have on Tesla. I would have to believe that he accumulated various Tesla options at various strikes, and some of them probably have expired.”Burry was played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s best-selling account of the 2008 financial crisis, “The Big Short.”(Updates with quote in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why this Warren Buffett stock is surging

    Shares of Kraft Heinz are now trading at a 52-week high following praise from Warren Buffett.

  • Economic Data Puts the Pound and the EUR in Focus

    It’s a busier day on the economic calendar. Following GDP numbers from Japan and the RBA Meeting Minutes, the Pound and the EUR will be in focus later today.

  • EU eyes another go at more unified European business taxation

    The European Commission wants to propose in 2023 a more unified way of taxing companies in the European Union, hoping that such rules, which have failed to win support in the past, will stand a better chance if they follow global OECD solutions expected this year. The Commission will present a plan on Tuesday including this proposal and other measures for adjusting the EU's business taxation to make it more up to date with the modern world, where cross-border business, often carried out via the Internet, is commonplace. The deal is aimed at stopping governments competing with each other through lowering tax rates to attract investment and at creating a way to tax profits in countries where the customers are rather than where a company sets up its office for tax purposes.

  • Stocks could drop 20% when Fed fights inflation: hedge fund founder

    Satori Fund founder Dan Niles is warning that inflation might force the Fed's hand into sparking a 20% market collapse.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher as tech shares steady

    Stock futures traded slightly higher Monday evening after falling during the regular session, with technology stocks underperforming and dragging the Nasdaq lower as inflation concerns persisted.

  • Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data

    Bitcoin hit record outflows last week, as investors diversified into cryptocurrency assets with new developments in their specific network such as ethereum, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday. For the year, total bitcoin inflows amounted to $4.3 billion. In 2020, investors pumped $15.6 billion into bitcoin products and funds, while ethereum inflows reached nearly $2.5 billion, data showed.

  • Alibaba Leads $400 Million Investment in Vietnam Retail Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and partners are investing $400 million in Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group Corp.’s retail arm, a deal that will expand the Chinese e-commerce giant’s online groceries business in Southeast Asia.Alibaba and Baring Private Equity Asia are leading a consortium that will take a 5.5% stake in The CrownX, which holds Masan’s interests in Masan Consumer Holdings and VinCommerce, while the conglomerate will own 80.2% of the firm following the investment, according to a statement Tuesday. The deal implies a pre-investment valuation of $6.9 billion for The CrownX, the statement showed.Masan is in advanced talks with other investors on a further investment of $300 million to $400 million into The CrownX that is expected to close in 2021, the company said. Shares of the Vietnamese corporation rallied as much as 2.7% in early trading Tuesday.As part of the deal, the Vietnamese retail firm will team up with Alibaba’s Southeast Asian unit Lazada to expand its digital business in the country. Jack Ma’s corporation is seeking to expand its foothold in Southeast Asia, home to more than 650 million people, as competition and regulatory scrutiny intensify in its home market of China. Vietnam’s digital economy is forecast to grow to $52 billion by 2025, an annual 29% increase from 2020, according to estimates by Bain & Co., Google and Temasek.“The move should strengthen Lazada’s competitive position by broadening its offerings in groceries, similar to the RedMart acquisition in Singapore,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling said. “The Southeast Asia e-commerce markets are nascent and Alibaba will probably invest much more in the future, especially since competition in the region is increasing.”VinCommerce will provide groceries to Lazada’s e-commerce platform in Vietnam and turn its physical stores into pick-up points for online orders, according to the statement. Groceries account for half of the country’s retail market and a quarter of consumer spending, but online penetration is still nascent, the statement said.“Our immediate priority is to modernize Vietnam’s grocery market and develop an unparalleled consumer proposition from assortment to shopping experience,” said Danny Le, chief executive officer of Masan Group.Masan Group is controlled by Vietnamese tycoon Nguyen Dang Quang. Founded in 1996, the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm is best-known for its fish sauce which it sells under brands including Chin-Su and Nam Ngu, according to its website. It has interests in retailing and mining as well as a stake in Vietnam Technological & Commercial Joint-Stock Bank, commonly known as Techcombank. Its VinCommerce arm operates one of the country’s largest convenience store chains.The CrownX is targeting online gross merchandise value to account for at least 5% of total sales in the coming years.(Updates with Masan’s share performance in third paragraph, analyst comment in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall St ends lower, pulled down by tech stocks

    Of the 11 major S&P sectors that declined, technology, utilities and communication services were the biggest losers, each down between 0.7% and 0.9%. "What is causing the decline, no surprise to anybody, is the worry about inflation and interest rates," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. "As a result that's causing the growth group, in particular technology and consumer discretionary stocks, to experience weakness, while some of the more value-oriented groups are holding up a bit better."

  • Why A Shale Comeback Could Be Disastrous For Oil Markets

    Oxford analysts are now warning that OPEC+, largely responsible for the recovery in crude markets, could see its efforts thwarted once again by chief rival: U.S. shale

  • Berkshire Exits Synchrony Bet, Adds Stake in Broker Aon

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. exited a bet on Synchrony Financial during the first quarter as the company continued to pare back its investments in financial firms.Berkshire reported Monday that it no longer held any shares in Synchrony, a bet that had totaled nearly $699 million at year-end, and trimmed its Wells Fargo & Co. holding to just over 675,000 shares as of March 31. It added shares in insurance broker Aon Plc, which is seeking to close a deal with rival Willis Towers Watson Plc.Buffett’s company has spent the last year revamping its holdings in financial firms, sticking by a massive stake in Bank of America Corp. valued at $39.1 billion, while exiting investments in JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. A more than three-decade investment in Wells Fargo, which once ranked as the company’s largest common stock bet, has been slowly disappearing in recent years and totaled just $26.4 million at the end of the first quarter.Meanwhile, Berkshire has dug even deeper into the insurance-brokerage industry. The bet on Aon, disclosed in a quarterly filing, comes just months after Berkshire revealed a stake in its rival Marsh McLennan. Aon and Willis Towers Watson have agreed to sell some assets to help ease regulatory concerns around their proposed combination. The Aon holding was valued at about $943 million at the end of the first quarter.In February, Berkshire disclosed three bets, including the Marsh McLennan stake, that it had been building up in secret. The company then spent the first quarter taking those bets in different directions, ramping up its stake in Marsh McLennan and Verizon Communications Inc. while cutting a Chevron Corp. holding roughly in half.Buffett and two of his key deputies, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, oversee investments for the conglomerate’s $282 billion stock portfolio. The firm ended up increasing two other bets -- a stake in Kroger Co. and a holding in furniture company RH -- during the first quarter.(Updates with stake sizes, Verizon, Chevron, Kroger and RH starting in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Under The Radar EV Stocks Set To Explode This Summer

    Tesla has dominated the EV sector in recent yeas, but this “second wave” of electric vehicles could benefit 2 stocks that are not EV manufacturers

  • Politics Are Turning Against Copper Mining in Top Producer Chile

    (Bloomberg) -- Chilean copper mining is facing its biggest regulatory threat since the industry took off more than three decades ago.Triggered by the worst social unrest in a generation, Chile just elected an assembly that places the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of the left wing, with the ruling coalition falling well short of the numbers needed to exercise veto powers. After the weekend vote, the nation’s stocks, bonds and currency tumbled, while copper futures rose.The makeup of the constitutional assembly leaves miners like BHP Group and Anglo American Plc vulnerable to tougher rules surrounding water, glaciers, mineral and community rights. The government’s crushing defeat may also add momentum to a bill that would create one of the heaviest tax burdens in global copper mining.“Looking at how the distribution of the assembly came out, it’s clear there will be a search for mechanisms to redistribute more mining profits to society, and there will be more environmental requirements regarding an industry that people sometimes think -- often in a simplistic way -- is very profitable and polluting,” said Alejandra Fernandez, metals and mining director at Fitch Ratings Inc.The new constitution may include language that tightens guidelines for mining concessions and their environmental impacts, Fernandez said. Talks probably will center around water becoming a national good for public use, which points to revised property rights and increased penalties for misuse, she said. Every year, the mining industry uses enough water to supply 75% of the country’s need, according to McKinsey & Co.Still, miners have already started working on their carbon footprints and community engagement. Government agency Cochilco projects the industry will meet more of its water requirements through desalination in coming years, and companies are switching to renewable power and starting to turn to green hydrogen as a way of replacing diesel.The potential legislative and regulatory changes come amid a metals rally that has spurred record earnings. For proponents of a bill to tax copper sales at rates as high as 75% when prices surpass $4 a pound, companies should be handing over more of the metal windfall to rectify Chile’s lingering economic and social imbalances.While bumper profits would take the edge off tighter regulations for producers, sky-high metal prices also help explain the increase in resource nationalism, especially coming at a time when the pandemic is exacerbating inequalities in developing nations.Despite social and political tensions, the potential for negotiation remains, according to Verisk Maplecroft analyst Mariano Machado. Different factions may seek modifications to the mining royalty bill in exchange for changing water rights, for example.“Nobody has enough credit to lead this process, but at the same time nobody has enough credit to block it,” Machado said. “Old-school politics and new politics have to keep forging a relationship.”The headwinds facing Chilean mines are also part of the bullish story for copper. The metal has doubled in value in the past year partly because of concerns that supply won’t be able to meet growing demand for the raw materials needed in the clean-energy transformation.Massive porphyry deposits and huge inflows of foreign investment since the country’s return to democracy have made Chile the world’s dominant supplier.But Chile’s ore quality has fallen steadily in recent years. That means more volume has to be mined, and more money invested, to produce the same amount of metal. State-owned Codelco, formed by nationalized U.S. mines in the 1970s, is spending tens of billions of dollars just to prevent its output from falling.To be sure, the constitutional process will last a year and foreign mining companies have stability agreements that protect them from tax changes through at least 2023. But while the debate lasts, they may be reluctant to pull the trigger on big new projects.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles After Musk Implies Tesla May Sell Cryptocurrency

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of Bitcoin, briefly sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings.Bitcoin slid below $45,000 for the first time in almost three months after the billionaire owner of the electric-car maker seemed to agree with a Twitter post that said Tesla should divest what at one point was a $1.5 billion stake in the largest cryptocurrency. It traded at $45,270 as of 5:51 p.m. in New York, down about $4,000 from where it ended Friday.The online commentary was the latest from the mercurial billionaire in a week of public statements that have roiled digital tokens. He lopped nearly $10,000 off the price of Bitcoin in hours last Wednesday after saying Tesla wouldn’t take it for cars. A few days earlier, he hosted “Saturday Night Live” and joked that Dogecoin, a token he had previously promoted, was a “hustle,” denting its price. Days later he tweeted he was working with Doge developers to improve its transaction efficiency.Musk’s disclosure in early February that Tesla used $1.5 billion of its nearly $20 billion in corporate cash to buy Bitcoin sent the token’s price to record and lent legitimacy to electronic currencies, which have become more of a mainstream asset in recent years despite some skepticism.His latest dustup with Bitcoin started with a tweet from a person using the handle @CryptoWhale, which said, “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him...”The Tesla chief executive officer responded, “Indeed.”The twitter account @CryptoWhale, which calls itself a “crypto analyst” in its bio, also publishes a Medium blog on market and crypto trends.Musk has spent hours Sunday hitting back at several different users on Twitter who criticized his change of stance on Bitcoin last week, a move he said was sparked by environmental concerns over the power demands to process Bitcoin transactions. He said at the time that the company wouldn’t be selling any Bitcoin it holds.An outspoken supporter of cryptocurrencies with cult-like following on social media, Musk holds immense sway with his market-moving tweets. He has been touting Dogecoin and significantly elevated the profile of the coin, which started as a joke and now ranks the 5th largest by market value.Dogecoin is down 9.6% in the last 24 hours, trading at 47 cents late Sunday afternoon, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com.Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Musk’s tweet on Sunday.Read More: Elon Musk Just Reopened an Old Wound in the Bitcoin WorldMusk’s Sunday social-media escapades were the latest chapter in one of the zaniest weeks in a crypto world famous for its wildness. For die hards, the renewed slumps in Bitcoin and other tokens have done nothing to deter crypto enthusiasts who say digital coins could many times their current value if they transform the financial system.“We’re looking at the long-term and so these blips, they don’t faze us,” Emilie Choi, president and chief operating officer of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc., said last week on Bloomberg TV about the wild swings prevalent in the market. “You’re looking for the long-term opportunity and you kind of buckle up and go for it.”Seat belts were needed by anyone watching the crypto world in the past eight days. Aside from Musk’s antics that sent Doge and Bitcoin on wild rides, a host of other developments pushed around prices.Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, disclosed a reserves breakdown that showed a large portion in unspecified commercial paper. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management announced that it would begin trading cryptocurrencies. And a longstanding critique of the space reared its head again: illicit usage.It was reported that the owners of the Colonial Pipeline paid a $5 million ransom in untraceable digital currencies to hackers that attacked its infrastructure, while Bloomberg also reported that Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, was under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service in relation to possible money-laundering and tax offenses.But, “for many crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, the long-term story has not changed,” said Simon Peters, an analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro. “This emerging asset class continues to revolutionize many aspects of financial services, and while nothing goes up in a straight line, the long-term fundamentals for crypto assets remain as solid as ever.”Bitcoin was already swinging wildly on the weekend before Musk tweeted. The two days tend to be particularly volatile for cryptocurrencies, which -- unlike most traditional assets -- trade around the clock every day of the week. Bitcoin’s average swing on Saturdays and Sundays so far this year comes in at 4.95%.That type of volatility is owing to a few factors: Bitcoin’s held by relatively few people, meaning that price swings can be magnified during low-volume periods. And, the market remains hugely fragmented with dozens of platforms operating under different standards. That means cryptocurrencies lack a centralized market structure akin to that of traditional assets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Banks Losing Share in China’s $186 Billion Loan Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are losing share in the $186 billion lending market for Chinese borrowers offshore, falling behind local rivals boosting their presence just as the nation’s corporate sector recovers from the pandemic.Their portion of such lending has steadily dropped over the past decade, hitting 37% so far this year to May 17, well below the 11-year average of 51%, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Last year the share fell to 29%, the lowest since at least 2010. Taking over the slack are local lenders led by Bank of China Ltd., which has made the most offshore loans in the country for at least the last three years.The increased prominence of Chinese banks in the offshore loan market reflects the growth in general of the lenders as the economy expands. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has seen its total assets more than double in the past decade to $5.1 trillion in 2020, making it the world’s largest bank by that measure, and the holdings of its big three state-owned rivals have also ballooned at a similar pace.For foreign banks, the increased competition from their Chinese rivals could lead to shrinking profit margins on deals, said Gary Ng, economist at Natixis SA in Hong Kong.Deals in China’s offshore loans, which are non-yuan debt clubbed or syndicated in Asia excluding China for the nation’s borrowers, have grown eightfold to $44.7 billion last year from $5.2 billion in 2010, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Bankers expect mergers and acquisitions to help drive such borrowings this year as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. The rebound in China is also likely to extend into the second quarter, according to Bloomberg economist Chang Shu.A look at the share of China offshore loans among the top global banks highlights their retreat. Standard Chartered Plc’s portion fell to 5% last year from 9% in 2010 while HSBC Holdings Plc dropped to 3% from 6% in the same period. Market leader Bank of China’s share climbed to about 8% from 2% in the period.Spokespeople at Standard Chartered and HSBC declined to comment. There was no immediate reply from Bank of China to an email seeking comment.Some international lenders are already reducing staff for the loans or exiting the market completely. Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp. said it aims to close its mainland China and Hong Kong branches next year, subject to local regulatory approval.“For a lot of international banks, the competitive pressure on margins and terms may not meet their returns hurdle, making it less appealing for them to participate,” according to Augusto King, co-head of Asia debt capital markets - loans and bonds at MUFG Securities Asia.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Family Offices Reveal Biggest Equity Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanley Druckenmiller said last week that pretty much anyone could make money in the markets right now and that he was up 17% this year.The latest regulatory filing from his Duquesne Family Office shows some of the ways he’s done this and what he’s betting on going forward.The investor, worth $10.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, took a new $154.6 million position in Citigroup Inc., and a smaller stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co., a bet that could benefit from rising rates.Duquesne also amassed a $69.7 million stake in online travel company Booking Holdings Inc. and boosted its holdings of Starbucks Corp. and Expedia Group Inc. -- a nod to the rapidly vaccinated U.S. and a potential return to more travel and work from the office.Overall, the firm disclosed on Monday $3.9 billion of U.S. equity holdings in the 13F filing, a slight increase from the prior quarter.Druckenmiller made some sizable trades involving consumer businesses inordinately impacted by the pandemic. He liquidated stakes in Walt Disney Co. and cruise liner Carnival Corp. Duquesne also trimmed its holdings in used-car retailer Carvana Co. and miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc., which is up 70% this year.Extremely PrivateFamily offices, the closely held investment vehicles of the ultra-wealthy, are often impenetrably discreet. The 13F filings are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission of money managers overseeing more than $100 million in U.S. equities and must be filed within 45 days of the end of each quarter.Only a handful of family offices out of the thousands operating globally file the forms. Most are too small or farm their equity investments out to external money managers. Some, such as Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, buy securities through swap arrangements with banks, which keeps their holdings hidden. Hwang’s family office, which blew up at the end of March, never filed a 13F.For those required to file the forms, they offer a glimpse into the investment strategies of some of the world’s wealthiest people.Soros Fund Management, for instance, revealed on Friday it snapped up shares of ViacomCBS Inc., Baidu Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The investment firm, which oversees $27 billion, didn’t hold the shares prior to Archegos’s implosion, said a person familiar with the fund’s trading.Iconiq, WildcatBlue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, increased its investments in U.S. tech giants and trimmed exposure to health-care stocks in the first quarter, according to its latest filing.The Hong Kong-based firm took new positions in Uber Technologies Inc. and Twitter Inc. and added to its bets on Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. In total the seven-year old firm disclosed it held 31 U.S. stocks worth a combined $446 million at the end of the quarter.Bluecrest Capital Management, the investment firm of billionaire trader Michael Platt, disclosed it held $3.8 billion of U.S. equities, a jump of more than $400 million from the prior period. The firm’s largest new positions were NRG Energy Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings and blank check firm Churchill Capital Corp VII.Iconiq Capital, the San Francisco-based multifamily office that has managed money for high-profile Silicon Valley billionaires like Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg and Reid Hoffman, reported that the value of its disclosed holdings surged 121% from the previous quarter, to $8.9 billion.Iconiq boosted its biggest position, in cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc., and revealed holdings of Roblox Corp. and Twilio Inc. Its Snowflake stake now makes up the vast majority of the total value of Iconiq’s disclosed portfolio.Another family office betting on Snowflake was David Bonderman’s Wildcat Capital Management, which disclosed $819 million of U.S. equities at the end of the quarter.The firm, which shares its name with the location of a home Bonderman owned near Aspen, Colorado, revealed a new position in South Korea’s Coupang Inc., which went public in March. Its largest holdings remain Skillz Inc. and Costar Group Inc.(Adds detail on Bluecrest Capital Management in 13th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU Draws Curtain on First Act in Pandemic Bond-Sale Splurge

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is about to complete bond sales for its regional jobs program, widely considered a warm-up act to a landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.The bloc is set to sell eight- and 25-year securities on Tuesday to help finance its so-called SURE package of loans for member states, capping around 76 billion euros ($92 billion) of issuance so far. The EU’s first major foray into global debt markets has been a huge success, with orders last year breaking records, buoyed by the bloc’s top-bill credit rating and the European Central Bank’s bond purchases.“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”It bodes well for the EU’s flagship recovery fund, which will see the bloc issue 800 billion euros of debt over half a decade to fund fiscal stimulus across member states. That’s equivalent to the size of Spain’s entire bond market, a test of investor appetite for securities that some say could even serve as a new haven asset to rival U.S. Treasuries.Yet with the market in the throes of a reflation-fueled selloff and investors preparing for the ECB to begin tapering its bond-buying program later this year as the pandemic recedes, there are concerns over how well future offerings will be absorbed. In a sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October.The bond sales are ready to start by July, according to the European Union, though all member states need to have ratified the program by then. The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program.Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds.Elsewhere, government bonds are starting to see demand ebb, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.