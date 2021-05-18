Youdao Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
HANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
Total net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$204.5 million), representing a 147.5% increase from the same period in 2020.
- Net revenues from learning services were RMB998.9 million (US$152.5 million), representing a 156.8% increase from the same period in 2020.
- Net revenues from learning products were RMB201.9 million (US$30.8 million), representing a 279.8% increase from the same period in 2020.
- Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB139.1 million (US$21.2 million), representing a 40.1% increase from the same period in 2020.
Gross billings of online courses[1] increased by 55.9% year-over-year to RMB808.7 million (US$123.4 million) and gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses[2] increased by 66.2% year-over-year to RMB741.5 million (US$113.2 million).
Gross margin was 57.3%, compared with 43.5% for the same period in 2020.
Deferred revenue from online courses was RMB1.2 billion (US$176.4 million), compared with RMB1.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.
[1] Gross billings is a non-GAAP financial measure. Gross billings for a specific period refers to the total amount of consideration for Youdao's online courses sold mainly on Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom and China University MOOC, net of the total amount of refunds, in such period. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[2] Youdao Premium Courses are Youdao's flagship online learning offerings primarily focused on K-12 students, covering a wide spectrum of subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest.
First Quarter 2021 Key Operating and Financial Data
For the three months
ended March 31
(in millions, RMB)
2020
2021
% of Change
Gross billings of online courses
518.6
808.7
55.9%
Gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses
446.2
741.5
66.2%
Paid student enrollments of Youdao Premium Courses (in thousands)
275.6
484.0
75.6%
K-12 paid student enrollments
152.8
306.0
100.3%
Adult paid student enrollments
122.8
178.0
44.9%
Gross billings per paid student enrollment of Youdao Premium Courses (in RMB)
1,619
1,532
-5.4%
"We achieved sound and sustainable growth in the first quarter this year with a record net revenues of RMB1.3 billion. Our margins are also greatly improving with our gross profit margin and operating loss margin reaching the best levels since our public listing. Overall gross profit margin reached 57.3% in the first quarter, up from 43.5% in the first quarter of 2020. Simultaneously, we narrowed our operating loss margin to 23.9% in the first quarter this year, compared with 32.5% in the first quarter of 2020," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.
"Looking ahead, we are confident we can build on our position as a top-quality course provider and producer of industry-leading intelligent learning services and products to meet our customers' needs. Our diversified business model, along with products and technologies that improve learning efficiency, will help us navigate the evolving AST and EdTech market," Dr. Zhou concluded.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1.3 billion (US$204.5 million), representing a 147.5% increase from RMB541.4 million for the same period of 2020.
Net revenues from learning services were RMB998.9 million (US$152.5 million) for the first quarter of 2021, representing a 156.8% increase from RMB389.0 million for the same period of 2020. The year-over-year growth from learning services was primarily attributable to the increased revenues generated from online courses, which were further driven by a substantial increase in the paid student enrollments for K-12 courses of Youdao Premium Courses. The paid student enrollments for K-12 courses of Youdao Premium Courses increased by 100.3% year-over-year to 306,000 in the first quarter of 2021.
Net revenues from learning products were RMB201.9 million (US$30.8 million) for the first quarter of 2021, a 279.8% increase from RMB53.2 million for the same period in 2020, which was primarily driven by the substantially increased sales volume of Youdao Dictionary Pen.
Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB139.1 million (US$21.2 million) for the first quarter of 2021, representing a 40.1% increase from RMB99.3 million for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year increase in revenues from online marketing services was attributable to the increase in the sales of performance-based advertisement through third parties' internet properties.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB767.5 million (US$117.1 million), representing a 225.6% increase from RMB235.7 million for the same period of 2020. Gross margin increased to 57.3% for the first quarter of 2021 from 43.5% for the same period of 2020.
Gross margin for learning services increased to 65.6% for the first quarter of 2021 from 51.9% for the same period of 2020. The increase was due to improved economies of scale and the continuous optimization of Youdao's faculty compensation structure.
Gross margin for learning products increased to 44.1% for the first quarter of 2021 from 25.6% for the same period of 2020. The improvement was mainly attributable to the substantially increased sales volume of Youdao Dictionary Pen 3.0, which carried a higher gross margin profile than other learning products.
Gross margin for online marketing services was 16.4% for the first quarter of 2021, compared with 20.5% for the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the increase in the sales of performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties, which typically had a lower gross margin profile.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1.1 billion (US$166.1 million), representing an increase of 164.3%, compared with RMB411.7 million for the same period of last year.
Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB883.9 million (US$134.9 million), representing an increase of 195.5% from RMB299.2 million for the same period of 2020. This increase was mainly driven by intensified sales and marketing efforts associated with student acquisition and branding enhancement, as well as increased compensation expenses incurred due to the expansion of the sales and marketing team for Youdao's online courses.
Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB155.1 million (US$23.7 million), representing an increase of 84.4% from RMB84.1 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased payroll-related expenses including share-based compensation expenses associated with an increased number of course development and technology professionals, as well as increased server and technical expenses due to the increased scale of online courses.
General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB49.4 million (US$7.5 million), representing an increase of 73.4% from RMB28.5 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in employee headcount and related expenses in the first quarter of 2021.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB320.9 million (US$49.0 million), compared with RMB176.0 million for the same period in 2020. The margin of loss from operations was 23.9%, compared with 32.5% for the same period of last year.
Net Loss Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders
Net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB325.8 million (US$49.7 million), compared with RMB169.4 million for the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB307.8 million (US$47.0 million), compared with RMB161.9 million for the same period of last year.
Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB2.75 (US$0.42), compared with RMB1.52 for the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB2.60 (US$0.40), compared with RMB1.45 for the same period of 2020.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2021, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments totaled RMB2.2 billion (US$333.7 million), compared with RMB1.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, net cash used in operating activities was RMB517.8 million (US$79.0 million), capital expenditures totaled RMB11.4 million (US$1.7 million), and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to RMB5.4 million (US$0.8 million).
As of March 31, 2021, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consisted of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's online courses, were RMB1.2 billion (US$186.5 million), compared with RMB1.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.
Revolving Loan Facilities
In April 2021, the Company entered into a three-year US$300 million revolving loan facility agreement with its parent company, NetEase, Inc. ("NetEase"). In addition, a group of banks provided a commitment letter to the Company with a three-year US$150 million revolving loan facility under the guarantee of NetEase. The Company plans to use the proceeds from these credit facilities for general corporate and working capital purposes.
About Youdao, Inc.
Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Cloudnote and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross billings and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
Youdao defines gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of consideration for online courses sold mainly on Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom and China University MOOC, net of the total amount of refunds, in such period. The management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because the Company generally bills students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of the courses and recognizes revenue proportionally over an average of the learning periods of different online courses. Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly does not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.
The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between our GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
YOUDAO, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(RMB and USD in thousands)
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
As of March 31,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
USD(1)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
609,199
1,848,765
282,177
Time deposits
263
268
41
Short-term investments
584,999
337,452
51,505
Accounts receivable, net
268,830
247,929
37,841
Inventories, net
148,662
268,541
40,987
Amounts due from NetEase Group
4,081
4,009
612
Prepayment and other current assets
235,532
198,032
30,226
Total current assets
1,851,566
2,904,996
443,389
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
45,636
49,772
7,597
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
105,865
100,932
15,405
Other assets, net
67,181
78,996
12,057
Total non-current assets
218,682
229,700
35,059
Total assets
2,070,248
3,134,696
478,448
Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payables
141,304
125,360
19,134
Payroll payable
209,603
176,861
26,994
Amounts due to NetEase Group
67,230
95,997
14,652
Contract liabilities
1,440,489
1,221,793
186,482
Taxes payable
54,895
30,183
4,607
Accrued liabilities and other payables
602,044
720,316
109,941
Short-term loans from NetEase Group
878,000
878,000
134,009
Total current liabilities
3,393,565
3,248,510
495,819
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term lease liabilities
79,748
74,470
11,366
Other non-current liabilities
4,043
3,689
563
Total non-current liabilities
83,791
78,159
11,929
Total liabilities
3,477,356
3,326,669
507,748
Shareholders' deficit:
Youdao's shareholders' deficit
(1,408,105)
(192,103)
(29,320)
Noncontrolling interests
997
130
20
Total shareholders' deficit
(1,407,108)
(191,973)
(29,300)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
2,070,248
3,134,696
478,448
Note 1:
YOUDAO, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD(1)
Net revenues:
Learning services
388,978
731,644
998,854
152,454
Learning products
53,160
237,315
201,919
30,819
Online marketing services
99,250
137,837
139,094
21,230
Total net revenues
541,388
1,106,796
1,339,867
204,503
Cost of revenues (2)
(305,663)
(581,327)
(572,415)
(87,367)
Gross profit
235,725
525,469
767,452
117,136
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses (2)
(299,159)
(804,781)
(883,872)
(134,905)
Research and development expenses (2)
(84,099)
(128,080)
(155,080)
(23,670)
General and administrative expenses (2)
(28,463)
(45,379)
(49,354)
(7,533)
Total operating expenses
(411,721)
(978,240)
(1,088,306)
(166,108)
Loss from operations
(175,996)
(452,771)
(320,854)
(48,972)
Interest income
7,885
3,673
3,074
470
Interest expense
(7,762)
(7,846)
(7,617)
(1,163)
Others, net
8,576
9,505
354
54
Loss before tax
(167,297)
(447,439)
(325,043)
(49,611)
Income tax expense
(2,185)
(495)
(1,615)
(246)
Net loss
(169,482)
(447,934)
(326,658)
(49,857)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
58
180
867
132
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
(169,424)
(447,754)
(325,791)
(49,725)
Basic net loss per ADS
(1.52)
(3.93)
(2.75)
(0.42)
Diluted net loss per ADS
(1.52)
(3.93)
(2.75)
(0.42)
Shares used in computing basic net loss per ADS
111,767,756
113,898,308
118,297,304
118,297,304
Shares used in computing diluted net loss per ADS
111,767,756
113,898,308
118,297,304
118,297,304
Note 1:
Note 2:
Share-based compensation in each category:
Cost of revenues
1,168
2,016
1,881
287
Sales and marketing expenses
911
2,078
2,559
391
Research and development expenses
3,143
9,321
8,435
1,287
General and administrative expenses
2,347
1,262
5,156
787
YOUDAO, INC.
UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(RMB and USD in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
Learning services
388,978
731,644
998,854
152,454
Learning products
53,160
237,315
201,919
30,819
Online marketing services
99,250
137,837
139,094
21,230
Total net revenues
541,388
1,106,796
1,339,867
204,503
Cost of revenues
Learning services
187,233
337,033
343,179
52,379
Learning products
39,544
143,545
112,914
17,234
Online marketing services
78,886
100,749
116,322
17,754
Total cost of revenues
305,663
581,327
572,415
87,367
Gross margin
Learning services
51.9%
53.9%
65.6%
65.6%
Learning products
25.6%
39.5%
44.1%
44.1%
Online marketing services
20.5%
26.9%
16.4%
16.4%
Total gross margin
43.5%
47.5%
57.3%
57.3%
YOUDAO, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(RMB and USD in thousands, except per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues of online courses
355,800
692,279
963,046
146,990
Add: value-added tax
21,348
63,356
45,775
6,987
Add: ending deferred revenue
549,317
1,356,041
1,155,891
176,423
Less: beginning deferred revenue
(407,861)
(992,393)
(1,356,041)
(206,972)
Non-GAAP gross billings of online courses
518,604
1,119,283
808,671
123,428
Net revenues of Youdao Premium Courses
301,525
617,706
898,920
137,202
Add: value-added tax
18,092
58,663
41,971
6,406
Add: ending deferred revenue
470,668
1,253,527
1,054,107
160,888
Less: beginning deferred revenue
(344,111)
(893,517)
(1,253,527)
(191,326)
Non-GAAP gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses
446,174
1,036,379
741,471
113,170
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
(169,424)
(447,754)
(325,791)
(49,725)
Add: share-based compensation
7,569
14,677
18,031
2,752
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the
(161,855)
(433,077)
(307,760)
(46,973)
Non-GAAP basic net loss per ADS
(1.45)
(3.80)
(2.60)
(0.40)
Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS
(1.45)
(3.80)
(2.60)
(0.40)
