U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,742.60
    +29.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,363.42
    +111.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,300.48
    +147.03 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.09
    +11.09 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    +0.90 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.80
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    +0.0055 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7290
    -0.0170 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3694
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9180
    -0.3920 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,843.21
    +1,944.91 (+4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.34
    +34.01 (+3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.57
    +70.20 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

YOUFIT GYMS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH EATLOVE

·3 min read

Dietitian-approved and individualized nutritional guidance brings holistic wellness to members - a first for a national fitness chain

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouFit Gyms, the popular nationwide fitness chain, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with EatLove, the leading personalized nutritional platform, that will provide members with individualized nutritional advice and meal planning, food tracking, and a dietitian-led education series. YouFit Gyms is the first and only gym chain to offer this level of nutritional guidance as part of its low-cost membership.

"We are excited to partner with EatLove as one more example of our commitment to bring a comprehensive approach to health and wellness to all," said Brian Vahaly, CEO, YouFit Gyms. "Combined with our affordable personal training, HIIT+ and on-demand workouts, all new equipment and refreshed gyms nationwide, the added benefit of nutritional guidance will help our members reach their goals."

According to a recent survey of YouFit members, eating healthy in the new year was among the top goals for 2022. The partnership with EatLove will provide members with more than 6,000 how-to recipes for all kinds of diets along with integration into their lifestyle (i.e., vegetarian, vegan, flexitarian, endurance, low-carb, weight-loss) at all stages of life. Access to dietitian-approved real-time nutrition guidance tailored to individual goals and lifestyle as well as recommendations on restaurants, home delivery through EatLove delivery partners or grocery shopping lists makes nutrition easy by choosing how members want to eat based on their goals and health needs.

" Research consistently shows that healthy eating habits have a larger impact on fitness than exercise and as a society, we're more conscious of the affects that our daily choices have on our health than ever before," said Monique Nadeau, CEO and Co-Founder of EatLove. "We're delighted to be part of the solution by guiding YouFit members through their personal journeys to achieve more energy, better health, confidence in the kitchen, and delicious mealtimes with family and friends."

For more information or to find a club near you: YouFit.com

About YouFit Gyms

YouFit Gyms is a personalized, accessible and inclusive place for all to get fit and take charge of their well-being. With 80 gyms nationwide, YouFit Gyms is results-driven, offering personalized fitness and training solutions at a price so accessible anyone can enjoy being an active participant in their own journey. YouFit Gyms believes an individualized approach gets results, and every body deserves results.

About EatLove

EatLove is the leading personalized nutrition platform used by thousands of registered dietitians, health systems, fitness companies, and wellness centers to deliver evidence-based nutrition programs. EatLove has developed LENA® Nutrition Intelligence, a mobile-friendly, AI-powered nutritionist to deliver comprehensive personalization that translates abstract health goals into practical recommendations. The technology supports more than 30 of the most common health and wellness goals from general healthy eating and diabetes to building muscle and weight management. With more than 6,000 easy-to-follow, dietitian-approved recipes, EatLove offers the largest choice of meal options of its kind — complete with optional grocery delivery, smart restaurant choices, and ongoing support to build healthier, sustainable habits.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youfit-gyms-announces-partnership-with-eatlove-301458790.html

SOURCE YouFit Gyms

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen Got Bad News on Its Alzheimer’s Drug. Why It Hurt Eli Lilly, Too.

    Biogen stock is tumbling after the organization that sets rules for Medicare recommended making being part of a medical trial a prerequisite for having its Alzheimer’s drug covered. The call was bad news for Eli Lilly stock, too. Aduhelm, Biogen’s (ticker: BIIB) Alzheimer’s treatment, has been controversial almost from the get-go.

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical Is Ready to Start a Fresh Advance

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with J.J. Bienaime, chairman and CEO of BioMarin Pharmaceutical , which presented this week at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. Bienaime said things are progressing very well for its treatment for Hemophilia A, Roctovian. Bienaime said it just introduced a new growth treatment for children with a rare condition called achondroplasia (a hereditary condition in which the growth of long bones by ossification of cartilage is retarded).

  • Why Veru Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology-focused biotech, saw its share price leap by over 20% on Tuesday, crushing not only the top stock market indexes, but also many peers in its sector. The reason why was clear: The company received an important regulatory nod for one of its key pipeline projects. In a press release published on Monday, Veru announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the phase 3 registration program of its enobosarm.

  • Biogen shares slide as Medicare restricts cover of Alzheimer's treatments

    (Reuters) -A decision by the U.S. Medicare to limit coverage of Alzheimer's treatments including Biogen's Aduhelm will hit sales of the controversial drug and dim prospects for similar treatments looking to enter the market, Wall Street analysts said. Shares of Biogen Inc fell 9% to $220.44 before the bell, while shares of other drugmakers developing similar treatments such as Eli Lilly and Co, Roche Holdings and Eisai Co Ltd fell between 2% and 4%.

  • We were promised Pfizer pills. Where are the other COVID treatments?

    The U.S. purchased 10 million courses of Pfizer’s antiviral treatment in a $5 billion deal. Where are they?

  • The Gene-Editing Industry Weighs In on Outlook at J.P. Morgan Conference

    Companies like Intellia Therapeutics and Editas Medicine are saying that this year will bring exciting developments.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sliding 5.1% lower as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline appears to be the result of some profit-taking after Moderna's shares jumped on Monday after the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for a version of its COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the coronavirus omicron variant.

  • Will This Stock's Pain Be Medicare's Gain?

    The stock market has finally gotten some upward momentum, and Wall Street tried to carry it further into Wednesday's premarket session. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 5 points to 4,710, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 35 points to 15,866. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) was particularly noteworthy, because news about its treatment for Alzheimer's disease is setting up a potential financial battle between the biotech stock and the U.S. government's Medicare program.

  • Biogen Stock Tumbles As Medicare Delivers Another Obstacle To Its Alzheimer's Drug

    Biogen stock tumbled late Tuesday after U.S. regulators limited which patients can access the controversial Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm.

  • Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

    Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

  • IBD/TIPP Poll: Will Pediatric Shots Extend Pfizer, BioNTech Streak?

    Vaccine stocks could enjoy a longer Covid runway. Roughly six in 10 adults support Covid shots for children, according to the IBD/TIPP Poll.

  • RVPH: FDA Allows IND; Imminent Start to Phase III

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:RVPH READ THE FULL RVPH RESEARCH REPORT FDA ‘Study May Proceed’ Letter Received Reviva Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) announced on January 10, 2022 the receipt of a May Proceed letter from the FDA regarding pivotal Phase III clinical trials for brilaroxazine in schizophrenia, including one long-term safety trial. Through the letter, the FDA allowed

  • Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sank 23% in 2021

    Despite having a billion-dollar drug in its portfolio, the potential for backdoor entry into the marijuana market, and being consistently profitable for years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was battered about the head by the stock market last year with its stock falling 22.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline started during the summer when Jazz reported second-quarter earnings that showed sales of its top sleep disorder drug, Xylem, plunged 25% from the prior year. While that's because patients were being transitioned over to its next-generation drug, Xywav, combined sales were only 3% higher.

  • The #1 Place to Not Walk Into Now, Say Virus Experts

    In the new year, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is just about everywhere, and it's much easier to catch than any previous strain of the coronavirus. That doesn't mean you're defenseless against it. There are sensible measures you can take to significantly reduce your chances of contracting COVID. One of them: Heed virus experts' advice to avoid these places, and make alternate plans until this wave of the pandemic recedes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of oth

  • Roche to offer 'tens of millions' of at-home Covid tests by end of month

    The rollout comes amid long lines at testing sites and President Joe Biden's promise to increase the number of tests available.

  • Altais Launches New Multi-Specialty Independent Medical Practice in Riverside, CA

    Altais Medical Group Riverside expands healthcare options during COVID pandemic in region experiencing severe shortage of physicians

  • KN95 and N95 masks: Which does the CDC recommend, and can you reuse them?

    The spread of the Omicron variant has sent federal authorities scrambling to clarify Covid safety guidance for the purposes of everyday life

  • Walgreens, CVS cut paid sick leave for workers in line with CDC guidance

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations that people should isolate for five days after a COVID-19 infection, instead of 10. A spokesperson for CVS said that the company is providing five days of paid leave for eligible full- and part-time workers, except where state or city paid leave laws provide for more. The company also added that paid leave is available only to employees who are vaccinated, approved for a reasonable accommodation, or otherwise covered by local laws.

  • CDC director debunks viral falsehood about COVID deaths

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, used an appearance before a Senate committee on Tuesday to counter misinformation about coronavirus deaths.

  • Biogen defends Alzheimer's drug, highlights pipeline at J.P. Morgan conference

    In a high-stakes presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Biogen Inc. executives said they wanted to "improve the community's understanding" of Aduhelm but left less than 10 minutes to answer questions from investors and attendees.