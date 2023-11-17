You'll be able to buy a car off Amazon next year

Ready to buy a new car? Soon, all you'll need to do is click "Place Order" on Amazon.

Amazon announced on Thursday at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show that it will start selling Hyundai cars online next year, according to a press release.

While buying a car for most people is a time-consuming process of researching and checking out cars, this partnership aims to make the car-shopping experience “simple, convenient and even quick,” according to a promo video by the two companies.

Next year, U.S. shoppers can go on Amazon and filter available cars in their area based on model, trim, color and other features. They can check out online, pick their payment type and financing options, and then schedule to have the car delivered or picked up by the dealership.

Amazon and Hyundai announced their partnership's newest steps at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show.

“Hyundai is the first automotive company available for full end-to-end transactions in Amazon's U.S. store and this is another example of how we continue to push for ways to elevate the customer journey together with our outstanding retail partners.” President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company Jaehoon (Jay) Chang said in a statement on Thursday.

Other aspects of the multi-year partnership include a hands-free Alexa experience in Hyundai cars in 2025 to not only play audiobooks and music but also manage their Amazon smart home tools when they’re on the road.

Since 2018, Hyundai has had a digital showroom on the online marketplace where people can browse its models.

