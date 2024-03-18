You'll have to pay $1,000 more dollars for Tesla's most popular SUV starting April 1

Tesla's best-selling vehicles are about to get slightly more expensive.

On Tesla’s website the company said prices on its Model Y SUV, the company’s most popular model, will rise by about $1,000 in April in the United States.

“Prices will increase by $1,000 for all Model Y trims on April 1,” the company said in on its website.

Tesla has already adjusted its Model Y prices several times this year. In February, the company slashed prices for the month on certain Model Y models, which would cost $42,990 for the rear-wheel drive model and $47,990 for the long-range vehicle. In March, prices raised about $1,000 to $43,990 and $48,990, respectively.

The February price cuts were to incentivize vehicle purchases in the middle of winter when "most people don't love to buy cars" according to a post from Elon Musk.

Price wars and growth slowdowns

Tesla prices have been a rollercoaster in recent years amid an electric vehicle market price war as some legacy automakers have scaled back growth plans in the U.S electric vehicle market, but international competition continues to heat up.

The Austin-based automaker has slashed prices in recent years in part to keep competitive. The cuts also helped qualify some of the company's vehicles for a $7,500 federal tax credit on their purchase under the Inflation reduction Act.

But the company has warned its growth will slow down this year. In a January report to investors, Tesla said it sold 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, but said its growth rate in 2024 could be "notably lower" as Tesla works on launching a new vehicle. The company said it was "between two major growth waves."

Elon Musk has repeatedly warned of difficulties scaling up production of the Austin-made Cybertruck, its current newest vehicle on the market, which the company began delivering last fall.

International competition

Competition has revved up with Chinese automaker BYD, which became the world's largest seller of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter when it sold 526,000 vehicles compared to Tesla's 485,000. It marked the first time the Chinese automaker was able to unseat Tesla by quarterly sales, but Tesla still sold more electric vehicles overall in 2023.

On the January call, CEO Elon Musk called for tariffs or trade barriers to be put in place so that Chinese automakers don't overtake other car companies.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin-based Tesla to raise Model Y SUV prices by $1k in April