U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.18
    +56.51 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,967.62
    +401.45 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,026.48
    +235.56 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.35
    +30.56 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.01
    -4.45 (-4.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    -17.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.66 (-2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0350
    +0.0390 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3522
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7600
    +0.2100 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,246.69
    +1,745.54 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.15
    +20.57 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.57
    +54.98 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Young America Capital Appointments Dr. David Sans FAARM, PhD, MBA Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking

·2 min read

Joins Healthcare Investment Banking Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young America Capital LLC ("YAC"), a New York-based FINRA/SEC-registered independent investment banking and advisory firm, announced that it has named Dr. David Sans as Managing Director of Healthcare investment banking ("HIB") in our New York office. David brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate development and healthcare banking experience.

Before joining the firm, David held leadership roles with Novartis, Pfizer, ImClone, Mount Sinai Healthcare Systems and Summer Street Research Partners in Boston, where he focused on growth, development and restructuring programs while participating in four FDA approved drugs and completing a number transactions of varying sizes with total enterprise valuation creation into the billions. He has a wide range of drug development and banking experience in oncology, immunology, neurodegenerative diseases, neuropathic pain and nephrology.

Peter Formanek, CEO of Young America Capital, said: "We are excited to have David Sans join our team. He is a highly respected industry veteran with strong skills and contacts."

About Young America Capital

Young America Capital is a New York-based FINRA/SEC-registered independent investment banking and advisory firm that provides capital raising, M&A advisory and fund marketing services for companies and alternative investment fund managers. Since its founding in 2010, YAC has completed more than 120 transactions and raised more than $1 billion for its clients. The firm is comprised of a diverse group of more than 70 senior investment bankers serving the following sectors: industrials, chemicals and manufacturing; consumer and retail; energy, power and clean-tech; financial services and fin-tech; life sciences and healthcare; synthetic biotechnology and food-tech; technology and media; transportation, infrastructure & logistics; real estate and prop-tech; legal cannabis as well as having a Latin America focus.

Media Contact:
Peter Formanek
914-777-0100
peter@yacapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/young-america-capital-appointments-dr-david-sans-faarm-phd-mba-managing-director-of-healthcare-investment-banking-301481961.html

SOURCE Young America Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings

    The opportunity with Affirm involves a weird Tweet, a tumbling stock, and sensational long-term growth prospects.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextThe world’s richest man

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump after Russia reports pullback of military troops

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks rose Tuesday morning despite another red-hot inflation print as investors weighed news some Russian military units will start returning to their permanent bases after completing drills near the Ukrainian border.

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater boosts its bets on China

    The world’s biggest hedge fund boosted its bet on Chinese companies in the fourth quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Bridgewater Associates shows the firm boosted its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 29% in the fourth quarter, to take its holding in the Chinese internet services giant to the eighth highest spot in its portfolio. Bridgewater also indirectly owns a number of Chinese companies through its third-largest holding, Vanguard’s emerging-markets fund (VWO) though the firm reduced its holding in that and two similar emerging-markets ETFs in the fourth quarter.

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Results?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, soaring more than 40% after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As It Reopens Ticket Sales?

    Virgin Galactic is opening up ticket sales as it wraps up its enhancement program. Richard Branson's commercial space company announced Feb. 15 that ticket sales will open to the general public starting on Feb.16. "We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet," CEO Michael Colglazier said in the announcement.

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.