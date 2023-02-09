YOUNG & Associates Announces Partnership with YA Engineering Services and Momentum Engineering

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOUNG & Associates Holdings (YA) is pleased to announce the recent partnership of YA Engineering Services, LLC (YAES), a national, multi-disciplinary forensic engineering firm and Momentum Engineering (Momentum), a Los Angeles-based consulting firm specializing in accident reconstruction and investigations, forensic engineering, biomechanical services, heavy truck safety, graphics, and animation.

"This investment in Momentum is a strategic step towards growing our engineering and professional services," said Wade Bushman, CEO of YOUNG & Associates. "Like YA, Momentum is recognized as an industry leader with a diverse base of experts who use a complimentary and creative approach when addressing client needs. We are pleased to have this talented team of experts joining the YAES team."

Momentum will operate as a division of YAES, and day-to-day operations will continue to be directed by the existing Momentum leadership team, engineering team and support staff.

"Partnering with YA and YAES creates immediate opportunities for Momentum's clients to benefit from additional resources, capabilities, and experts across the country," said Jon Landerville, president of Momentum. "This allows us to provide expanded engineering and investigative services to our clients and better positions us for growth. We are excited to continue deepening our client relationships together with the outstanding YA team."

YOUNG & Associates (www.youngonline.com) is a property consulting firm that provides building damage assessments, forensic and investigative consulting services to the insurance industry, public and private sector clients. YA was founded in 1997 by Ray and Linda Young on the core values of knowledge, integrity and professionalism. YA's team of more than 500 staff is strategically located across the U.S. and internationally.

YAES (www.yaeservices.com) is a national, multi-disciplinary forensic engineering firm that brings together engineers, architects and other experts specializing to investigate and evaluate buildings and structures. YAES was founded by its president, Richard A. Dethlefs, PE, SE, and Ray Young in 2018 and has experienced nationwide growth since its inception. YAES specializes in the forensic evaluation of complex structures and building systems and provides professionalism and advanced expertise to its clients.

Momentum (www.momentum-eng.com) is the second acquisition by YA. The first was the management consulting firm FCMC (www.fcmconline.com), based in Tampa Florida, which YA acquired in 2022.

