Young Children Gained Weight During The Pandemic

·3 min read

A Kaiser Permanente study shows youngsters gained excess weight during the pandemic, with kids age 5 to 11 gaining more than 11- to 17-year-olds.

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Kaiser Permanente study of nearly 200,000 children showed that children gained excess weight during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those between 5 and 11 years old. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente)
Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente)

"When we compared the weight gain among children from 2019 to 2020, we found that there was more weight gained during the pandemic for youths of all ages," said the senior author, Corinna Koebnick, PhD, of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research & Evaluation. "And, this weight gain fell disproportionally on the youngest children. On average, 5- to-11-year-olds gained 5 extra pounds, while 16- to-17-year-olds gained 2 extra pounds. The result was an almost 9% increase in the youngest children falling into the categories of being overweight and obese."

"As children go back to school it will be important to focus on health and physical activity to help children not carry unwanted extra weight into adulthood."

To determine if children picked up extra weight during the pandemic, researchers analyzed the electronic health records of 191,509 members of Kaiser Permanente in Southern California who were age 5 to 17 from March 1, 2019, to January 31, 2021.

The study found that during the COVID-19 pandemic there was an increase in body weight and in the prevalence of obesity, particularly for children 5 to 11 years old.

  • Youth age 5 to 11 years gained 5.07 pounds more during COVID-19 than during the same time period before COVID-19, while youth age 12 to 15 years and 16 to 17 years gained an excess of 5.1 pounds and 2.26 pounds over the prior year, respectively.

  • Among 5-to-11-year-olds, this weight gain resulted in almost 9% more children becoming overweight or obesecompared to 5% in youth ages 12 to 15 years and 3% in youth ages 16 to 17 years. Most of the increase among youths 5-11 and 12-15 years old was due to an increase in obesity.

"We need to immediately begin to invest in monitoring the worsening obesity epidemic and develop diet and activity interventions to help children achieve and maintain a healthy weight," Dr. Koebnick said.

Other authors on the study include co-lead authors Susan J. Woolford, MD, of the Child Health Evaluation and Research Center, University of Michigan, Northville, Mich, and Margo Sidell, ScD, of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research & Evaluation; as well as Veronica Else, RN, of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Yorba Linda, Calif.; and Ken Resnicow, PhD, of School of Public Health, University of Michigan Department of Health Behavior and Health Education, Ann Arbor, Mich.

About Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve almost 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org

For more information, contact:
Kerry Sinclair, ksinclair@webershandwick.com, 310-854-8278
Terry Kanakri, Terry.Kanakri@kp.org, 626-405-2652

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/young-children-gained-weight-during-the-pandemic-301360121.html

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

