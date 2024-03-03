Young entrepreneur balances college and two businesses

Editor’s Note: Addelyn Wachter is listed as the content manager and event coordinator for WoMa Bazaar on the company’s website.

GRAND HAVEN — Erin Markovicz, a 2020 Grand Haven High School graduate, has always wanted to be a business owner. But she didn’t plan on owning two businesses by the age of 22, she told The Grand Haven Tribune.

Markovicz co-founded WoMa Bazaar, which officially started up in May 2022, to provide an “incubator space” to help other new businesses launch. Through WoMa Bazaar, short-term leases are given to new, college-aged entrepreneurs to test their business ideas and receive consults.

Markovicz’s second business, Eventifide, took off in October 2023. That idea was born after Markovicz organized a festival to raise money for WoMa Bazaar. The festival hosted various vendors, local artists and activities for children.

One of the challenges of finding available vendors was convincing them she and her festival were real.

“A lot of times, at least right now, there’s a big issue with being scammed,” Markovicz said. “In my experience, when we hosted a festival in September, people would screenshot my Instagram and say they’re the only one taking a vendor booth fee because a lot of times when you have these direct selling events, you have to pay a fee to sell your product and to have a booth.”

Markovicz said people can create fake events or websites in order to convince entrepreneurs to give them money. Her new business would verify events and “streamline the event management process through applications, invoicing and communication."

Markovicz is a full-time student at Central Michigan University, majoring in business management. CMU has provided financial help for both WoMa Bazaar and Eventified through awards and scholarships.

Markovicz has attended workshops and bootcamps and has received mentoring. She said it can be hard to stay motivated, but her passion for helping others succeed keeps her going.

After graduating in May, Markovicz plans to work as a district manager for Aldi while continuing to build her businesses.

