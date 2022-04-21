Young Entrepreneur Develops Clever Business Model to Enrich Customers' Lives With Vehicle Giveaways

Image

Built USA gave away a brand new Harley-Davidson® Street Glide Special® and $30,000 cash to one lucky winner from North Dakota.

Chris H., HDG7 Winner

PALM HARBOR, Fla., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built USA, LLC is an established e-commerce giveaway and apparel company founded by Neal Spiegel in 2018. Built USA, LLC specializes in life-changing vehicle giveaways. Neal and Built USA are proud to have sponsored 18 unique giveaways over the last four years.

Some of Built USA's Giveaways include brand new motorcycles and thousands of dollars in cash. Neal and Built USA have given away a variety of motorcycles over the years, including several Harley-Davidson® Street Glide Specials®, a Softail Slim®, Road King Special®, an Eagle Eye Road Glide®, a Sportster S® and even an Indian® Scout Bobber®.

After several giveaways and years of research, Neal Spiegel found the new Street Glide Special to be a highly sought giveaway prize. This formidable machine is a comfortable and pleasurable motorcycle for riders with all levels of experience.

The new Harley-Davidson® Street Glide Special® includes a variety of great updated features. The rubber-mounted and counter-balanced Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine pushes out 100 HP and 119 lbs-ft of torque. The Special cuts through traffic aggressively with little effort by the rider.

The Street Glide Special® includes Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS. Neal always adds the optional Reflex Defensive Rider System or RDRS on the Giveaway bikes. "RDRS Safety Enhancements are technologies developed by Harley-Davidson® and designed to make motorcycling more intuitive," said VP of Marketing Theo Keetell. "Our intent is to assist riders of every skill level in an unanticipated moment when electronic intervention may react more quickly, and with more precision than our own reflexes can react. A situation that activates an RDRS™ Safety Enhancement may be rare, but if it occurs, this technology may be invaluable."

The 2021 Specials come equipped with the high-performance Ventilator™ air cleaner and a washable filter element. The new design of the low-profile engine guard and lowered rear suspension give the new Street Glide Special® an aggressive, slammed stance. The Boom!™ Box GTS Infotainment System is Bluetooth capable and integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Audio. The low stretched saddlebags, Prodigy wheels, Harley-Davidson®-branded Dunlops and bright white Daymaker™ LED headlamp give these bikes a unique and appealing appearance. Fill up the six-gallon fuel tank, turn on your 25-watt, 5.25-inch speakers, set the cruise control and chase the horizon.

Neal Spiegel and Built USA have given away 11 motorcycles, four Custom Jeeps®, a Corvette® Z51 and nearly a million dollars in cash. Contact Neal and Built USA, LLC at info@BuiltUSA.com.

