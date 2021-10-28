U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,554.25
    +9.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,434.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,658.00
    +70.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.30
    +2.80 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.13
    -0.53 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    +0.88 (+5.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6430
    -0.1670 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,530.84
    +1,575.49 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,460.07
    -14.26 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.01
    -28.26 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Young generation should share new ideas and solutions with the United Nations: UN veteran Ramu Damodaran

·2 min read

KOLKATA, India, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's young generation should come up with new ideas and solutions to address the future concerns of the United Nations. "We are often told to think global and act locally. In many ways we can reverse that. If you think locally of changes that you can bring to your family, homes, schools, communities, these can be elevated to a global level through the United Nations," said Mr Ramu Damodaran, a United Nations veteran who has worked in various UN departments for the past 25 years. Mr Damodaran was addressing school students across India via online session of Muskaan to observe the 76th United Nations Day, observed each year on 24th October. The event was organized by non-profit organisation Education for All Trust in association with Prabha Khaitan Foundation of Kolkata, India, and supported by Shree Cement. Muskaan is a pan-India initiative to promote skill development among children.

Mr Ramu Damodaran, a UN veteran, interacted with students and teachers via virtual session of Muskaan on the eve of United Nations Day. The event was organised by Education for All Trust in association with Prabha Khaitan Foundation, Kolkata, India, and supported by Shree Cement.
Mr Ramu Damodaran, a UN veteran, interacted with students and teachers via virtual session of Muskaan on the eve of United Nations Day. The event was organised by Education for All Trust in association with Prabha Khaitan Foundation, Kolkata, India, and supported by Shree Cement.

Alluded to some of the key ideas that would define the United Nations in the next 25 years, Damodaran said there would be a need for global governance in areas of global public good like health, sustainable development beyond 2030, artificial intelligence, use of digital technology, peaceful use of outer space, creation of emergency platforms and so on.

"It is appropriate that the country that brought `Surya Namaskar' (sun salutation) to the world should lead the global initiative on solar energy working with the United Nations. India is now going to ask the United Nations for observer status so that countries can pool in their intellectual and entrepreneurial abilities to harvest solar energy and also create bilateral platforms blending creative solutions with financial mechanisms," he said.

Referring to the UN Security Council, Mr Damodaran said to the young audience, "India will certainly become a permanent member of the United Nations and this will happen in your lifetime and the Security Council will be enriched by it."

Mr Ramu Damodaran joined the United Nations Department of Global Communications in 1996. His responsibilities included relationships with civil society, the creative community and celebrity advocates, publications (as Chief Editor of the UN Chronicle), the Dag Hammarskjold Library and the United Nations Academic Impact. He has also been the Secretary of the United Nations General Assembly's Committee on Information since 2011.

(PRNewsfoto/Prabha Khaitan Foundation)
(PRNewsfoto/Prabha Khaitan Foundation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/young-generation-should-share-new-ideas-and-solutions-with-the-united-nations-un-veteran-ramu-damodaran-301410728.html

SOURCE Prabha Khaitan Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Dems get low marks on spending talks: AP-NORC poll

    As President Joe Biden and Democrats try to get a roughly $2 trillion package over the finish line, a new poll shows that fewer than half of Americans approve of how they have handled the spending bill. “I don't place all the blame on him, but I think that, as a president, as a commander-in-chief, I think he could be doing a lot more to get people on board with his plan," said Gary Hines, 65, a Democratic voter from Philadelphia who emphasized he supports the various elements of Biden's plan, from expanding the number of people with health insurance, to making child care more affordable, to doing more to curb climate change. The findings come at a pivotal moment for Biden and his party.

  • Sudan military leader fires 6 diplomats who criticized coup

    Sudan’s strongman fired at least six ambassadors, including the envoys to the U.S., the European Union and France, after they condemned the military's takeover of the country, a military official said Thursday. The diplomats pledged their support for the now-deposed government of Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok. The state-run Sudan TV also reported the dismissals.

  • Huawei spin-off brand Honor enters top three in China shipment ranking -research

    Honor, the Chinese smartphone brand spun out of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, saw shipments soar in the latest quarter to become the country's third-ranked brand, said research firm Counterpoint Research, which tracks hardware. Honor sold 96% more phones in the quarter ending in late September than in the corresponding period a year before, said Counterpoint, to grab a share of 15% of the market in China. Honor originated as a sub-brand of Huawei that specialized in low-end and mid-range devices.

  • ‘They knew. They lied.’ California congressman on Big Oil’s role in climate change

    Top executives from six major oil firms and trade groups will testify before the House Oversight Committee Thursday, about the industry’s role in spreading disinformation on the impact fossil fuels have on climate change.

  • IMF's Georgieva defends Brazil climate language after staff petition

    International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva defended the fund's actions in changing language on Brazil's climate risks as part of an economic assessment after nearly 200 IMF staff demanded answers on the topic. The petition signed by staff on Monday focused new scrutiny on Georgieva just two weeks after she won the IMF executive board's backing despite allegations that as World Bank CEO in 2017, she applied "undue pressure" on bank staff to alter data to favor China. The petition asked whether Georgieva or her office acted to "order, ask or advise staff to remove specific language related to climate change" from Brazil's annual Article IV staff report before it was sent to the IMF board and after objections from Brazil's representative on the board.

  • Who are the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases?

    At this year’s United Nations COP26 climate conference, attempts to limit greenhouse gas emissions will be centre-stage.

  • Global finance group urges greater use of carbon markets to meet climate goals

    Countries must increase the use of carbon markets to meet the Paris climate goals of limiting a global rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA) said on Thursday. Global leaders will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday for a United Nations climate summit, when negotiators will seek to set rules on how carbon markets can be used under the Paris accord. Just 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) are covered by a regulated price, and the schemes that exist establish prices often too low to effect real change, a report by the GFMA and Boston Consulting Group said.

  • Net zero goals aren't the solution, says India before COP26

    The solution to climate change is not setting net zero carbon emissions targets as dozens of nations have done, India's federal environment minister said. Instead, rich countries need to acknowledge their “historic responsibility" for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change, said the minister, Bhupender Yadav. India — the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States — is committed to “being part of the solution” at the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Yadav said.

  • BOE to Target Finance Firms Lagging on Climate Risks From 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Bank of England said it will accelerate its efforts to ensure the financial industry is dealing with the risks from climate change next year. The BOE’s regulatory unit will switch its approach from focusing on whether firms are meeting its expectations on climate risk to “actively supervi

  • China’s Xie Zhenhua is the most important person attending COP26

    When leaders of the world meet in Glasgow next week to hammer out the next stage of battling climate change, it’s likely that Chinese leader Xi Jinping won’t be present. Instead the task of promoting and defending China’s position will fall—as it often has for more than a decade—to Xie Zhenhua, China’s special climate envoy. For those who closely watch the Chinese climate policy space, that’s a good thing.

  • ‘Multiple pathways to net-zero emissions with or without Congress,’ says a top Biden climate official

    A U.S. delegation joins some 20,000 heads of state, diplomats, government officials and activists that are expected to converge on Glasgow starting this Sunday for roughly two weeks of climate-change meetings that have been called at times the most critical and ambitious of the U.N.'s summits. Treasury's John Morton previews the conference.

  • The dirty dozen: meet America’s top climate villains

    Few are household names, yet these 12 enablers and profiteers have an unimaginable sway over the fate of humanity ‘The nation’s worst polluters managed to evade accountability and scrutiny for decades as they helped the fossil fuel industry destroy our planet.’ Illustration: Jason Goad/The Guardian For too long, Americans were fed a false narrative that they should feel individually guilty about the climate crisis. The reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal resp

  • Slums rise in cities as Bangladesh climate refugees soar in number

    Experts say that Bangladesh, an impoverished delta nation of 170 million people is set for the biggest displacement in human history -- due to climate change. Global sea level has gone up 20 centimetres since 1900, and could rise two to four times that much by the end of this century depending on how quickly humanity draws down carbon pollution, according to the UN climate science panel.

  • How AppHarvest Is Harnessing Wall Street To Fight Climate Change

    By IPO Edge Editorial Staff Thanks to humankind’s trampling, barbarism, and consumption of Earth’s finite resources, capitalism and Mother Nature simply don’t mix. Big industrial buildings billow toxic chemicals into the air, causing climate change. Studies have found that since 1988, 100 corporations have been responsible for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions. It’s hard to […]

  • Op-Ed: Will Congress expose Big Oil like it did Big Tobacco in the '90s?

    This week Congress can expose the deceptions of Big Oil as it did for Big Tobacco nearly three decades ago.

  • Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema blocking Biden's climate agenda

    As Joe Biden heads to a key climate summit, his green credentials are being undermined by two US senators.

  • Goldman Backs Al Gore’s Investment Firm in Major CO2 Impact Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- The investment firm co-founded by Al Gore is teaming up with industry giants including Goldman Sachs Asset Management to create a new impact venture it says will target private markets with the greatest potential for rapid decarbonization.Generation Investment Management LLP, which oversees $36 billion, said on Wednesday that other co-investors include Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund and Harvard Management Co., who together will provide an undisclosed amount of startup capital t

  • Global Maritime Forum : Launch of Getting to Zero Coalition Transition Strategy with Concerted Collaborative Action, Full Decarbonization of International Shipping by 2050 Is Doable

    Today, the Getting to Zero Coalition launched its "Strategy for the Transition to Zero-Emission Shipping", a comprehensive study of the actions that governments, industry, and international bodies must take to deliver on a transition to zero emissions by 2050.

  • Doomed to fail? How carmakers' climate vows fall short - and who's to blame

    Car and truck makers from Volkswagen to Nissan and Ford have embraced the narrative that reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement should be a key tenet of their business agenda. Research shows their goals are still a far cry from what is needed, but the jury is out on whether automakers alone are responsible for the shortfall. While some say carmakers should plan to make their fleets carbon-neutral whatever the circumstances, companies argue that their ability to transition to electric vehicles (EV) is dependent on conditions outside their direct control.

  • Canadians have highest “lifestyle carbon footprint” of all nations in this study

    All nations must drastically reduce their lifestyle footprints to address climate change, a new study found.