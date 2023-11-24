So-Young International Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SY) top owners are retail investors with 41% stake, while 34% is held by private equity firms

Key Insights

So-Young International's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 3 shareholders own 51% of the company

17% of So-Young International is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 41% to be precise, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private equity firms, on the other hand, account for 34% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of So-Young International.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About So-Young International?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that So-Young International does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of So-Young International, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in So-Young International. Our data shows that Orchid Asia Group Management, Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 17% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 16% by the third-largest shareholder. Xing Jin, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of So-Young International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of So-Young International Inc.. Insiders own US$21m worth of shares in the US$121m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 41% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over So-Young International. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 34% stake in So-Young International. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

