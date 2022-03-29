U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Young Living Appoints Lyndi Smith as Chief Marketing Officer

·2 min read

Lyndi returns to Young Living, bringing wide-ranging talents creating brand, product, and communication strategies while directing award-winning marketing content

LEHI, Utah, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced that Lyndi Smith has returned to Young Living in her new role as Chief Marketing Officer. Lyndi's role includes overseeing story, brand, and experience at Young Living by using communication strategies and creating marketing content. She is entrepreneurial-minded and has extensive experience in mentoring individuals and teams.

"We are excited to welcome Lyndi back to Young Living as a part of our creative marketing team," said Mary Young. "Lyndi is well integrated into our culture, and has a sound understanding of our legacy and brand. She has always been a fundamental part of our success"

Lyndi has over 20 years of marketing and communications experience. She started at Young Living in 2001 and worked her way up to Senior Vice President of Global Marketing before leaving in 2021 to tend to family needs. She graduated from Utah Valley University in 2013 with her Bachelors of Science in Business Management.

Lyndi will be working with the marketing team at Young Living to develop brand and creative services, global communications, global content marketing, and global events. She'll be in charge of developing and executing marketing strategies and vision to support Young Living's goals while driving brand awareness and revenue growth.

"I am so thrilled to be returning to Young Living's marketing team and feel that sense of dedication, contribution, and positive spirit again," said Lyndi Smith. "There is so much creativity and energy within Young Living's mission and brand, and it feels like home to come back and be part of a company with such great values and impact."

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils is a world-leading essential oils company based in Lehi, Utah. Founded in 1994, the company provides the highest quality essential oils and oil-infused products available. Young Living's essential oils come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and certified suppliers and are rigorously tested for safety and quality. The company's products support a healthy lifestyle and provide opportunities for independent brand partners to share the unique benefits of essential oils with millions of customers worldwide. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/young-living-appoints-lyndi-smith-as-chief-marketing-officer-301512616.html

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils

