U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,890.70
    +69.35 (+1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,091.53
    +289.09 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,025.19
    +416.03 (+3.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.27
    +50.29 (+2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.78
    -0.27 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.70
    +34.70 (+2.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.78 (+3.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0350 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3893
    +0.0071 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6660
    -0.2350 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,893.09
    +3,042.24 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.15
    -1.13 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.66
    +18.53 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     

Young Living Foundation Announces New Partners and Initiatives to Support 2021 Charter

·3 min read

Expanded efforts advocate three pillars of focus including championing education, developing enterprise and ending exploitation

LEHI, Utah, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation today announced that it has partnered with Roots Charter High School, Yuwa School, and six women's enterprise groups around the world, along with additional new initiatives with Hope for Justice as it continues to support its charter for 2021 with the overall goal of empowering and protecting the world's young.

(PRNewsfoto/Young Living Essential Oils)
(PRNewsfoto/Young Living Essential Oils)

"We rely on our partners to help us make the most impact in our combined goal of removing the disproportionate barriers to opportunities that youth all over the world face," said Jackie Skinner, executive director of global philanthropy at Young Living. "Working with change makers around the world like Roots Charter School, Yuwa, Hope for Justice and our partner artisan groups helps us to identify the unique challenges the rising generation faces and better empower them to make a positive change."

New projects with partners in 2021 include:

  • Roots Charter School. A non-profit, farm-based charter high school in West Valley, Utah that allows at-risk students whose specific, often trauma-based, needs weren't met in the traditional public school model. The Young Living Foundation will fund Roots' school lunch program and farm expansion.

  • Yuwa School. An all girls school in the state of Jharkand, India where girls learn to fulfill their potential and envision their future without the hindrance of bias that their families and society imprint on them. The Young Living Foundation will help with the operational costs of Yuwa School, where hundreds of girls are directly helped each year, and 7,000 community members are indirectly helped.

  • Women's Enterprise Artisan Groups. The Young Living Foundation will partner with six women's artisan groups around the world and provide them grants to strengthen their businesses and increase economic self-reliance. The funds and support will help improve production capacity, sales revenue, job security and market access, which ultimately will equip women to better provide for their families.

  • Flipping For Freedom. The Young Living Foundation launched Flipping For Freedom, a new campaign where all profits from flipping a home and fundraising efforts will be donated to Hope for Justice to help fund the battle of ending human trafficking.

Each project is meant to build out the Young Living Foundation's mission to improve three key areas of focus including championing education, developing enterprise and ending exploitation. If you would like to learn more about the foundation's work or to get involved, you can visit the website at younglivingfoundation.org.

About The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation
The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation is committed to protecting and empowering our world's young. It is the primary philanthropic avenue through which Young Living Essential Oils and its member distributors demonstrate commitment to helping vulnerable individuals and communities worldwide. For more information, visit YoungLivingFoundation.org, follow @younglivingfoundation on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/young-living-foundation-announces-new-partners-and-initiatives-to-support-2021-charter-301243597.html

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils

Recommended Stories

  • Greensill Files for U.K. Insolvency After Swift Unraveling

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital filed for administration in the U.K., capping a stunning collapse for the supply-chain finance company after key backers walked away over concerns about the valuation of its assets.A hearing was held in London on Monday to review the submission, according to court documents. Lex Greensill’s eponymous company had been readying the filing since last week, after Credit Suisse Group AG froze and then later started winding down $10 billion of funds that bought products from Greensill. That decision set off a chain of events that also saw regulators in Germany shut down its local bank.Greensill remains in talks with Apollo-backed Athene Holding Ltd. on the sale of its operating business, though any transaction will likely be at a fraction of the $7 billion valuation that the company had sought in fundraising talks last year when it was considering plans to go public. Athene is offering about $60 million for Greensill’s IT and intellectual property, the court documents showed.Greensill unraveled in a matter of days once the lack of confidence began to sweep across the financial world. At the heart of the trouble are loans made by its supply-chain finance business. Greensill backers from Credit Suisse to Softbank Group Corp. and GAM Holding Corp. signaled doubts about the debt, upending the multi-billion-dollar empire. It also emerged that Softbank’s Vision fund had substantially written down its $1.5 billion holding in Greensill late last year.Grant Thornton has been appointed as joint administrators, and is “in continued discussion with an interested party in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets,” the firm said in an emailed statement. Bloomberg reported last week that Greensill was in the process of filing for insolvency.Read more: Greensill Crisis of Confidence Worsens as GAM Winds Down FundGrant Thornton was also named as administrators to Greensill in Australia and is working closely with the U.K. administrators, it said in a statement on Tuesday.Some of the most high-profile drama took place in Germany, where regulator BaFin shuttered Greensill Bank AG and asked law enforcement officials to investigate accounting irregularities. BaFin spent months probing the bank’s exposure to companies linked to U.K. industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. Greensill said it was always transparent with auditors and regulators about its approach to classifying assets.About 90% of Greensill’s revenues were derived from non-investment grade borrowers, according to filings from the court. The largest of those clients is Gupta, according to the documents. In a letter dated Feb. 7, Gupta’s GFG Alliance told Greensill that if it ceased to provide working capital for the firm, it would collapse into insolvency.Pressure on Greensill ratcheted up as it lost its allies, with Credit Suisse freezing and then deciding to liquidate the family of funds that invest in Greensill-sourced loans, citing “uncertainty” about the valuations of some of the debt. The Swiss bank also last week demanded repayment of a $140 million loan it had made to Greensill. The firm was unable to do this and was therefore cash insolvent, the filings showed.GAM also said it will begin shuttering its $842 million GAM Greensill Supply Chain Finance Fund and return investors’ money as it sought to end its dealings with the firm.Separately, Apollo earlier on Monday agreed to acquire the about 65% it didn’t already own of Athene in a deal that values the firm at about $11 billion.(Updates with administrators in Australia in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill Loses More Executives Amid Survival Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Three more directors of Greensill Capital have resigned as the trade-finance company faces a fight for survival following the flight of its top backers.Chairman Maurice Thompson resigned alongside former MSCI Inc. Chief Operating Officer David Brierwood and Patrick Allin, according to company filings seen by Bloomberg. They join four other board members who have stepped down recently, among them the brother of founder Lex Greensill.Read more: Greensill’s Overnight Downfall Was Many Months in MakingA spokesperson for Greensill declined to comment. News of the departures was first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.Greensill’s trade finance firm is teetering on the brink of insolvency after investors cut ties with him and the German regulator froze his bank in the country. The fall from grace has been swift for a now ex-billionaire with access to U.K. political circles and the counsel of former Prime Minister David Cameron.Read more: Greensill’s Top Client, Gupta Sees Key Cash Source EvaporateGreensill Capital is in talks for Athene Holding Ltd. to buy its operating company and continue to provide billions of dollars of funding to Greensill customers, according to people familiar with the matter. Assets linked to U.K. steel investor Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance have been excluded from the deal discussions, Bloomberg News reported on March 4.The European Central Bank is asking lenders in the region about any loans they have related to Greensill, according to a person familiar with the matter. The move is standard procedure and doesn’t reflect heightened concern at the watchdog, the Financial Times reported earlier. The ECB declined to comment.Greensill’s efforts to disrupt a niche part of global finance were derailed when credit insurance backing some of his firm’s loans lapsed, eventually forcing Credit Suisse Group AG to freeze a $10 billion group of client funds that bought the debt. The Swiss bank said on Friday it will close the funds down.Greensill’s supply chain finance firm relied on those funds as buyers of the debt securities it issues. The company is also facing a criminal probe of its German banking subsidiary after regulator BaFin found that Greensill Bank AG had improperly accounted for assets of its biggest customer, GFG Alliance.Greensill has said that it received “extensive advice,” from law firms in the U.K. and Germany, “which informed the way in which the assets were classified.” The company immediately complied after BaFin advised it late last year and early this year that it didn’t agree with its accounting, according to Greensill.(Corrects to show Brierwood is former COO in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • Tech stocks are under pressure. Don’t buy the dip, sell the bounces, strategist says

    The U.S. Senate finally passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend and stocks are broadly moving higher at the start of the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) up 64 basis points this year through Friday, rose 2 basis points to 1.589% on Monday. After its biggest intraday comeback in a year at the end of last week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was 0.9% down into afternoon trading after a volatile morning.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop rallies another 15% premarket, as AMC, BlackBerry, Koss and Naked Group also gain

    Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp. surged 15% in premarket trade Tuesday, extending Monday's 41% gain, after the company said it has created a new strategy committee to identify ways to accelerate its transformation. The committee will be chaired by activist investor Ryan Cohen, manager of RC Ventures LLC and co-founder of Chewy Inc. , and will also include Alan Attal and Kurt Wolf. It was the first communication from the company since it announced the departure of its CFO in late February. It comes after the stock followed a historic surge to a record close of $347.51 on Jan. 27, as the poster child of trading frenzy engineered by Reddit's WallStreetBets forum that targeted heavily shorted stocks. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. , the world's biggest cinema chain, which was caught up in that January move, was up 2.5% premarket. The other handful of stocks that were promoted heavily by WallStreetBets were also higher Tuesday. BlackBerry Ltd. added 5%, Naked Brand Group Ltd was up 7% and headphone maker Koss Corp. was up 9%. Washington will keep the spotlight on Robinhood and other zero-commission brokers when the Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on the GameStop saga Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern, with expert witnesses set to warn of the dangers of financial speculation

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • Why you may want to wait before filing your taxes this year

    With President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, your 2020 tax return has become a moving target.

  • Atari Setting Up Crypto Casino to Tap Into Nostalgia and NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Entertainment software company Atari SA plans to start an online casino next month, the latest step in Chief Executive Officer Frederic Chesnais’s effort to revitalize the firm.The casino, developed in partnership with Decentral Games on the Ethereum blockchain, will include Atari-themed games and Atari non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can be leveraged to earn more digital currency. The companies expect to see bets of $150 million in 2021 and $400 million over two years, according to their joint statement.The collaboration “can move the Atari gaming experience onto the blockchain,” Chesnais said.Casinos on the blockchain have attracted a mix of skepticism and enthusiasm, with crypto fans seeing them as the future of gambling and conducting hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on networks like Justin Sun’s Tron. NFTs have risen to wider popularity in recent months as an alternative investment vehicle, marking pieces of digital art as unique and trading on the expectation that enforced scarcity will make them more valuable over time.Read more: The NFT Phenomenon Is for Real: Leonid BershidskyChesnais has been trying to make Atari more modern and relevant, including previous cryptocurrency-related forays. Atari’s predecessor companies raised a whole generation of gamers with arcade and home titles like Asteroids and Pong in the 1970s and 1980s, but the firm has long been sidelined by stronger, bigger rivals.Decentral Games is backed by Digital Currency Group, whose main subsidiary Grayscale Investments LLC manages the largest traded Bitcoin fund.(Updates with additional details from announcement)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How these teens are having fun in today’s stock market, and, for the most part, making money

    They have been trading longer than many adults, and are learning valuable lessons about investing early. MarketWatch speaks to four teenagers who are taking on the markets.

  • How high can rates go? This chart shows this year’s sharp climb in long-term Treasury rates

    The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds is back to pre-COVID levels at 2.307% on Monday, while the 10-year rate likely has room to rise further.

  • AMC Entertainment stock soars after price target doubled at Wedbush

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared Monday, as the "meme" stock's bounce from last month's plunge continued, after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his price target ahead of the company's earnings report, citing an increasing optimism over the post-pandemic environment.

  • U.S. Government to Sell 0.7501 Bitcoin Worth $38,000 at Current Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked away among the Ford, Dodge and Chevy sedans, the 12,000-gallon storage container and the inoperable Caterpillar tractor being auctioned off by the U.S. government is an unusual item: 0.7501 of a Bitcoin.The U.S. General Services Administration typically uses its auctions to sell surplus federal equipment to the general public. With lot 4KQSCI21105001, which goes up for auction in a week, the government is offering an amount of Bitcoin worth about $38,000 at Monday’s price.The government doesn’t say where its surplus digital currency came from. And while it’s a far cry from the 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 after they were seized from the Silk Road marketplace, the GSA auction is one more indication of how Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream.On Wall Street, too, there is a newfound openness to the world’s most valuable digital currency: Custody banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it will hold, transfer and issue digital currencies, while Mastercard Inc. announced plans to let cardholders transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network. A Morgan Stanley unit known for picking growth stocks is considering adding Bitcoin to its possible bets and, last week, a person close to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the bank plans to reopen a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.The Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 were estimated at the time to be worth about $19 million, though the winning bid -- by venture capitalist Tim Draper -- wasn’t disclosed. Those coins would be worth $1.5 billion today as the cryptocurrency’s price has skyrocketed to almost $51,000.The GSA auction is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AI Is Here; 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Hi tech is the cool kid of investment sectors, offering an unbeatable combination of cutting edge chic and long-term stock market returns. It’s understandable; our digital world has clearly passed a point of no return in the integration of tech with our daily lives. Tech companies, whether large or small, are clearly in a position to gain from this trend, offering the products and innovations that will facilitate and expand the growth of our high-tech footprint. Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is at the forefront the tech wave. AI systems, which allow machines to learn from experience, adapt to change, and process more information faster than ever before, are powering the evolution of tech. New AI systems are making possible autonomous vehicles, personalizing sales and marketing, and speeding up the networked systems that hold the digital universe together. From an investor standpoint, the companies that are building and using AI systems now are in position for gains in the near future. AI is here, and it’s only going to expand its presence. With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on three "Strong Buy" stocks, according to the analyst community, which are making profitable use of AI technology, and jockeying for position out of the gate. iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) We’ll start in the medtech segment, where iCAD produces solutions, including advanced image analysis, radiation therapy, and workflow to facilitate early identification and treatments for cancer. iCAD offers a comprehensive platform of hardware and software. The company’s ProFound AI Risk tool is an integrated platform that streamlines the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer; the VeraLook platform uses similar advanced technology to improve image processing in the detection of colon polyps. Medical technology is in high demand, and iCAD’s AI-powered platforms take common diagnostic tools and improve their accuracy. It’s part of a natural trend in medtech, of greater integration of tools and treatments. The field, like much of the medical industry, is growth, and iCAD reported $10.5 million in revenues for 4Q20, a sequential gain of 47%, which was powered by a 70% sequential gain in product revenue from ProFound AI. Year-over-year, quarterly revenue was up 11%, and the ProFound AI sales, in particular, gained 21%. Covering this stock for Oppenheimer, analyst Francois Brisebois sees ProFound AI as powerful gainer for the company. "We believe growth investors will be rewarded over the years as ICAD gains further share in a growing TAM by providing transformative AI-driven breast cancer detection products as well as targeted, efficient, cancer therapy solutions (quality over quantity). We believe ICAD represents an attractive vehicle for investors looking for exposure to biotech innovation themes and AI data growth waves. Ultimately, while ProFound AI Risk is in its very early stages of launch, we believe it represents a great example of AI's potential in changing treatment paradigms," Brisebois opined. Unsurprisingly, Brisebois rates ICAD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $27 price target. This figure implies a 63% one-year upside. (To watch Brisebois’ track record, click here) The unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on ICAD shares shows that Wall Street is in broad agreement with Oppenheimer’s analyst; there are 7 Buy-side ratings on ICAD shares. The $21.57 average price target implies an upside of 30% from the $16.55 trading price. (See ICAD stock analysis on TipRanks) Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Not every high-end AI stock is based in the US. Shifting our view to China, we’ll take a look at Baidu, the Asian giant’s largest search engine. In fact, Baidu is the largest internet search platform in the world’s largest language, used daily by well over 1.3 billion people. Baidu has a massive userbase, and just because Western and Chinese internet systems aren’t interconnected doesn’t mean that Western investors should overlook BIDU stock. Baidu’s gains are driven by a series of initiatives. The company benefits, like Google, from placing targeted ads on the search platform, ads that are powered by AI software. In addition, Baidu has been expanding the potentialities of its AI, moving into cloud computing and autonomous vehicles. In the past year, the company has even begun launching an autonomous vehicle system, the 14-passenger Apolong bus, in Guangzhou. In February, Baidu reported 4Q20 earnings and revenues, with slightly mixed results. The top line revenues came in at $4.6 billion, just below the forecast of $4.7 billion, but was still up 12% year-over-year; EPS on the other hand, at $3.08, slipped 25% yoy despite beating the forecast by over 10%. Among BIDU's bulls is Fawne Jiang, a 5-star analyst with Benchmark, who writes: “BIDU is making great strides monetizing new AI initiatives including smart transportation and intelligent driving, which should fuel the Company’s longer-term growth. We believe BIDU is well positioned to grow into a meaningfully expanded TAM capitalizing on growth opportunities in cloud, smart transportation, intelligent driving and other AI initiatives.” In line with these upbeat comments, Jiang rates BIDU as a Buy, and sets a $385 price target that indicates confidence in a 65% upside potential. (To watch Jiang’s track record, click here) With 14 recent Buy ratings, opposed to only 4 Holds, the BIDU shares have earned a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. The stock is selling for $232.68, and its $343.44 average price target implies ~48% upside from that level. (See BIDU stock analysis on TipRanks) Five9 (FIVN) Let’s look into the cloud now, where Five9 offers a scalable contact center platform using an AI cloud technology. Contact centers have been a successful growth segment in the past couple of decades, and cloud computing has changed the way we use software. AI, by making computers smarter and data analysis faster, more efficient, and more accurate, has revolutionized both; contact centers using AI ‘smart’ clouds can track and route calls, process information, and direct callers and service agents to each other faster for better results. In 4Q20, the most recent reported, the company showed 39% year-over-year growth in revenue, to $127.9 million – a company record. EPS, however, was negative, with the loss hitting 11 cents per share. This was an unfortunate turnaround from the 1-cent EPS profit posted in the year-ago quarter. On a more positive note, the company finished 2020 with $67.3 million in operating cash flow, up 31% from the prior year. Also of interest to investors, Five9 on March 4 announced that it has been selected as the cloud computing vendor for CANCOM, a leading UK IT company. The partnership makes Five9 the platform that CANCOM will use to expand its call center services, and gives Five9 a strong foothold in the European market. Weighing in for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Jeff Van Rhee noted, “Digital transformations have been kicked into high gear by COVID and the genie is not going back in the bottle. In addition, FIVN has been very aggressive over the past few years moving to public cloud for the entire stack and layering in outstanding AI capabilities. Demand for AI was noted to be playing an extremely important role in many of the largest deals… there’s little doubt about the momentum, performance, and remaining opportunity for FIVN.” Van Rhee puts a Buy rating on the stock, along with a $215 price target implying a 40% one-year upside. (To watch Van Rhee’s track record, click here) Once again, we are looking at a Strong Buy stock. The analyst consensus rating here is based on 17 recent reviews, including 15 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are trading for $153.81 and have a $202.31 average price target, making the 12-month upside ~32%. (See FIVN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Hedge Fund Investors Clamor for Private Deals With IPOs Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are increasingly betting on private markets -- and they want to use hedge funds to do so.Private markets equities have emerged as the strategy most in demand among non-traditional offerings from hedge funds, according to a Credit Suisse Group AG report Tuesday. The appetite for growth and venture capital investments is increasing “as private companies and unicorns become a larger part of the capital markets ecosystem,” according to the bank.More than half of the investors surveyed said they are now using hedge funds to access private markets. That figure rises to more than 70% for family offices, endowments and foundations.“We’re seeing a positive blurring of the lines between public and private markets,” Joseph Gasparro, head of content for Credit Suisse’s capital services group in the Americas, said in an interview.Firms including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management have pushed further into private equity and venture investing, seeking to capitalize on demand for fast-growing companies and initial public offerings. Allocators such as New Jersey’s pension fund are also eyeing these investments in the hunt for yield.“As companies stay private for longer, managers and now investors want to be best positioned to capture some of those alpha opportunities before they go public,” said Jaynita Sodhi, head of capital services Americas at Credit Suisse.The firm surveyed 201 institutional investors from late December to mid-February with more than $800 billion in hedge fund investments.Among the other findings:About 70% of allocators plan to make changes to their portfolio this year due to the low interest rate environment -- and hedge funds are the favored asset class.Strategies in the “limelight” include equities, especially with a focus on health care, as well as discretionary macro.Regionally, Asia-Pacific and emerging markets are in vogue with greater China the most preferred country overall.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fisker stock jumps after passing 14K reservations for Ocean SUV electric vehicle

    Shares of Fisker Inc. surged 4.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the electric vehicle company said it passed the 14,000 threshold for reservations for its Fisker Ocean SUV. The company, which signed one of its first fleet orders for 300 vehicles in the fourth-quarter of last year, said the increase in orders were boosted by interest from the fleet market. Fisker said it expects to start production, initially in Europe, of its first Ocean SUV vehicle in the fourth quarter of 2022. The stock has tumbled 23.7% so far this month, after soaring 94.5% the first two months of the year. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 0.3% month to date, after rising 1.5% over the January-February period.

  • Ambulnz Agrees to Go Public Via Motion Acquisition SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Ambulnz Inc., a provider of mobile medical services and patient transportation, has agreed to go public through a merger with Motion Acquisition Corp.The special purpose acquisition company is raising $125 million in new equity from investors including Light Street Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures to support the transaction, which is set to value the combined entity at about $1.1 billion, according to a statement Tuesday, following an earlier Bloomberg report.Ambulnz, to be renamed DocGo Inc., is led by Chief Executive Officer Stan Vashovsky. The New York-based company, which operates in 23 U.S. states and the U.K., offers non-critical medical services to patients at home including vaccinations, blood work and testing, according to the statement.“We’re excited to invest further in our TeleHealth Plus business, which has grown tremendously in the past year,” Vashovsky said in an interview, referencing the company’s last-mile telemedicine services which bridge the gap between a video or voice call and a visit to a physician’s office.The SPAC transaction arms the company with cash to further expand its national footprint and with public currency to pursue acquisitions in related fields such as personal emergency response systems, Vashovsky said.The firm can provide data including real-time vehicle locations, and was the largest private ambulance operator responding to the pandemic in New York State, its website shows. The company also operates Covid-19 mobile testing and vaccination units through an arm known as Rapid Reliable Testing, which has handled about 1.2 million tests and administered about 25,000 vaccines.The company, which has partnerships with dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care, New Jersey hospital network Jefferson Health and Colorado’s UCHealth, also provides on-site medical services at events. It posted revenue of about $94 million in 2020, nearly double the year-earlier amount. That figure is expected to surpass $155 million this year.Motion Acquisition, led by CEO Michael Burdiek, raised $115 million in an October initial public offering and said at the time it would focus on searching for target businesses in connected vehicle industries globally.While there are other companies focused on telehealth, such as Teladoc Health Inc. and American Well Corp,. none dispatch licensed care professionals to patients at home, Burdiek said.Like most CEOs striking deals during the pandemic, Vashovsky and Burdiek have yet to meet -- the entire transaction was negotiated via Zoom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Another Analyst Says It’s Time to Buy QuantumScape Stock. Here’s Why.

    With the new Buy rating, Quantum has two analysts rating shares Buy and two hold ratings. The average analyst price target is about $56 a share.

  • ‘That works like a charm’: Tax experts find ways for their clients to qualify for the third round of stimulus checks

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Former Chinese Government Minister: Country Is 30 Years Away From Top-Tier Manufacturing

    A former high-ranking Chinese government minister has said that China is at least 30 years away from becoming a “great power” in the manufacturing sector. What Happened: China has been the world’s dominant figure in manufacturing since 2010, according to United Nations data, with $4.8 trillion in industrial added value last year and a nearly 30% global share that is approximately equal to the combined share of the U.S., Germany and Japan. China’s State Council Development Research Center issued a report in January that defined the nation as being in the third tier in a four-tier ranking system based on key criteria including innovation, quality and effectiveness, environmental factors and global competitiveness, according to a South China Morning Post report. In comparison, the U.S., Germany and Switzerland were in the top tier, while Japan, South Korea, Singapore and France were in the second. In a speech before the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the government’s leading advisory body, former Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei warned that while China reigns in terms of industrial supply chains and accounts for more than one-third of global manufacturing output, its industries’ dependence on U.S. high-tech products including semiconductors remains a strategic obstacle that needs to be overcome. "Basic capabilities are still weak, core technologies are in the hands of others, and the risk of 'being hit in the throat' and having 'a slipped bike chain' has significantly increased," said Miao, who stepped down from his ministry post last year after a decade in office. "The ratio of manufacturing output to GDP has been declining too early and too quickly, which not only weighs on economic growth and affects employment, but also brings security loopholes to our industries and diminishes our economy's ability to withstand risks, and its global competitiveness." Related Link: Beyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys M Ethereum What Happens Next: Miao said a lack of progress on market-oriented financial reforms including tax relief and a deficit of high-tech talent in manufacturing is keeping the sector from reaching its fullest potential. "China's manufacturing industry has made great achievements in recent years, but the situation of being 'big but not strong' and 'comprehensive but not good' has not been fundamentally changed," he said. "We must maintain our strategic resolve, stay clear-headed and deeply understand the gaps and deficiencies." Miao, who is now vice chairman of the CPPCC’s economic committee, also acknowledged that China’s services sector has overtaken manufacturing as the nation’s main economic force, with 54.5% of its economic output last year coming from the services sector versus 37.8% from manufacturing. “We should emphasize the strategic role and contribution of manufacturing and stabilize its share of the economy,” Miao said. “We should protect our most comprehensive manufacturing system and upgrade our self-reliance in industry and supply chains.” Related Link: Tesla Reaches 6,000 Supercharger Installs In China Miao Wei. Photo courtesy G20 Argentina/Creative Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDisney's 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Opens To Disappointing .6M Domestic Box OfficeMarkets Close On Positive Note After Turbulent Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.