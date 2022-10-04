U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,778.56
    +100.13 (+2.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,193.78
    +702.89 (+2.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,172.15
    +356.71 (+3.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.37
    +51.50 (+3.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.38
    +1.75 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    +25.50 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.50 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9945
    +0.0118 (+1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5950
    -0.0560 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1401
    +0.0082 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5090
    -0.1110 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,100.85
    +690.85 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.91
    +10.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.36
    +157.60 (+2.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

YOUNG RACER DONATES SPONSORSHIP DOLLARS TO HELP CHILDREN WITH CANCER

·2 min read

MORGANTON, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventeen-year-old professional racer, Gray Leadbetter recently delivered a check for $4,000 to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on behalf of her sponsor, ReadyWise. "Donating this money to them is so very rewarding," said Leadbetter. "It's such a great feeling to know that through my career as a professional driver I can help children who are fighting cancer."

Seventeen-year-old professional driver, Gray Leadbetter, has committed to donating 10 percent of all sponsorship dollars to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
Seventeen-year-old professional driver, Gray Leadbetter, has committed to donating 10 percent of all sponsorship dollars to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

The NPCF is dedicated to funding research to help eliminate childhood cancer. Its focus is to help find less toxic, more effective treatments. NPCF also formed the Sunshine Project, an innovative collaboration designed to bring together top doctors and researchers in the country to find a faster cure for pediatric cancer. Charity Navigator has given NPCF a perfect 4-star rating for financial health and transparency for the 10th consecutive year.

After learning about the NPCF and its mission, Leadbetter knew she wanted to help. Initially, the idea was to promote awareness for the NPCF by displaying its logo on her race car and appearing at NPCF events. But she wanted to do more.

Leadbetter and her dad, Steve, came up with an idea that is rarely seen in the racing world. They decided that Leadbetter would donate a percentage of her race team's valuable sponsorship dollars to the NPCF. It's an unusual move because racing is an extremely expensive sport in which sponsorship dollars can make all the difference between success or failure. Many drivers choose to just donate a portion of their winnings which tends to be significantly less.

"Donating this money to the NPCF tells you what kind of a person Gray Leadbetter is," said ReadyWise CEO, Morten Steen-Jorgensen. "Gray's desire to give back and help others fits perfectly with the values of the ReadyWise brand." ReadyWise produces freeze-dried meals that are popular with outdoor enthusiasts such as campers, hunters and hikers. With a shelf life of up to 25 years, ReadyWise meals are the perfect choice for stores of emergency food. It also produces the Simple Kitchen line of nutritious free-dried snacks. Use the code: GRAY28 to receive a 10 percent discount. To order or learn more go to: readywise.com

Emergency food supplies: https://readywise.com https://www.grayleadbetter.com
https://www.ryanbeatmotorsports.com
https://www.chevrolet.com/motorsports

Click here to follow Gray on Instagram
Click here to follow Gray on Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/young-racer-donates-sponsorship-dollars-to-help-children-with-cancer-301639616.html

SOURCE Gray Leadbetter Racing

Recommended Stories

  • KalVista shares slide 47% premarket after company halts trial of treatment for hereditary angioedema

    KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares tumbled 47% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company said it's halting a Phase 2 trial of a treatment for hereditary angioedema, after multiple patients showed liver enzyme elevations. No patients had concomitant elevation of bilirubin levels and all were asymptomatic, the company said in a statement. "We made the difficult decision to terminate KOMPLETE because we concluded that the emerging safety profile of the current formulation will not meet our re

  • AstraZeneca acquires local startup at 660% premium

    AstraZeneca Rare Disease, the local division formed when the British pharma giant acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. last year, has scooped up a struggling local biotech at a significant premium. AstraZeneca plc (Nasdaq: AZN) is buying LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC) for $2.07 per share, a 660% premium that values the total acquisition at $68 million. Lexington-based LogicBio has been struggling since February, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a halt to an early-stage trial testing a drug in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia, a disorder in which the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats.

  • MindMed Collaborators Initiate Phase 1 Comparative PK/PD Trial of R-, S- and Racemic MDMA

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial led by MindMed collaborator Prof. Dr. Matthias Liechti at University Hospital Basel (UHB). The study aims to compare acute responses to R-MDMA, S-MDMA, and MDMA in healthy subjects.

  • Should You Buy the Dip With Bluebird Bio?

    With shares of Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) down nearly 43% so far in 2022, it's reasonable to think that the gene therapy maverick is looking a bit worse for the wear. The past couple of years saw it retreating from the EU market, facing questions from regulators about the safety of its therapies, and confronting concerns about its solvency moving forward by doing extensive layoffs. There are two big reasons supporting a purchase of Bluebird stock.

  • Why Top-Rated Biotechs Apellis, Belite Are Among The Worst Performers Today

    Apellis and Belite Bio were among the worst-performing biotech stocks Monday after presenting test results in two eye diseases.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are developing remarkable therapies that, instead of merely treating disorders, have the potential to cure them or at least make an impact that no other drug has to date. The reason that's not a big cause for alarm is that the company's second-quarter revenue of $2.86 billion would be up 20% over the same period in 2021 if its COVID-19 therapy, REGEN-COV, was excluded from total revenue. The company's sales of the treatment ended late last year when government contracts for the therapy ended.

  • Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy Following This Competitor's Major Win?

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was already having a great year in the stock market, but on Sept. 28, the company's shares jumped by about 7%. The move happened after biotech giant Biogen and its partner Esai reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for an Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapy candidate, lecanemab. Eli Lilly is working on its own AD treatment, donanemab, and the market counted Biogen's win as Eli Lilly's too.

  • Could This Biosimilar Drug Candidate Be a Hit for Novartis?

    On Sept. 19, Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shared positive news with investors regarding the clinical trial results for its biosimilar drug candidate to Amgen's (NASDAQ: AMGN) osteoporosis medicine Prolia. With Prolia set to lose exclusivity in the U.S. in 2025, Novartis could be close to booking some revenue from its biosimilar drug. Let's go over the outcome of the clinical trial and the U.S. osteoporosis market to figure this out.

  • Can AbbVie's (ABBV) New Drugs Make up for Lost Humira Sales?

    AbbVie's (ABBV) new drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are faring well, bolstered by approval in new indications. They are expected to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.

  • EDSA: Statistically Significant Mortality Reduction in Phase 2 ARDS Trial…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:EDSA READ THE FULL EDSA RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Statistically Significant Mortality Reduction in Phase 2 ARDS Trial On September 30, 2022, Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) announced final results from the Phase 2 portion of its ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating EB05, the company’s monoclonal antibody therapy that targets toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4),

  • Can Biogen (BIIB) Navigate Multiple Challenges & Grow Again?

    Most of Biogen's (BIIB) key drugs are facing declining sales. Despite these challenges, we are hopeful that potential new product launches such as lecanemab, zuranolone and additional biosimilars can help revive growth.

  • 3 Stocks From the Growing Digital Orthodontic Space in Focus

    The orthodontic treatment market has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of restrictions and mass opening up of the economy in 2022.

  • Quest Diagnostics (DGX) & Peers Progress With Monkeypox Testing

    Quest Diagnostics in its latest media report notes that demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing declined in August compared to the prior month.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • Incyte to acquire North Carolina drug developer in deal valued at up to $1.36 billion

    Wilmington biotech company Incyte has agreed to acquire Villaris Therapeutics in a deal valued at up to $1.36 billion. The centerpiece of the deal is auremolimab, a monoclonal antibody that is under development to treat the skin disorder vitiligo — but has potential applications beyond dermatology. Villaris, based in Cary, North Carolina, was founded in 2019 and is backed by Medicxi, a health care-focused investment firm based in London.

  • KetaMD Expands Access to Breakthrough Ketamine Therapy in Florida to Battle the Growing Mental Health Crisis and Shortage of Mental Health Care Providers

    Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 4960) a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics providing innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders, is thrilled to announce the expanded availability of treatments offered by KetaMD, Inc. ("KetaMD") in Florida. KetaMD is a wholly owned subsidiary providing access to at-home ketamine treatments for people suffering from depression and related men

  • Pakistani hospital overwhelmed as water-borne illnesses spread

    The emergency ward at the main government hospital in Sehwan, a small town in southern Pakistan, is overwhelmed. On a recent visit, Reuters witnessed hundreds of people crammed into rooms and corridors, desperately seeking treatment for malaria and other illnesses that are spreading fast after the country's worst floods in decades. Amid the crush, Naveed Ahmed, a young doctor in the emergency response department of the Abdullah Shah Institute of Health Sciences, is surrounded by five or six people trying to get his attention.

  • 8 things science warns will accelerate ageing

    As a new study confirms drinking too much really does make you look older, Lisa Salmon looks into other lifestyle factors that may contribute too

  • Empire Company Limited rolling out Scene+ to stores in Ontario, following successful launches in Atlantic and Western Canada

    Empire Company Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") (TSX: EMP.A) is celebrating the launch of the new and expanded Scene+ loyalty program at its Western Canada stores after its debut in that region on September 22.

  • QC Kinetix (The Heights) Helping Patients Heal Better from Joint Pain Through Houston Heights Sports Medicine

    Most people suffering from acute and chronic joint pain can now heal better thanks to the sports medicine and regenerative treatments offere