Youngevity International, Inc. Provides Update on Financial Reporting and Files Forms 10-Q for Quarters Ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2020

·4 min read
In this article:
  • YGYI
  • YGYIP

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCM: YGYI), ("YGYI" or the "Company"), a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments, including a commercial coffee enterprise, a direct marketing enterprise, and a nutraceutical manufacturing enterprise, today reported financial results for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2020.

YGYI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Youngevity International, Inc.)
YGYI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Youngevity International, Inc.)

Steve Wallach, Chairman and CEO of Youngevity International stated, "We are making progress toward reaching fully reporting status with the filing of our 10-Qs for the first 3 quarters of 2020. Becoming fully reporting remains a top priority for the business."

Bill Thompson, CFO of Youngevity International stated, "We anticipate filing the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, shortly and then moving on to expedite the filing of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Our goal remains to become current on all filings prior to the end of the year."

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: YGYI), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity. YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, shortly, expediting the filing of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our goal of becoming current on all filings prior to the end of the year. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to file our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 when anticipated,, our ability to become current on all filings prior to the end of the year, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youngevity-international-inc-provides-update-on-financial-reporting-and-files-forms-10-q-for-quarters-ended-march-31-june-30-and-september-30-2020-301573121.html

SOURCE Youngevity International, Inc.

