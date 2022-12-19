U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,116.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,350.50
    +5.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.31
    +1.02 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5630
    +0.0810 (+2.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,739.81
    +16.43 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.92
    -20.55 (-5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.80
    +39.68 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Younium's Nimia Amaya Receives Chief Marketer 2022 Top Women in Marketing Award

·2 min read

Winner in The Ones to Watch Category

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Younium, a subscription management company, has announced that Nimia Amaya, Demand Generation Director of North America for its North America office, has won the Chief Marketer 2022 Top Women in Marketing Award in the Ones to Watch category. Amaya was chosen for exhibiting outstanding promise as a future leader.

Nimia Amaya, Demand Generation Director of North America for Younium
Nimia Amaya, Demand Generation Director of North America for Younium

In her first few months at Younium, Amaya has launched three successful trade shows, four webinars, generated a 75% increase in lead generation, and a 103% increase in web traffic. Outside of work, she volunteers with at-risk minority high school students and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients in the Dallas area.

"Nimia brings a lot of energy, positivity and experience to the role. At the same time she's open to collaboration with other teams, and welcomes feedback with open arms," shares Niclas Lilja, Founder and CEO of Younium. "Nimia is always willing to jump in head first and tackle something whether she has years of experience with it, or is trying something for the first time. She leads with integrity and strives to achieve the best for herself, her teammates, and her company."

"I am honored to receive the Chief Marketer Top Women in Marketing Award as a One to Watch.  As a marketer, I am constantly looking for the best opportunities to grow Younium's brand and increase awareness about our organization and subscription management products," said Amaya. "I'm grateful to be recognized for the work that I have done so far and look forward to the work ahead. I'm thankful to the Younium team for their support and guidance."

Prior to joining Younium, Amaya served as the Head of Marketing at Yooz North America. She is an accomplished B2B SaaS digital media and marketing professional with expertise in the U.S., Mexico, and LATAM regions. She holds a BA in radio, TV, and film from the University of North Texas and has worked with brands such as Reflect Media, Verizon, Levi's, Cedar Fair Entertainment and Univision Communications.

ABOUT YOUNIUM

Younium is the subscription management hub for B2B companies to streamline subscription management, invoicing/billing, financial reporting, and data insights. Enabling growing businesses to have full control of subscriptions, more easily implement scalable processes, and harness more accurate metrics - meaning they spend less time on manual administration and never miss an opportunity to secure revenue.

Media Contact:
Laura Often
Zen Media
(508) 887-3796
laurao@zenmedia.com

Younium (PRNewsfoto/Younium)
Younium (PRNewsfoto/Younium)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youniums-nimia-amaya-receives-chief-marketer-2022-top-women-in-marketing-award-301705764.html

SOURCE Younium

Recommended Stories

  • Kahlúa Achieves Coffee Supply Chain Transparency - 100% of Its Coffee Now Sourced Through "Coffee for Good" Project

    Kahlúa, the world's leading coffee liqueur brand, has reached a significant milestone in its ambition to gain transparency and traceability in its supply chain. To achieve this, the brand has mapped all steps of its supply chain to identify any potential risk areas. Today, 100% of its key ingredient, Arabica coffee, has full traceability and is solely sourced from the remote Mexican farming communities participating in its 'Coffee for Good' initiative, launched in 2016.

  • Top 25 Profitable Small Business Ideas Picked By AI

    In this article we present the list of Top 25 Profitable Small Business Ideas Picked By AI. Click to skip ahead and see the Top 10 Profitable Small Business Ideas Picked By AI. Providing tutoring services, becoming an online retailer, and starting a personal training business are some of the most profitable small business ideas picked […]

  • Small businesses are optimistic for 2023 despite ongoing hiring troubles

    Small companies, those with fewer than 250 employees, accounted for nearly 80% of the 10.3 million job openings.

  • Top 15 Accounting Firms in the World

    In this article we present the list of Top 15 Accounting Firms in the World. Click to skip ahead and see the Top 5 Accounting Firms in the World. Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG are three of the top accounting firms in the world and members of the “Big 4” accounting firms, which are the […]

  • How Small Businesses Can Maintain Momentum in the Post-holiday Season

    Intuit’s Shilpa Reddy shares insights on evolving consumer sentiment toward shopping small and offers strategies to drive loyalty in 2023.

  • Bigger Was Better in 2022: Global Hedge-Fund Industry Sees Split

    (Bloomberg) -- A handful of giant firms are gaining dominance over the hottest corners of the hedge fund industry. This year showed why.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongWhile nearly all hedge fund indexes are negative, a closer look at the

  • Oatly, Other Deflated IPO Stocks Haunt New-Issue Market

    Hundreds of companies that went public when the IPO market was booming have suffered such sharp reversals that they now face a stark reality: Their shares may never recover.

  • Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

    The company led by Elon Musk had a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion on Dec. 31, 2021. The market value is only slightly over $474 billion, meaning that nearly $640 billion of stock market capitalization evaporated in 12 months. Tesla's stock is currently trading at $150.23, which represents a 57.4% year-on-year drop.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether dip; XRP leads declines across top 10 cryptos

    Bitcoin and Ether fell in Asian trading on Monday afternoon, with XRP leading declines across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies

  • Donating to Charity Using Money From an IRA

    Yes, you can use money from your IRA to donate to qualified charities. Better yet, you can get a tax break by doing so if you follow IRS rules.

  • Viking Therapeutics' stock rallies after Madrigal shares positive data about its liver drug

    Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. jumped 55% in premarket trading on Monday after a company that is also developing a selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist as a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced positive, late-stage data. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it is aiming to get an accelerated approval in the U.S. for its drug. Viking's treatment candidate is currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial. The company's stock is down 24.7% so far th

  • The stock market fell to a 5-week low because investors now fear recession more than inflation

    If so, investors should expect bad news to be bad news for stocks heading into the new year — and there may be plenty of it. Investors have spent 2022 largely focused on the Federal Reserve and its rapid series of large rate hikes aimed at bringing inflation to heel. Economic news pointing to slower growth and less fuel for inflation could serve to lift stocks on the idea that the Fed could begin to slow the pace or even begin entertaining future rate cuts.

  • Alphabet’s GOOG vs. GOOGL: What’s the Difference?

    Learn the difference between the GOOG and GOOGL stock ticker symbols for Alphabet (the company formerly known as Google).

  • Stocks Make Recovery Bid on Peak Inflation Hopes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures pointed to a stronger open on Wall Street, lifted by hopes that central banks would win their battle against inflation and Chinese leaders’ pledge to boost economic growth next year.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT

  • How To Retire Early

    If you're thinking about early retirement, you need to budget, save, invest, and plan ahead. Find out how to retire early so you can enjoy a longer retirement.

  • Facebook parent Meta warned by EU of breaking antitrust laws

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission on Monday said it has warned Facebook parent company Meta that it is breaching EU antitrust laws by distorting competition in markets for online classified advertising and abusing its dominant position. The Commission said in a preliminary view that it would further investigate and that it could impose a fine of up to 10% of the company's annual global turnover, if there is sufficient evidence of an infringement of European Union rules. "The claims made by the European Commission are without foundation," Meta spokesperson Tim Lamb said in a statement.

  • Yen for change

    World markets head into the final full week of 2022 slightly punch drunk from this month's latest salvo of central bank interest rate rises - but with one wary eye on the only G7 country that has done nothing yet. As the U.S. Federal Reserve and monetary authorities across the Western world have pushed up borrowing rates all year to rein in inflation, the Bank of Japan still stands pat. Doggedly persisting with an ultra-loose policy of sub-zero interest rates and bond buying that pins its long-term borrowing costs to the floor too - despite inflation rising to near twice the 2% target - the BoJ's biggest battle all year has been shoring up the resulting weakness of the yen.

  • India’s Economic Activity Looks Set to Slow as Resilience Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month, as high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg signaled worsening business and consumption activity.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongAlthough a dial meas

  • IMF Approves $3 Billion Egypt Loan to Support Ailing Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a $3 billion loan for Egypt that will offer some relief to an economy grappling with the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMusk Poll on Stepping Down as Twitter Chief Leans Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentThe

  • FedEx and Nike earnings will hold vital hints on holiday-shopping strength

    After investors raced for the exits following their last earnings reports, FedEx and Nike will try it again in the week ahead.