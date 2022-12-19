Younium's Nimia Amaya Receives Chief Marketer 2022 Top Women in Marketing Award

Winner in The Ones to Watch Category

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Younium , a subscription management company, has announced that Nimia Amaya, Demand Generation Director of North America for its North America office, has won the Chief Marketer 2022 Top Women in Marketing Award in the Ones to Watch category. Amaya was chosen for exhibiting outstanding promise as a future leader.

Nimia Amaya, Demand Generation Director of North America for Younium

In her first few months at Younium, Amaya has launched three successful trade shows, four webinars, generated a 75% increase in lead generation, and a 103% increase in web traffic. Outside of work, she volunteers with at-risk minority high school students and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients in the Dallas area.

"Nimia brings a lot of energy, positivity and experience to the role. At the same time she's open to collaboration with other teams, and welcomes feedback with open arms," shares Niclas Lilja, Founder and CEO of Younium. "Nimia is always willing to jump in head first and tackle something whether she has years of experience with it, or is trying something for the first time. She leads with integrity and strives to achieve the best for herself, her teammates, and her company."

"I am honored to receive the Chief Marketer Top Women in Marketing Award as a One to Watch. As a marketer, I am constantly looking for the best opportunities to grow Younium's brand and increase awareness about our organization and subscription management products," said Amaya. "I'm grateful to be recognized for the work that I have done so far and look forward to the work ahead. I'm thankful to the Younium team for their support and guidance."

Prior to joining Younium, Amaya served as the Head of Marketing at Yooz North America. She is an accomplished B2B SaaS digital media and marketing professional with expertise in the U.S., Mexico, and LATAM regions. She holds a BA in radio, TV, and film from the University of North Texas and has worked with brands such as Reflect Media, Verizon, Levi's, Cedar Fair Entertainment and Univision Communications.

ABOUT YOUNIUM

Younium is the subscription management hub for B2B companies to streamline subscription management, invoicing/billing, financial reporting, and data insights. Enabling growing businesses to have full control of subscriptions, more easily implement scalable processes, and harness more accurate metrics - meaning they spend less time on manual administration and never miss an opportunity to secure revenue.

